Over 50? 6 Core Moves To Shrink Your Waistline

Your core is one of—if not the—most essential components of posture, stability, and functionality. That's why it's crucial to optimize your workout routine to ensure it's the best it can be for leaning out your midsection. We chatted with a fitness pro who shares six core exercises to help shrink your waistline at 50. Combine these moves with regular strength training, a nutritious diet, and cardiovascular workouts, and you'll be well on your way to achieving your fitness goals.

Garrett Van Auken, a certified personal trainer at Life Time Brookfield, breaks down six core exercises for people 50 and older that don't require fancy equipment and can be done right at home.

The Exercises

Plank

"Planks engage the entire core, especially the rectus abdominis (your classic six-pack muscles) and your transverse abdominis (which act as a corset to help tighten the waist)," explains Van Auken.

Begin with your forearms on the floor and step your feet back. Rotate your glutes toward your heels as you pull your belly button inward. Hold the position while keeping your core tight throughout. Perform 3 sets of 15 to 60 seconds

Russian Twist

"Russian Twists work the obliques (which lay under our 'love handles')," says Van Auken.

Sit on the floor with bent knees and your hands clasped before you. Lean back slightly to a 45-degree angle. Elongate your spine and activate your core. Rotate your torso from one side to the other, keeping your legs and hips stable. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side

Dead Bugs

"Dead Bugs strengthen the deeper muscles of your core, which helps improve posture and [create] a longer and leaner torso," Van Auken tells us.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended and knees bent to a 90-degree angle. Press your lower back into the floor and activate your core as you extend your right arm overhead and lengthen your left leg. Bring your arm and leg back up to the start position and repeat on the opposite side. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side.

Leg Raises

"Leg Raises target the muscles of the lower abs, helping to pull up the pelvis and 'sucking in' your belly," Van Auken points out.

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides. Engage your core and press your back flat into the ground as you lift your legs to 90 degrees. Use control to lower them without touching the ground. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Side Planks

Lie on one side of your body with your knees and feet stacked. Prop yourself up on your forearm. Activate your core as you lift your hips off the floor, creating a straight line from your head to your heels. Complete 3 sets of 15; 60 seconds per side.

Bird Dogs

"Bird dogs also strengthen the deeper muscles of the core, which help improve posture and stability," says Van Auken.

Assume all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Activate your core and pull your belly toward your spine. Maintain a flat back as you extend your left arm and opposite leg. Hold for one to two seconds, then repeat on the opposite side. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 per side.