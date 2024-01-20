5 Best Floor Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

Battling belly fat can be a persistent challenge for many of my clients, but incorporating targeted floor workouts into your routine can make a significant difference. These exercises engage multiple muscle groups, boost metabolism, and enhance core strength, ultimately helping you achieve a leaner midsection. I curated these five effective floor workouts to melt stubborn belly fat. Follow the step-by-step instructions for each exercise to maximize their effectiveness and work toward a stronger, more toned core. Remember to maintain proper form, stay consistent, and combine these exercises with a balanced diet for optimal results.

Keep reading to learn all about my top-recommended floor workouts to melt belly fat. And when you're finished working up a sweat, be sure to check out the 5 Most Effective At-Home Workouts for Weight Loss.

Workout #1: Plank Power Circuit

These floor workouts to melt belly fat kick off with the plank power circuit. Planks are renowned for their ability to activate multiple muscle groups simultaneously, making them a fundamental component of any effective core workout. This circuit adds dynamic movements like plank taps, mountain climbers, side plank twists, and reverse plank leg lifts, ensuring a comprehensive approach to building strength and stability and burning unwanted fat around the midsection.

1. Plank Taps (3 sets x 15 reps per side)

Play

Start in a plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Gently tap your right hand to your left shoulder. Return to the plank position, and repeat on the opposite side.

2. Mountain Climbers (3 sets x 20 reps)

Begin in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Drive your right knee toward your chest and then quickly switch to the left knee. Keep a steady, quick pace, engaging your core throughout.

3. Side Plank Twists (3 sets x 12 reps per side)

Play

Get into a side plank position with your elbow directly under your shoulder. Rotate your torso, bringing your left elbow toward the floor. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

4. Reverse Plank Leg Lifts (3 sets x 12 reps per leg)

Play

Sit with your hands behind you, fingers pointing toward your feet. Lift your hips off the floor, creating a straight line from your head to your heels. Lift your right leg toward the ceiling, then lower it with control. Repeat on the left side.

RELATED: 5 At-Home Strength Workouts for Belly Fat6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #2: Pilates Scissor Series

Single-leg stretch, double-leg stretch, and crisscross are dynamic exercises that not only challenge your abdominal muscles but also improve flexibility and posture. Pilates emphasizes controlled movements, and this series provides an effective way to engage your entire core. Incorporate these exercises into your routine to experience the transformative power of Pilates in targeting stubborn belly fat.

1. Single-Leg Stretch (3 sets x 20 reps)

Play

Lie on your back, and lift your head and shoulders off the ground. Bring your right knee toward your chest while extending your left leg straight. Switch legs in a scissor-like motion, engaging your core throughout.

2. Double-Leg Stretch (3 sets x 15 reps)

Play

Start in a similar position, but this time, bring both knees toward your chest. Extend both legs straight and arms overhead simultaneously. Bring your knees back toward your chest, keeping your core tight.

3. Criss Cross (3 sets x 20 reps)

Play

Lift your head and shoulders off the ground with your hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Switch sides, twisting your torso and engaging your obliques.

RELATED: 10 Fitness 'Rules' You Should Abandon in 2024 For the Best Results

Workout #3: Cardio Core Blast

For those who enjoy a more energetic approach to core training, the cardio core blast is your go-to solution. Combining the intensity of bicycle crunches, burpees, and leg raises, this workout not only targets your abdominal muscles but also elevates your heart rate for effective calorie burning. Cardiovascular exercises, coupled with core engagement, create a potent combination to help you shed excess fat. Brace yourself for a high-energy session that not only sculpts your midsection but also boosts overall fitness levels.

1. Bicycle Crunches (3 sets x 20 reps per side)

Lie on your back with hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Repeat on the other side in a fluid, cycling motion.

2. Burpees (3 sets x 15 reps)

Start in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, jump your feet back toward your hands, and explosively jump up.

3. Leg Raises (3 sets x 15 reps)

Play

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Slowly lower them back down without letting them touch the floor.

RELATED: A 69-Year-Old Fitness Trainer Shares the 6 Exercises That Keep Her Looking Half Her Age

Workout #4: Yoga Core Fusion

Yoga not only aids in physical well-being but also promotes mental clarity and balance. The slow, deliberate movements of these exercises will engage your core while fostering a mind-body connection. Immerse yourself in this fusion of yoga and core training to discover the holistic benefits it brings to your fitness journey.

1. Boat Pose (3 sets x 30 seconds)

Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, and lift your legs off the ground. Extend your arms forward, parallel to the floor. Hold the position, engaging your core and balancing on your sit bones.

2. Plank to Downward Dog (3 sets x 12 reps)

Play

Start in a plank position, then lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted "V." Return to the plank position, maintaining a straight line from your head to your heels.

3. Upward Dog (3 sets x 15 reps)

Begin in a plank position, lower your hips while lifting your chest, and gaze toward the ceiling. Keep your arms straight, shoulders away from the ears, and engage your core.

RELATED: 10 Best Exercises To Melt Lower Belly Fat

Workout #5: Core Stability Challenge

These floor workouts to melt belly fat wrap up with the core stability challenge. As the name suggests, the core stability challenge emphasizes maintaining a strong and stable core. The dead bug exercise, side plank with hip dips, and Russian twists demand control and precision, making them essential for anyone who is looking to enhance core stability. These exercises target the deeper muscles of the core, helping you build a solid foundation for overall strength. By incorporating this challenge into your routine, you not only melt away belly fat but also fortify your core for improved posture and balance.

1. Dead Bug (3 sets x 15 reps per side)

Lie on your back with arms extended toward the ceiling and legs lifted. Lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor, maintaining a neutral spine. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the opposite side.

2. Side Plank with Hip Dips (3 sets x 12 reps per side)

Get into a side plank position on your forearm. Lower your hips toward the floor, then lift them back up. Repeat on the other side.

3. Russian Twists (3 sets x 20 reps)

Sit on the floor with your knees bent, and lean back slightly. Hold your hands together, and rotate your torso to touch the floor on each side.