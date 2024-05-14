14 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in May

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Between the food court, free samples, and continuous stream of new product releases, there are multiple factors driving people to Costco. But the one that likely has the greatest pull for many shoppers is the selection of deals.

In addition to regularly dropping discounts, the members-only warehouse club rolls out collections of markdowns on a monthly basis, which shoppers can preview in the retailer's coupon book. This month's deals will be available from May 15 through June 9. As with any other coupon book, the offerings in this one are wide-ranging, covering just about every department in the warehouse: groceries, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, household essentials, you name it.

When making your next shopping list, there are various Costco deals you'll want to keep in mind before walking into the warehouse club. Here are just 14 of them. As always, pricing and product availability may vary, and the cost of items is typically lower in-warehouse than online.

Nutribullet Ultra Deluxe Single-Serve Blender

Calling all smoothie and juice fans! The Nutribullet Ultra Deluxe Single-Serve Blender is going on sale for $89.99, thanks to a $30 discount. Each blender comes with a 24-ounce handled travel cup, two 32-ounce cups, a 24-ounce cup, three flip top lids, four stainless steel straws, and a straw cleaning brush.

While similar to the original Nutribullet blender, this one has increased wattage and more durable blades, according to the product description on Costco's website.

Ninja DualBrew XL Grounds & Pods Hot & Iced Coffee Maker

Costco is helping customers get even more excited about their morning coffee by marking down the Ninja DualBrew XL Coffee Maker. Available for $89.99 after a $40 discount, this coffee maker uses either grounds or coffee pods and offers three brewing styles: classic, rich, and over ice.

Other key features include an intelligent warming plate designed to keep your coffee warm, an adjustable fold-away cup platform intended to reduce splashing, and a 70-ounce removable water reservoir that enables easy filling.

Dunkin' & Peet's K-Cup Pods

The coffee-related discounts don't stop at the Ninja coffee maker. Costco is also taking $7 off Dunkin' and Peet's K-Cup pods, bringing the price down to $32.99. The discount applies to the 72-count package of Dunkin's K-Cup pods, as well as the 75-count package of Peet's Dark Roast Major Dickason's Blend. As noted in the coupon book, the selection varies by location.

Snapware Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Set

If you're on the hunt for some new food storage, Costco is discounting Snapware's 18-piece Pyrex set. Soon to be $19.99 after a $5 discount, this collection includes nine Pyrex tempered glass containers with lids. The set include two small round, two small rectangular, two medium square, two medium round, and one large rectangular container.

Airtight and leak-proof, the food storage is also safe for the refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, and microwave. You can keep the containers in a preheated oven for up to 450 degrees, as well.

Maison Perrier Sparkling Water

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bottle):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 0 g

Costco is giving its members another reason to stock up on sparkling water. Starting May 15, the retailer is taking $5.50 off Maison Perrier Sparkling Water. With this deal, shoppers can snag a 24-count package of this unflavored beverage for $16.99.

Spindrift Sparkling Water

Nutrition : Lime Spindrift (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 4

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you prefer flavored sparkling water, Spindrift will also be on sale for $13.89 after a $5 markdown. Each 30-pack includes 12-fluid ounce cans in three different flavors: lime, lemon, and grapefruit. These are all made with carbonated water and fruit juice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gatorade

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bottle):

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 0 g

When you're looking to restore your electrolytes, few drinks come to mind faster than Gatorade. Starting May 15, you can purchase multiple 24-count packages of this drink for $3.60 off. The Frost Thirst Quencher variety pack, for example, comes down to $14.39. This pack includes Glacier Freeze, Glacier Cherry, and Arctic Blitz Gatorade.

Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 260

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 13 g

Trader Joe's isn't the only retailer with a popular mandarin orange chicken option. Costco has one, too. And it will be on sale for $11.79 after a $4.70 markdown. This Crazy Cuizine product features battered chicken breast with rib meat and a Mandarin orange sauce. Simply pop the chicken in the oven or air fryer and enjoy.

Amylu Caramelized Onion & White Cheddar Chicken Burgers

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger):

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

Grab your favorite condiments and burger buns. Barbecue season is about to be in full swing, and Costco is offering one grill-friendly option for $4 off. Priced at $10.99 after the markdown, Amylu's Caramelized Onion & White Cheddar Chicken Burgers are fully cooked and come in boxes of eight.

Kind Nut Bars

Nutrition :

Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 180

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 6 g

Looking for an easy grab-and-go snack? Kind Nut Bars are going on sale for $13.59 thanks to a $6.20 markdown. Each 22-count variety pack includes eight Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars, six Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bars, and six Caramel Almond & Sea Salt bars.

Chobani Flip Greek Yogurt

Nutrition :

S'more S'mores (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 150

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 9 g

Chobani offers several varieties of Greek yogurt, one being Flip, which all feature a side compartment with various toppings. Costco shoppers will be able to score a 16-count Chobani Flip variety pack for $4.50 off this month. Marked down to $9.49, each box includes three Greek yogurt flavors: S'more S'mores, Strawberry Cheesecake, Cookies & Cream, and Cookie Dough.

GoGo SqueeZ Applesauce

Nutrition :

Apple Apple (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g

There's no need to break out a spoon with these portable applesauce packs. Priced at $12.49 after a $5 discount, each 28-count variety pack includes seven packages of four applesauce flavors: Apple Apple, Apple Peach, Apple Cinnamon, and Apple Strawberry.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce – About 11 Crackers):

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Pretzel lovers, it's time to celebrate. That's because Costco is marking down Snack Factory's Pretzel Crisps by $3.80. Pick up a bag for just $5.19!

Cheez-It

Nutrition : (Per 27 Crackers):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

For another salty snack option, Costco is also discounting 24-ounce boxes of Cheez-Its, which each include two bags. With a $3 markdown, each box comes down to just $6.99.