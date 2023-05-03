5 Floor Exercises for Full-Body Weight Loss

Full-body weight loss starts with establishing just the right game plan for you. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, your goal for safe and healthy weight loss should be to drop around one to two pounds each week, and steer clear of any "fad diets." A combination of fitness and nutrition will help you melt excess pounds all over. WebMD points out that you can also cut back on your usual daily calorie intake, be mindful of food labels, increase your water intake so you don't feel as hungry, and decrease portions. We have you covered with the exercise part of the game plan with five expert-approved floor exercises for full-body weight loss.

Eat This, Not That! spoke with Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who's been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years, who shares, "I recommend focusing on a high protein diet with plenty of vegetables, fruits, and other nutrient-dense foods. Include some cardio of HIIT for extra calorie burn. The caloric deficit is the main factor that causes weight loss, not the specific exercises you choose, although those do influence where your body builds muscle."

So without further delay, keep reading to find out Read's five recommended floor exercises for full-body weight loss. And when you're done, don't miss 9 Simple Strength Exercises To Keep Your Weight Down for Good.

1. Burpees

To begin burpees, you'll assume a tall stance, and place your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Activate your core as you descend into a high plank, PureGym instructs. Plant both hands on the ground the distance of your shoulder span, and push your feet behind you. Maintain a straight back from your head to your feet. Drop down into a pushup, making sure your elbows don't stray too far from the sides of your body. Push your body back up, jump your feet forward to meet your hands, and explosively jump upward, extending your arms toward the sky. That completes one full rep. Perform 10 reps in total.

2. Knee to Chest

The knee-to-chest exercise starts off with you sitting on your butt. Lean back while simultaneously lengthening your legs. Reverse the motion in order to bring your legs up toward your chest. Repeat this motion for 10 reps in total.

RELATED: Lose 10 Pounds in a Month With This Workout Trainers Love

3. Pushups

This bodyweight compound exercise has many variations, including modified pushups (from your knees), incline press-ups, tricep press-ups, and wide grip pushups, PureGym explains. To begin classic pushups, you'll begin in a high plank position with your hands planted shoulder-width distance apart and your body forming a straight line from your head to your feet. Then, descend toward the ground while maintaining a tight core and a neutral spine. Make sure your hips don't sag. Use control to press through your hands to return to a high plank. Complete 10 reps in total.

RELATED: The 5 Exercises You Should Be Doing at the Gym for Weight Loss

4. Leg Raises

The leg raise will put your core and legs to work. This exercise starts with you lying flat on your back on a workout mat. Place your hands under your pelvis. Then, lift both legs about two feet off the ground before lowering them so they're six inches above the floor. Repeat this motion for 10 reps in total.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5. Bicycle Crunches

Last but not least, our floor exercises for full-body weight loss wrap up with bicycle crunches. According to MasterClass, you'll start by lying flat on the floor with your legs extended and your shoulders and head lifted a bit off the ground. Put your hands behind your head, and don't interlace your fingers. Activate your core, and keep your chin tucked. Next, bring both knees up toward your chest. Crunch the right side of your body up so that your right elbow moves to your left knee. Hold this position for a moment, and squeeze your abdominals. Then, perform the same motion on your left side. Continue to alternate for 20 reps.