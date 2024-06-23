15 Best High-Protein, High-Fiber Snacks You Can Buy

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Protein and fiber are two nutrients that have so many benefits that it's impossible to talk about healthy eating without a huge emphasis on them. Whether your goals are to manage weight, improve blood sugars, lower cholesterol, or just feel energized and satisfied from your meals and snacks, focusing on protein and fiber can help. Both nutrients help you feel full by slowing down digestion for more sustained energy, while protein foods activate your satiety hormones and promote muscle growth, and fiber feeds your gut bacteria and absorbs dietary fat to lower cholesterol. Because of these benefits, it can be helpful to stock up on some high-protein, high-fiber foods to have whenever you need.

Terms like "good source" and "excellent source" are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and have very specific qualifications. If a food claims to be a "good source" of protein or fiber, it has to have at least 10% of the recommended daily value (RDA) of that particular nutrient. A good source of protein and fiber is at least 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. A food that is considered "high in" protein or fiber, also known on labels as "an excellent source," must have at least 20 percent of the RDA.

Below, we've rounded up a list of our favorite high-protein, high-fiber snacks that you can buy in stores. All of these snacks have:

10 grams of protein or more per serving

5 grams of fiber or more per serving

Keep reading for 15 of the best high-protein, high-fiber snacks you can buy at the grocery store. Then, check out 50 Healthiest Weight Loss Snacks on Grocery Shelves.

KIND Dark Chocolate Nut Protein Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 12 g

KIND Dark Chocolate Nut Protein Bars are a gluten-free snack bar that tastes like dessert but has 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber to help fill you up and feed your gut microbiome. The sweet, chocolatey taste comes with 6 grams of added sugars from glucose syrup and sugar, but the added fiber and protein will help slow down digestion for even energy. Using natural sugar is a plus in this case. If you're sensitive to sugar alcohols or choose to avoid artificial sweeteners, just be mindful of other added sugars eaten throughout the day, as the recommendations are for less than 50 grams per day.

Chocolate Sea Salt RX Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 12 g

Chocolate Sea Salt RX bar uses real food ingredients to bring you a tasty bar with 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, and 200 calories for enough snacking energy to get you by between meals. The entire bar only dates, egg whites, cashews, almonds, chocolate, cocoa, and sea salt (along with natural flavors) with no extra flavors, colors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Using dates instead of sugar to sweeten the bar adds extra fiber without added sugars, and the egg whites help increase the protein content. If you're not a fan of chocolate sea salt, there's a large assortment of flavors, including everything from coconut chocolate to mixed berry and mint chocolate.

The Only Bean Ranch Edamame Snacks

Nutrition (Per ⅓ cup serving) :

Calories : 146

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 176 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 14 g

Forget chips. Snack on The Only Bean Ranch Edamame Snacks, which come in ranch, sea salt, sriracha, buffalo, and wasabi soy flavors. They're vegan and gluten-free; every serving has 5 grams of fiber and an impressive 14 grams of protein.

Quest Cheddar Blast Crackers

Nutrition (Per 1.06 ounce bag) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

A bag of Cheddar Blast Quest Crackers adds 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber to your snack, which is significantly higher in nutrients than most cheese cracker alternatives. However, these crackers are higher in sodium, providing 18% of your daily value per serving, so they may not be appropriate for a low-sodium diet.

Legendary Foods Strawberry Protein Pastry

Nutrition (Per 1 pastry) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 20 g

If you find yourself craving a breakfast snack of your youth—like the strawberry Pop-Tart—try Legendary Foods Strawberry Protein Pastries. Without loading on the added sugars, this icing-coated, strawberry-filled pastry is sweet, delicious, and has 20 grams of protein. With nine grams of fiber and nine grams of erythritol (a sugar alcohol), this snack is sweet, filling, and much better for your blood sugar than a traditional breakfast pastry. Just keep in mind that nine grams of erythritol may cause digestive upset like gas and bloating if you're sensitive to them!

IQBAR Peanut Butter Chip Plant Protein Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 12 g

A plant-based protein bar for your body and your brain, Peanut Butter Chip IQBAR has 12 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, along with brain-supporting nutrients like vitamin E, iron, and magnesium. Each bar has 100% of the DV of vitamin E, a fat-soluble vitamin that research has found to slow cognitive decline and protect against the development of dementia.

The bars taste sweet without an excess of sugar. They contain only 12 grams of carbohydrates, one gram of sugar, and no added sugars. Their slightly sweet flavor comes from whole-food ingredients and stevia plant extract.

