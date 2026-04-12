6 Chair Exercises That Flatten Apron Belly Faster Than Floor Exercises After 55

Shrink stubborn abdominal fat with these simple chair moves.

Belly fat is a common concern that comes with age—and for good reason. Carrying excess fat in the abdomen is associated with stroke, fatty liver, high blood pressure, heart disease, certain forms of cancers, sleep apnea, and more. Visceral fat—the kind of belly fat that wraps around your organs—can be extremely hazardous to your overall health and well-being. By implementing certain lifestyle adjustments into your routine—like consuming a healthy diet, performing regular exercise, and adopting stress-management techniques—you can reclaim your waistline. We chatted with an expert and learned six chair exercises that can help flatten belly fat quicker than floor exercises like crunches after 55.

According to Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who works mainly with women over 50 and 60, abdominal fat is more common after middle-age due to several factors, including the loss of lean muscle mass, hormonal shifts, body composition changes, and a decrease in elastin and collagen production.

“Even active individuals experience these changes, which is why training strategy and not just “activity level” becomes critical. In addition, protein intake, along with the right nutritional plan are critical to keeping belly fat off long-term,” she tells us.

Tateossian notes that floor exercises like crunches are commonly overused but also misunderstood because they don’t melt belly fat on their own.

“Spot fat reduction is not supported by evidence. Fat loss occurs systemically, not locally and it’s mainly through nutrition,” she shares. “As we get older we also experience limited muscle engagement. Crunches primarily target the rectus abdominis and often neglect deeper stabilizing muscles like the transverse abdominis, which plays a key role in flattening the midsection.”

Below, Tateossian shares six chair exercises to help melt stubborn belly fat as part of a well-rounded routine.

Seated Dead Bugs

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair or workout bench with your feet flat on the ground and knees bent to 90 degrees. Lean back just a bit while keeping your core engaged. Lift one knee up toward your chest while lifting the opposite arm overhead. Return to the start position and repeat on the opposite side. Continue to alternate.

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Seated Knee Lifts

Begin sitting tall at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides.

Seated March With Core Bracing

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture—trying not to lean back for support—as you continue to “march.” Gently brace your abs throughout.

Seated Torso Rotations

Begin seated with your feet hip-width apart and your core braced. Place your hands behind your head or your arms crossed in front of your chest. Gradually rotate your torso to the left, making sure your hips stay facing forward. Hold for a moment at the end of the rotation as you feel a solid stretch in the obliques. Use control to return to the center. Repeat on the right side.

Seated Leg Raises

Sit back lightly with your hands holding onto the chair. Extend one leg straight out. Hold for a moment, then lower. Repeat on the other side.

Sit-to-Stand