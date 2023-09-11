10 Most Exciting New Frozen Foods at Costco

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Wheeling your cart through the frozen food section at Costco is like entering a land of endless possibility. With several rows of frozen offerings and an ever-rotating stock of new items, the leading warehouse club is one of the best grocery chains for frozen foods.

Stocking up in the freezer section has its benefits: high-quality foods are sold in bulk and at a fraction of the price, compared to competitors, and a fully stocked freezer brings peace of mind for those busy weekday nights when you need to whip up a dish in a pinch.

Alongside frozen food staples—like bulk-sized fruits and veggies, cult-favorite chicken nuggets, low-carb cauliflower pizza, and the best-selling Kirkland Signature vanilla ice cream—Costco always seems to have new items in the freezer cases.

Here, we rounded up 10 of the most exciting new frozen foods at Costco that you'll definitely want to check out on your next visit. Selection varies by location, so if you see something that piques your interest, grab it quickly!

1 Evive Smoothie Cubes

Per Serving (1 wheel) : 100 cal, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (3 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 6 g protein

If you're a smoothie lover but hate whipping out the blender, these pre-blended smoothie cubes are a must-try. Just add water (or milk) and shake it up for a ready-to-drink smoothie packed with plant protein and real fruits and veggies. The Sapphire flavor, which is on shelves in select stores in San Francisco and the Bay area, gets its blue hue from the spirulina superfood. "These are so good! I use them with almost a cup of apple juice and a blender. So tasty!" one reviewer says. A 12-serving bag is priced around $16.16 online.

2 Mini Honey Crunch Corn Dogs

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 220 cal, 13 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 510 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (0 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 7 g protein

This crowd-pleasing appetizer recently caught the eye of Instagram's @costcobuys: bite-sized chicken franks with 7 grams of protein per serving that crisp up nicely in the air fryer. You can score a bag of 84 mini corn dogs for $10.89 at the warehouse. "These mini bites are delicious. We have them for a snack or either lunch. Easy to cook and taste is amazing," one reviewer wrote.

3 Tropicland Organic Sweet Potato Fries

Per Serving : 140 cal, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 230 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 1 g protein

While not necessarily new, one Redditor recently spotted the elusive and often sold-out sweet potato fries at a warehouse in Madison, Wis. "Sweet potato fries are BACK BABY!" they wrote. "I hope your store has them too!" At just $9.99 for a four-pound bag, this is an easy add-to-cart for a healthier alternative to regular french fries.

4 Buono Assorted Snow Skin Mooncake

For mochi-lovers looking to branch out, pick up a box of these mooncakes in the freezer aisle. The six-count variety pack will run you $22.99 at Costco, and it comes with three flavors: fresh durian, fresh durian with salted vegan egg yolk lava, and young coconut. This is a seasonal pick: mooncakes are Asian desserts traditionally eaten during the mid-Autumn festival at the end of September.

5 Brazi Bites Pizza Bites

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 250 cal, 15 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

Grown up pizza bites? Yes, please. While some Redditors spotted this last year, it looks like it's back now in select stores. The nostalgic childhood snack is gluten-free and filled with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Instagram's @costcodeals says these are stocked in select Costco locations in the southeast region: Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. One bag retails for around $13.99 for 30 pieces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Boba Bam Instant Boba Drink Pack

Per Serving (1 package) : 110 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (0 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 0 g protein

Wish you could make milk tea at home? This Costco-sized frozen pack makes the process quick and easy. Keep your eyes peeled, we've seen a few different flavor combinations lately: one with milk tea and taro flavors, and new mango and strawberry packs. The frozen package comes with 14 pouches, seven of each flavor, and will run you around $12.99—a fraction of the cost of hitting up the bubble tea shop.

7 Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

Per Serving (1/12th bread) : 160 cal, 6 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

This Detroit-style pizza company has captured the hearts of many Costco members with its Double Pepperoni Pizza. Now, you might be able to find the company's five-cheese bread in the freezer aisles. Some Costco shoppers have seen this item in stores for about a year or so, but others just spotted it this month. "10/10. I hope this one sticks around!" one Redditor wrote. "If it's as delicious as their pizza I'm sold!!!" one Instagram user said. While the calorie count is somewhat eye-popping, at around $10 for a two-pack, it's worth trying once as a special treat.

8 Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites

Per Serving : 300 cal, 20 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 680 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 19 g protein

Skip the drive-thru and cruise through the frozen aisle instead: Costco is now selling Starbucks egg bites. The Bacon and Gruyere flavor is made with uncured bacon, cage-free eggs, and gruyere cheese. If you love these gluten-free mini quiches, pick them up at Costco for an unfussy on-the-go breakfast. Ten bites will run you about $14.79, a pretty good price compared to Starbucks' brick and mortar stores. "Definitely worth it if the alternative is paying full price for them at Starbucks," says one Redditor. Two bites have 17 grams of protein and eight grams of carbs.

9 Pilgrim's Garlic Parm Chicken Wings

Per Serving (3 oz) : 210 cal, 14 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 860 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 19 g protein

Here's a new addition to Costco's freezer aisles in the Northeast: a four-pound bag of "no-sauce" garlic parm wings. The wings are marinated and seasoned with a blend of rubbed spice that can be baked or air fried. At $18.99 for a sizable bag, this is a pretty solid option for entertaining or game day. "Got them and they are so good," one Instagrammer said.

10 Zero Fruit Cream Bar Variety Pack

Mango (1 bar) : 100 cal, 5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 4 g protein

At less than 100 calories each, these better-for-you fruit cream bars are desserts you can enjoy guilt-free. Facebook's Costco Deals spotted these Zero-brand bars in select warehouses in San Diego, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. For $10.99, the 12-pack comes with mango, strawberry, and triple berry flavors and features no added sugars or artificial sweeteners. "Love these!!!" one Instagram user commented, while others planned to try find them on their next visit.