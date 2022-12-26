When you sit down at your favorite fast-food spot, you probably know exactly what you are going to order. Maybe it's the McDonald's Quarter Pounder Deluxe meal with a Sprite or the Double Double at In-N-Out with a side of fresh-cut fries. In fact, we have an entire article devoted to the #1 order at every chain restaurant. But what about the underrated dishes at chain restaurants across the country? What are people asking for when they want something other than the Roast Beef Sandwich at Arby's or a donut at Dunkin'?

Sure, it's fun to go for the food that these restaurants are known for, but in choosing the well-known options, you could be missing out on some really killer dishes that often go under the radar.

Here, we've compiled the most underrated fast-food items out there. How many have you tried?

1 Wendy's Chili

Sure, you could get the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with fries and a Frosty. But why be basic? Opt for the chili, which rivals anything you could make at home. Plus, you can still get the fries and a Frosty! Fun fact: Wendy's chili is made the old-school way, with leftover hamburger meat, which is actually a good thing and the way Dave would have wanted it.

2 Dairy Queen Burgers

Skip the blizzards and one of the burgers the next time you're at Dairy Queen. Most people go fo the ice cream creations but the chain also makes the classics great too! "They're even better than Wendy's," said one Reddit user.

3 McDonald's Bagel Sandwiches

The McMuffin and McGriddle get top billing on McDonald's breakfast menu, but the bagel sandwiches, especially the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel were one of the most requested items to return to the menu. This year select locations on the East Coast got them back. Get 'em while you can!

4 Checker's Loaded Fries

Checkers (or Rally's, depending on your area) has incredible fries. They're incredibly crispy and perfectly seasoned, but add cheese and bacon or chili on top for an out-of-this-world treat. Just make this a once-in-awhile treat because this is a heavy dish.

5 Burger King Hershey's Sundae Pie

The Whopper. Chicken fries. Onion rings. You know the classics at Burger King, but take a gander at the desserts. The Hershey's Sundae Pie starts with a chocolate cookie crust topped with chocolate and vanilla cream. It always comes slightly chilled to the point where it seems like ice cream.

6 Carl's Jr. CrissCut Fries

Skip the overly complex burger and just double up on an order of CrissCut Fries for your next visit to Carl's Jr. The waffle-style fries are a favorite of Chrissy Teigen's, so you know they're good.

7 Subway Cookies

When you walk through the doors of Subway, you probably recognize the fresh bread smell. But there's something even better baking in those ovens: cookies. The fresh-baked cookies are soft and are worth the trip to the chain even if you don't want a sandwich. Fun fact: the chain also sells more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the U.S.

8 Chick-fil-A Peach Milkshake

What is Chick-fil-A known for? Well, it's right there in the name. Yes, the chicken is their claim to fame, and their waffle fries have their fans as well. But the overlooked item on its menu is the Peach Milkshake. Be sure to mark your calendar: It's only available in the summer. If you can't get that, fans swear by the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. Bonus: It's actually good for you!

9 Hardee's Biscuit 'N' Gravy

For being a fast-food restaurant, Hardee's has surprisingly great biscuits. They're buttery and flaky. Top one with Hardee's hot sausage gravy, and it's a breakfast that rivals any of the chain's morning sandwiches.

10 Domino's Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Domino's recently dropped "Pizza" from its name, and with this Stuffed Cheesy Bread as good as it is, we can see why. The bread comes in three flavors and holds up to even Domino's critics.

11 Dunkin' Hash Browns

They come as a side to breakfast sandwiches, most people probably skip them—but you shouldn't. Each order of hash browns at Dunkin' is seasoned with a proprietary blend of spices and cooked to order. They serve as a great snack at any time of day, too.

12 Popeyes Popcorn Shrimp

Sure most people go to this chain for the chicken sandwiches, which consistently win our taste tests, but the Popcorn Shrimp is the real sleeper.

13 Arby's Roast Chicken, Bacon & Swiss Sandwich

Sure, you could go the normal route and get a roast beef sandwich, but why be like everyone else? With roast chicken, bacon, tangy Swiss cheese, and Dijon honey mustard, these ingredients stack together for a great sammie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

14 KFC Famous Bowl

Chicken put KFC on the map, but the Famous Bowl is the way to go. Creamy mashed potatoes are topped with gravy, corn, shredded cheese, and popcorn chicken. We know it sounds crazy, but you'll thank us later.

15 A&W Cheese Curds

If you like fried mozzarella, you're going to flip for A&W cheese curds. Honestly, this entire chain is underrated, say some.