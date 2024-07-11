13 Best High-Protein Drinks on Grocery Shelves

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Protein is one of the three macronutrients that our body needs in order to function properly, and protein's list of benefits feels endless. Specifically, protein helps with the building and maintenance of muscle, proper weight maintenance, and increased satiety (aka, the feeling of being full and eating enough), and protein also provides both energy and tissue repair, which are critical to our daily functioning. Even if this is all news to you, you probably know that having a high-protein meal makes you feel full for longer, and you may feel extra hungry after a rigorous workout or busy day. This all has to do with energy production and how quickly our body burns through our stores of protein.

The FDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest that the average, healthy adult should consume at least 50 grams of protein per day, while those who are pregnant should eat upwards of 70 grams per day. Of course, some people require even more than this if they are physically active, recovering from an injury, or are managing certain illnesses.

Meeting protein needs can be hard for some, thanks to busy lifestyles, a lack of knowledge about meeting protein goals, and many other potential roadblocks. Therefore, many people turn to protein drinks and shakes as a quick pick-me-up snack, meal addition, or to help recover after a vigorous workout. No matter what your need is, protein drinks can really change the game for those trying to meet all of their health goals.

Not all protein drinks are made equal, though. Like with all other foods lining grocery store shelves, some protein shakes, smoothies, and drinks contain unnecessary additives such as artificial flavors and colorings, as well as loads of added sugars, high sodium levels, and even high saturated fat counts. However, many better-for-you brands are changing this narrative and working to make health fashionable and mainstream.

To help you choose which high-protein drink is right for you, we've rounded up 13 of our favorite high-protein drinks, which range in taste and consistency so that you can feel your best without compromising quality. Read on, then check out 25 Superfoods That Are Surprisingly High in Protein.

Chobani® Complete Mixed Berry Vanilla

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 20 g

Chobani, known for its line of delicious yogurts, has changed the recovery game with its line of Chobani Complete Protein drinks. These lactose-free, yogurt-based drinks—we chose the Mixed Berry Vanilla—contain 20 grams of protein without artificial flavors or sweeteners. Additionally, this yogurt contains billions of probiotics to aid gut health, which may help with athletic performance and recovery. To top it off, this high-protein drink contains 11% of your daily fiber needs, as well as 25% of your daily calcium. What's not to love?

$2.79 at Amazon Buy Now

15 Best Protein Shake Recipes for Weight Loss

Fairlife Core Power Elite High Protein Shake, Vanilla

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 42 g

Fairlife's Core Power Elite High Protein Shakes is the perfect go-to for those looking for a serious protein boost. Available in three different flavors (we love vanilla), these protein shakes contain a whopping 42 grams of protein without any added sugar and have a low saturated fat count. This low saturated fat count is great to see, as the American Heart Association recommends no more than 13 grams of saturated fat per day for the average healthy adult. Additionally, this shake provides 50% of your daily Vitamin D needs and 70% of your daily calcium needs.

$47.20 at Amazon Buy Now

Owyn Pro Elite High Protein Shakes, Chocolate

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 32 g

Owyn's Pro Elite High Protein Shakes are perfect for an intense workout recovery or a delightfully high-protein on-the-go snack. At 32 grams of protein per bottle, their chocolate variety contains all the sweetness of your favorite candy without added sugar and very low levels of saturated fat. This shake has been sweetened with monk fruit, and because it's 100% vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly (no dairy, soy, peanut, tree nut, sesame, or wheat/gluten), this shake can be universally enjoyed. Additionally, if you're following a Keto diet, rest assured that this shake fits your dietary needs, as it contains zero net carbs and 3 grams of fiber.

$46.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Pwr Lift Protein Water, Orange Mango

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

For those who aren't too big on protein shakes, brands like Pwr Lift offer protein waters that are a lighter, more refreshing protein drink option for those wanting a nutritional boost throughout their day. We're big fans of their Orange Mango flavor, which, like Pwr Lift's other various flavors, contains only 50 calories and no fat or sugar. Additionally, these protein waters contain electrolytes for hydration and 2,000 milligrams of branched-chain amino acids. BCAAs are the building blocks of all life forms, and consuming these may aid in post-workout muscle recovery and may even benefit overall muscle function.

$32.16 at Amazon Buy Now

Protein Water Is the Next Big Thing—Here Are 5 To Try

Koia Protein Shakes, Vanilla Bean

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 18 g

Koia Protein Shakes are 100% vegan, made with plant-based protein that isn't, like so many other mainstream vegan brands, chalky or gritty. These smooth, delicious protein shakes —we've chosen vanilla bean—contain 18 grams of protein per bottle with a lower added sugar content (only 4 grams), making it a great alternative to those other overly-sweet milkshake-like concoctions found on grocery shelves. Notably, these shakes also contain 10% of your daily iron needs. As 20-25% of the world's population are iron deficient—especially women and children—this drink can be a great way to help stave off iron deficiency.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$4.79 at Amazon Buy Now

Iconic Protein, Cacao + Greens

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Iconic Protein's Cacao + Greens is the perfect protein drink to not only fuel yourself with 20 grams of protein but also to receive a full serving of veggies. In 2019, the CDC reported that only 10% of adult Americans were meeting daily vegetable intake recommendations – a sad but not wholly shocking statistic. Iconic Protein drinks are on a mission to change this dismal narrative. Each bottle contains a greens blend of kale, broccoli, and spinach to help you reach your nutritional goals while also remaining low in sodium and containing zero added sugar. Fear not, though, these protein drinks don't taste like veggies. Instead, these drinks are blended with cacao and natural sugars like monk fruit and stevia for a delicious chocolatey taste.

