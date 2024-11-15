5 Grocery Chains With the Cheapest Thanksgiving Turkeys in 2024

A traditional Thanksgiving feast means many things to many people. Some are partial to the classic side dishes like mashed potatoes with gravy or sweet potato casserole. Others prefer the quintessential desserts, such as pecan and pumpkin pie. But no food is more intrinsically linked to the November holiday than the time-honored roast turkey.

A beautifully browned bird is the centerpiece of a customary Thanksgiving spread and typically the single biggest-ticket food item on the holiday shopping list.

While food prices have soared to historic levels in recent years, shoppers can fret a bit less when planning this year's meal, knowing that the cost of the star attraction is relatively stable for once. A new report from the Wells Fargo Agro-Food Institute found that turkey prices are "almost unchanged from a year ago—welcome news following several years of price fluctuation."

The report noted that name-brand turkeys are cheaper this year by about 2%, while store-brand birds are slightly more expensive than before, up 5%, but nonetheless remain a more affordable option overall.

Of course, deciding which brand to buy is only one part of the annual value equation. Figuring out where to buy your turkey is equally important to stay on budget.

Another recent report by the number crunchers at Finance Buzz examined the cost of classic Thanksgiving staples across various major grocery retailers. The study specifically looked at prices for a 12-pound whole frozen turkey, a box of instant mashed potatoes, canned cranberry sauce, and other common items to feed a family of eight. According to the study's authors, prices were compiled from stores in U.S. cities where the cost of living is close to the national average, using data from each retailer's official website.

The findings showed a wide range of prices for both turkeys and trimmings, depending on where you shop.

Unsurprisingly, several popular upscale grocery chains were among the most expensive stores to buy a whole turkey, according to the report. Publix charged the highest price in the survey, with a 12-pound bird costing $34.44. Wegmans and Whole Foods were slightly less costly, with turkeys of the same size ringing up at $32.38 and $29.88, respectively.

On average, customers should expect to pay around $20.88 for the meaty showpiece of their holiday spread, which is roughly what you'll find at places like Kroger ($22.68) and Hy-Vee ($19.08), the report shows.

One quick note: the price of your Thanksgiving turkey may vary from the study's figures since turkeys are sold by weight, and the size you choose affects the cost. Prices can also differ slightly between stores within the same chain. Since the study's publication, several retailers have announced new deals on turkeys and meal bundles, offering even greater savings than the figures cited in the report. Even so, the study provides a helpful guide for where to look for the most affordable options in 2024.

As for the cheapest stores to buy a bird, the study's authors found the best deals at the following major retailers.

H-E-B

H-E-B

The beloved Texas grocer is once again ranked among the most affordable places to score your traditional holiday bird this year. The study found that shoppers will pay about $17.76 for a whole turkey at H-E-B in 2024—$6 cheaper than the same report found last year. Overall, though, the total cost of Thanksgiving shopping at H-E-B went up slightly year-over-year, rising from $41.56 to $43.42, according to Finance Buzz.

Aldi

Fast-growing discount chain Aldi is known for its low prices, so it comes as no surprise that the German brand is also among the cheapest turkey sellers in this year's study. Aldi shoppers can expect to pay $12.84 for a whole bird this fall, which is $2.40 less than the same report found in 2023. While the study's authors did find cheaper turkeys elsewhere, the report singled-out Aldi as the No. 1 most affordable store for Thanksgiving shopping overall, with an eight-person meal costing just $34.83 in total.

Albertsons

Idaho-based supermarket giant Albertsons is another good bet for a great deal on a Thanksgiving turkey, with a whole bird costing just $11.88, the study found. With hundreds of locations along the West Coast and Southwest, the retailer is also among the cheapest stores for a full holiday feast. The report tallied up the total cost of an eight-person meal from Albertsons at $44.51.

Walmart

Known for its "everyday low prices," America's largest grocery retailer is probably the most likely store to appear on this list. The study found a whole turkey at Walmart costing just $11.88—the same price as Albertsons. With over 4,600 stores nationwide, Walmart serves more Americans than any other grocery store, meaning more people have access to its cheap turkeys. Hence, the higher ranking. Notably, however, the report shows Walmart's turkey slightly rising in price by 12 cents since last year's study.

The superstore behemoth was also the runner-up for cheapest Thanksgiving dinner overall, with an eight-person meal costing just $35.83, the study found—an increase of nearly $6 since last year's report.

Only one retailer offered a better deal on a holiday bird, the study showed.

Target

Last year's runner-up for cheapest Thanksgiving turkey, Target leapfrogged Walmart to take top honors in the latest report, with a whole turkey priced at just $9.48—that's $2.40 cheaper than the same study found last year. Notably, the popular big-box store also tied with Aldi for the least expensive pumpkin pie at a mere $4.99. Between the turkey, pie, and all the sides, the grand total for a Thanksgiving dinner from Target came out to $36.52, good for third place behind Aldi and Walmart.