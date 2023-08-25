4 Floor Exercises for Women To Melt Belly Fat After 30

Between work, social commitments, and taking care of yourself, your 30s can be a very busy time in your life. To make matters even more challenging, your body starts to change. In fact, research shows that once you hit 30, you can lose anywhere from 3% to 8% of your lean muscle mass each decade if you don't do anything to preserve or build it up. As a result, you can gain unwanted weight and fat in your midsection. Fear not, because we are here to help with some of the best floor exercises for women to melt belly fat after 30.

We spoke with Katie Kollath, ACE, CPT, co-founder of Barpath Fitness, who breaks down four floor exercises you'll want to add to your routine ASAP. The reason why we chose floor exercises is because they afford plenty of benefits that make them an excellent addition to your regimen. For example, a floor workout can be completed on virtually any flat surface, and it doesn't require equipment. So no matter what fitness level or age you may be, you can find the right floor exercises to suit your needs.

In addition, Kollath tells us, "Floor exercises improve core strength and stability. They often target the core muscles, which include the abdominals, obliques, and lower back muscles. Strengthening your core can improve stability, posture, and balance, leading to reduced risk of injuries in everyday activities and sports." Sculpting a strong core is also key in melting belly fat.

As if floor exercises couldn't get any more appealing, by doing this routine, you will activate several muscle groups at the same time, improving your coordination and functional strength. For instance, compound floor exercises such as pushups, planks, and squats can boost the efficiency of your workout.

If you're ready to get started, keep reading for Kollath's best floor exercises for women to melt belly fat after 30. And when you're done, don't miss these 7 Strength Exercises for Women To Melt Hanging Belly Fat After 30.

1 Z Press

Play

This first movement is a great way to strengthen your core, shoulders, and upper back muscles. You'll begin in a seated position on the floor. The fact that your back is not supported means you will challenge your core stability.

Kollath instructs, "Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you, forming a 'Z' shape with your body. Your legs should be straight out in front of you. Place a barbell or dumbbells on your thighs, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. You can also use kettlebells or resistance bands if you don't have access to barbells or dumbbells. Engage your core, and keep your back straight. Inhale deeply and brace your core. Press the weight overhead by extending your arms fully. Keep your elbows locked and maintain a neutral wrist position. As you press, actively push your head and torso slightly forward, allowing the weights to clear your head." Perform three sets of 10 reps.

RELATED: 5 Floor Exercises To Slim Down a Thick Waistline in Less Than 30 Days

2 Glute Bridges/Floor Hip Thrusts

For the glute bridge/floor hip thrust, lie down flat on your back with bent knees and your feet flat, planted hip-width apart. Position your arms at your sides with your palms face-down. If you're working with a barbell, position it on your thighs just under your hip bones. Breathe in as you activate your core. Push through your heels as your hips lift off the ground. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the motion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Your body should form a straight line from your shoulders to your knees when fully lifted," Kollath instructs. "Avoid overextending your back. Hold the bridge position for a few seconds, continuing to engage your glutes and core. Focus on contracting your glutes and driving your hips upward. Slowly lower your hips back down to the starting position, maintaining control throughout the descent." Perform three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

RELATED: The Best Core Workouts for Flatter Abs After 40

3 Superman

Next up, we've got the Superman. Lie down on your tummy on the floor. Extend both arms ahead of you and your legs straight behind you. Keep your neck neutral and your gaze down to the floor. Breathe in as you activate your core. Raise your arms, chest, and legs, off the ground, making sure your hips and pelvis don't lift off the floor.

"Imagine reaching forward with your hands and backward with your feet to create length in your body," Kollath says. "Hold the Superman position for a few seconds, focusing on squeezing your glutes and lower back muscles to lift your legs and chest higher. Your upper body and lower body should be lifted off the floor, and you will resemble the shape of Superman flying. Exhale and slowly lower your arms, chest, and legs back down to the starting position with control." Complete three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

RELATED: 8 Standing Exercises That Strip Away Belly Flab Fast

4 Pushups

We saved the best for last: Pushups. This classic exercise calls for just your body weight and engages your core, chest, triceps, and shoulder muscles.

Start pushups by assuming a high plank with your hands placed below your shoulders. Spread out your fingers and keep them pointed forward as you press your palms into the floor. Your legs should be extended behind you so your body forms a straight line. Activate your core, maintain a neutral neck, and keep your gaze down. Breathe in, and bend both elbows as you lower your chest toward the floor. Don't allow your hips to sag. Then, breathe out as you push through your palms to rise back up to a high plank. Complete three sets of 10 reps, or as many as you're able to comfortably do.