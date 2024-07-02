The 8-Week 'Body Recomposition' Workout To Lose Weight & Build Muscle

Achieving body recomposition—simultaneously losing fat and gaining muscle—requires a well-structured fitness regimen that combines strength training, cardiovascular exercises, and adequate recovery. If you're unsure of where to begin, I designed this eight-week body recomposition workout program to progressively challenge you while promoting muscle growth and weight loss.

Follow each week's regimen diligently, focusing on proper form and intensity to achieve your fitness goals effectively. To support muscle growth and recovery, remember to complement these body recomposition workouts with adequate nutrition, including lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

Stay consistent, push your limits safely, and celebrate your achievements along the way. You'll achieve your fitness goals with dedication and perseverance and enjoy a stronger, leaner physique.

Now, let's explore eight weeks of body recomposition workouts to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Week #1: Foundation Building

The first week lays the groundwork with foundational exercises to build strength and improve muscle endurance across major muscle groups.

1. Squats

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointing slightly outward. Lower your body by bending your knees and hips, keeping your back straight. Aim to lower until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Perform three sets of 12 reps.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with hands shoulder-width apart, arms fully extended. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position, keeping your body in a straight line throughout.

Perform three sets of as many reps as possible (AMRAP).

3. Bent-over Rows

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and hinge at your hips with a slight bend in the knees. Pull dumbbells toward your torso, squeezing shoulder blades together. Lower weights back down with control to complete one rep.

Perform three sets of 10 reps.

Week #2: Increasing Intensity

Week #2 focuses on increasing exercise intensity to stimulate muscle growth and enhance strength.

1. Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes under the barbell. Hinge at hips, bend knees slightly to grasp the barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lift the bar by straightening your hips and knees, keeping your back straight. Lower the barbell back down to complete one rep.

Perform four sets of eight reps.

2. Bench Press

Lie on the bench with your feet flat on the floor. Grasp the barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower barbell to chest level, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Press the barbell upward until your arms fully extend, then lower back to chest level.

Perform four sets of 10 reps.

3. Plank

Start in a plank position with your forearms on the ground and elbows aligned under your shoulders. Engage your core, squeeze your glutes, and hold your body straight from your head to your heels. Maintain this position for the designated time to complete one set.

Perform three sets of 30-second holds.

Week #3: Muscle Focus

The third week targets specific muscle groups with exercises to increase muscle definition and strength.

1. Pull-ups

Grip a pull-up bar with your palms facing forward, hands shoulder-width apart. Hang onto it with your arms fully extended. Engage your core and pull your body upward until your chin reaches above the bar. Lower your body back down to the starting position with control. Perform four sets of as many reps as possible (AMRAP).

2. Lunges

Stand tall, step forward with one leg, and lower the hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Ensure the front knee does not extend beyond the toes, and keep the back straight. Push off the front heel to return to the starting position, then alternate legs.

Perform three sets of 12 reps per leg.

3. Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Sit on a bench with your back supported, and hold dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells upward until your arms fully extend, then lower back to shoulder height.

Perform four sets of eight reps.

Week #4: Strength Endurance

Week #4 focuses on increasing endurance while maintaining strength gains.

1. Squat Jumps

1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower body into a squat position. Explosively jump upward, extending your legs fully. Land softly and lower back into a squat position to complete one rep.

Perform three sets of 15 reps.

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted. Lean back slightly. Hold the dumbbell with both hands and twist the torso to one side, then the opposite side. Repeat movement in a controlled manner to complete one rep.

Perform three sets of 20 reps (10 reps per side).

3. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and lift your shoulders off the ground. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee, then switch sides in a pedaling motion. Ensure the opposite leg extends fully, and maintain controlled breathing throughout the exercise.

Perform three sets of 15 reps per side.

Week #5: Advanced Techniques

Week #5 introduces advanced techniques to challenge muscles in new ways.

1. Romanian Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, and hold the barbell in front of your thighs. Hinge at hips, lower barbell along the front of your legs, and keep back straight until hamstrings stretch fully. Engage the glutes and lift the barbell to a standing position to complete one rep.

Perform four sets of eight reps.

2. Incline Bench Press

Lie on an incline bench with your feet flat on the floor. Grasp the barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower the barbell to upper chest level, elbows at a 45-degree angle, then press upward until your arms fully extend. Lower the barbell to upper chest level, elbows at a 45-degree angle, then press upwards until arms fully extend.

Perform four sets of eight reps.

3. Plank with Shoulder Taps

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Keep the hips stable as you lift one hand to tap the opposite shoulder, then alternate sides. Maintain a strong core and avoid rocking hips side to side.

Perform three sets of 30 seconds per side.

Week #6: Maximal Strength

Week #6 focuses on maximal strength development with heavier weights and lower rep ranges.

1. Barbell Squats

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, barbell resting on the upper traps. Lower your body by bending the knees and hips and keeping your back straight until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through the heels to return to the standing position.

Perform five sets of five reps.

2. Pull-ups with Weight

Attach a weight belt or hold a dumbbell between your feet for added resistance. Grip the pull-up bar with your palms facing forward, engage the core, and pull your body upward until your chin clears the bar. Lower body back down with control.

Perform five sets of five reps.

3. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, dumbbells in front of your thighs, palms facing your body. Hinge at the hips and lower dumbbells along the front of your legs, keeping your back straight until your hamstrings stretch fully. Engage the glutes and lift dumbbells to a standing position.

Perform four sets of eight reps.

Week #7: Peak Performance

The seventh week is designed to optimize performance and refine technique.

1. Barbell Bench Press

Lie on a flat bench, feet flat on the floor, and grasp a barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower the barbell to mid-chest level, elbows at a 45-degree angle, then press upward until your arms fully extend.

Perform five sets of five reps.

2. Bulgarian Split Squats

Stand with one foot on the bench behind you, the other foot forward. Lower your body by bending the front knee until your thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through the heel to return to the starting position.

Perform four sets of eight reps per leg.

3. Plank with Leg Lifts

Start in a plank position on your forearms or hands. Lift one leg off the ground while maintaining a plank position and stable hips. Hold a few seconds, lower your leg, and repeat with the opposite leg. Perform three sets of 15 seconds for each leg

Week #8: Final Push

Week #8 focuses on pushing your limits and celebrating your progress.

1. Overhead Press

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hold dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing forward, and press the dumbbells overhead until your arms fully extend. Then, lower back to shoulder height.

Perform five sets of five reps.

2. Weighted Dips

Position yourself between parallel bars. Grasp the bars with your hands shoulder-width apart, palms facing inward. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push through your palms to extend the elbows and return to the starting position.

Perform four sets of eight reps.

3. Plank Variations

Perform plank variations such as side, forearm, or planks with leg lifts. Hold each variation for 30 to 60 seconds, focusing on core stability and engagement.

Perform three sets of 30 to 60 seconds.