Catalina Crunch Mix Cheddar Protein Snack Mix

Nutrition (Per ½-cup serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

If you're a fan of snack mixes and cheese (who isn't?) but want it to be a little more nutrient-rich and filling, give Catalina Crunch Mix Cheddar Protein Snack Mix a try. This snack mix has the high protein Catalina Crunch cereal, cashews, cheese crisps, and chickpea pretzels, all coated in a cheddar cheese seasoning. While it's not exactly low-sodium, a serving of half a cup only has 11% of the recommended daily value, and you'll get 5 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein.

Cinnamon Roll Naked Oats

Nutrition (Per 2 scoops) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

Naked Oats is an Oatmeal blend that includes 20 grams of protein from grass-fed whey and 6 grams of fiber from gluten-free oats and chia protein. The cinnamon roll flavor makes this a tasty breakfast or snack you can enjoy as a cold shake or a warm bowl of oats. It's gluten-free and free from artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors. Fermented cane sugar (Reb M) is naturally found in the stevia leaf and adds natural sweetness without added sugars.

Wholesome Provisions Sea Salt Vinegar Protein Chips

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 15 g

Potato chips hit the spot when a salty snack craving strikes, but unfortunately, they have little nutritional value. Wholesome Provisions Sea Salt Vinegar Protein Chips solve that problem with chips made of a protein blend, soy fiber, tapioca starch, and potatoes. They're low in carbohydrates and have 5 grams of fiber (18% of the DV) and 15 grams of protein in every serving. Snacking on these chips will help you feel full, reach your protein goals, and satisfy your cravings.

Blueberry Cobbler Oats Overnight

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g

A bowl (or glass) of Oats Overnight could be a quick and easy breakfast, but it's also a satisfying snack anytime. Oats are typically a low-protein breakfast, but this overnight variety has 20 grams thanks to the addition of pea protein isolate and natural protein sources like hemp hearts, flax seeds, and chia seeds. It's sweetened with just 2 grams of added sugar from maple sugar, and monk fruit adds extra sweetness without extra sugar. This gluten and dairy-free overnight oatmeal blend will get you 21% of the way to your daily fiber goals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Evolve Double Chocolate Plant Based Protein Shake

Nutrition (Per 11-ounce container) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber:10 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

For a high-protein and high-fiber snack you can drink, try Evolve Double Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Shake. Each shake has just 140 calories, an impressive 20 grams of protein, and 10 grams of fiber thanks to pea protein isolate and soluble corn fiber. It's vegan-friendly and free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, and colors. While it tastes best cold, the shelf-stable tetra-paks make it easy to take this snack with you on the go to meet your nutrient goals and kick your hunger anywhere you might be.

Bobo's Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 15 g

Bobo's Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Protein Bars are loaded with nutritious ingredients like peanut butter, chicory root fiber, pea protein, and dates. You'll also find plenty of chocolate chips to add a dessert-like feel to this bar, which contributes 32% of your daily value of fiber and 15 grams of protein. You'll also get 20% of your daily value of iron, a nutrient that can be hard to find in plant-based foods.

Lenny & Larry's Cookies & Creme Cookie-fied Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 72 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 12 g

For a cookie with health benefits, give Lenny & Larry's Cookies & Creme Cookie-fied Bar a try. It's certified vegan, includes 5 grams of prebiotic fiber from inulin, and has 12 grams of plant-based protein from brown rice and pea proteins. With cookie pieces and white chocolate chips, you'll feel like you're eating a cookie while doing something good for your health. It's also gluten-free, so it's safe even if you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivities.

Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame

Nutrition (Per ⅓ cup) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14 g

Dry-roasted edamame turns tender, immature soybeans into a crunchy, savory, and incredibly satisfying snack. With only two ingredients–soybeans and salt–this snack is vegan, gluten-free, and naturally high in fiber and protein. Soy protein is highly digestible and includes all amino acids except the sulfur-containing amino acids methionine and cysteine. Research has found that the digestibility of soy protein is much higher than that of other plant proteins and even slightly higher than that of beef. Just a third of a cup has 14 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber.

Trubar Get In My Belly PB & Jelly Vegan Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 12 g

Get In My Belly PB & Jelly Vegan Protein Bar has 12 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein, making it exceptionally high in both nutrients. Tapioca fiber and cassava help each bar contribute 43% of your daily fiber goals, while brown rice protein and pea protein comprise most of the protein content. The bars are free from gluten, soy, dairy, and sugar alcohols, making them a good choice for anyone following a vegan diet, allergen to soy, sensitive or allergic to gluten, or sensitive to sugar alcohols.