$47.99 at Amazon Buy Now

9 Best Store-Bought Protein Shakes

Ripple Protein Shake, Vanilla

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 20 g

Ripple's plant-based protein shakes are dairy-free, 100% vegan, and free from GMOs for those on their lookout. Their Vanilla Protein Shake is a fresh take on a classic flavor, offering up 20 grams of protein with several other often overlooked micronutrients. Besides providing 45% of your daily calcium intake, this drink also fuels your body with 60% of your daily phosphorus needs. Phosphorus not only aids in skeletal health and function, but it is also pivotal in energy production, making it the perfect addition to a protein-packed shake that's all about recovery and stamina.

$33.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Designer Wellness Protein Smoothie, Raspberry Passion Fruit

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

Smoothie pouches aren't just for kids! Designer Wellness' Raspberry Passion Fruit Protein Smoothies are delicious yogurt-like protein drinks with 12 grams of whey protein and an MCT Oil blend for "quick burning sustained energy." MCT oil is made from a particular type of fat called medium-chain triglycerides that may offer benefits to exercise performance, although further studies need to be conducted to be sure. Either way, these smoothie pouches contain no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, making them a great option for a quick and healthy on-the-go snack.

$39.99 at Amazon Buy Now

10 Best Protein Powders For Weight Loss

Fuel for Fire Protein Smoothie, Tropical Fruit

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 10 g

Fuel for Fire's Tropical Protein Smoothie Pouches is made with simple, easy-to-read ingredients, including banana, pineapple, mango, and whey protein, for a refreshing tropical boost. With 10 grams of protein per pouch, zero grams of added sugar (believe us, this pouch is sweet enough without any added sugar), and no juice concentrates, you can rest assured that you're consuming a quality product. Additionally, each pouch only contains 10 grams of sodium, an outstanding metric given that the American Heart Association recommends that the average, healthy adult consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day with the ultimate goal of no more than 1,500 milligrams per day.

$41.64 at Amazon Buy Now

38 High-Protein Breakfasts That Keep You Full

Slate Milk, Mocha Latte

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

Coffee AND protein? Sign us up! Slate Milk's Mocha Latte protein drink contains 20 grams of protein and 175 grams of caffeine to help with both satiety and morning energy. These drinks contain no added sugar as they're sweetened with both monk fruit and stevia, and the best part is that those who are lactose-intolerant can still enjoy these milk-based drinks. Slate Milk's iced coffees and milkshakes are lactose-free due to ultrafiltration, which removes the lactose sugars from the milk and concentrates available proteins.

$35.75 at Amazon Buy Now

Vidafuel Wellness Protein Drink, Berry Delight

Nutrition (Per 2-ounce serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 16 g

Instead of a single-serving bottle that goes to waste after one use, Vidafuel Wellness Protein Drinks contain 16 servings per carton, thanks to their 2-ounce wellness shots. Per only 2 ounces, you'll receive 16 grams of protein, no artificial sweeteners, all 20 amino acids (which help grow and repair tissue, provide energy, and build muscle, amongst a whole host of other benefits), and even collagen, which may aid in exercise and joint recovery. This protein drink also contains no artificial sweeteners and contains only natural flavors.

$26.99 at Amazon Buy Now

15 Best High-Protein, High-Fiber Snacks You Can Buy

Jocko Mölk Protein Shake, Chocolate

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 30 g

Jocko Mölk's Chocolate Protein Shakes, although at first resembling those ubiquitous gym-bro protein shakes filled with sugar and artificial ingredients, are actually a natural and grass-fed source of protein that is both soy and hormone-free. Jock Mölk boasts zero added sugars, 60% of your daily calcium needs—necessary for the maintenance of bone health—and added amino acids for an extra muscle-building boost. We love that this brand is transparent and that its shakes are third-party tested to ensure ultimate quality and results.

$44.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Oikos Pro (Strawberry Vanilla)

Nutrition (per bottle) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 23 g

With 23 grams of protein and only 4 grams of total sugars (zero added sugars), these yogurt-based protein drinks make sneaking in some of this important macro easy-breezy. This brand uses ingredients like vegetable juice concentrate instead of leaning on artificial colors to make these drinks. Using stevia instead of artificial sweeteners checks the box for those trying to stick to more natural ingredients. Bonus? Some evidence suggests that eating yogurt regularly, at least 2 cups per week, may be linked to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.