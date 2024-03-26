10 Best Paleo Recipes for Weight Loss

The paleo diet gets down to the basics. "Paleo," the shortened version of "paleolithic," comes from the idea that humans are supposed to eat just as they did in prehistoric times, when hunting and gathering was a way of life. The modern version of paleo means consuming plenty of fruits, veggies, eggs, seeds, nuts, fish, and lean meats. Eat This, Not That! compiled some of the best paleo recipes for weight loss to add to your weekly rotation.

We also spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who breaks down five key components that make the paleo diet helpful for weight loss: high protein content, whole foods, low-carb intake, increased fiber intake, and the elimination of processed foods.

"Paleo diets emphasize whole foods such as lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. These foods are generally nutrient-dense and can help satisfy hunger, reducing the likelihood of overeating," explains Goodson. "[In addition,] many paleo recipes are rich in protein, which is known to have a satiating effect. Protein helps regulate appetite and can contribute to increased feelings of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie intake."

Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Salsa Verde

When it comes to selecting nutritious, weight-loss-friendly recipes on the paleo diet, Goodson encourages you to choose any lean protein, like fish. "Protein helps you get full faster and stay full longer," she explains.

That's what makes this grilled mahi-mahi recipe so deliciously perfect. One serving is just 280 calories and packs a mean flavor punch.

Get our recipe for Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Salsa Verde.

Pork Tenderloin Grilled with Pineapple Salsa

To switch things up a notch, try this scrumptious pork tenderloin prepared with a refreshing pineapple salsa. One serving is just 210 calories, making this recipe an ideal choice for dinner.

Get our recipe for Pork Tenderloin Grilled with Pineapple Salsa.

Thai-Inspired Beef Lettuce Wraps

In addition to fish, Goodson also recommends choosing proteins such as lean beef and poultry. What makes these Thai-inspired beef wraps such a great choice is that they're wrapped in healthy goodness. You'll use lettuce, which will help you nix excess calories.

Get our recipe for Thai-Inspired Beef Lettuce Wraps.

Chicken Under a Brick

This scrumptious recipe takes your same old chicken dinner to the next level. Plus, it's only 280 calories per serving and seamless to put together. You can achieve a mouthwatering barbecue flavor without a calorie-packed BBQ sauce, thanks to this chicken under a brick.

Get our recipe for Chicken Under a Brick.

Chicken Ramen With Shiitake Mushrooms and Spinach

If you're in the mood for a cozy ramen recipe, this recipe is paleo-approved. Ditch ordering in and whip up your own ramen dish at home. One serving of this recipe is 329 calories and provides a whopping 22 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber to leave you satisfied. It also swaps out noodles for zucchini noodles for a healthier twist.

Get our recipe for Chicken Ramen With Shiitake Mushrooms and Spinach.

Easy Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

Fuel your mornings with this easy breakfast hash. "Because the paleo diet does not allow grains, be sure to get carbohydrates from starchy vegetables like winter squash, potatoes, sweet potatoes, or fruit," Goodson recommends. This sweet potato breakfast hash offers carbs from the sweet potatoes, along with veggies and lean protein. One serving is 422 calories and provides 19 grams of fiber and 26 grams of protein.

Get our recipe for Easy Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash.

The Easiest Guacamole Recipe You'll Ever Make

Having a solid guacamole recipe on deck is essential. This one is paleo-friendly, and Goodson stresses the importance of incorporating healthy fats into meals (like avocados). One serving is just 190 calories and works perfectly as the topping to a chicken dinner or as a dip with fresh vegetables.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for The Easiest Guacamole Recipe You'll Ever Make.

French-Inspired Tuna Nicoise

This French-inspired tuna nicoise recipe brings together fiber, healthy fat, and protein for a nutritious, filling meal. At 350 calories, you can't go wrong in savoring this meal for lunch or a light dinner.

Get our recipe for French-Inspired Tuna Nicoise.

Honey-Mustard Glazed Salmon With Roasted Asparagus

This grilled salmon is glazed with honey mustard for an elevated take on your classic salmon dinner. It comes full circle with roasted asparagus to make a healthy yet delicious meal.

Get our recipe for Honey-Mustard Glazed Salmon With Roasted Asparagus.

Paleo Blackberry Cashew Chia Pudding

The best part about this blackberry cashew chia pudding? You really can savor it for breakfast or dessert! This creamy pudding is complete with fresh blackberries to add a tart touch to every bite.

Get our recipe for Paleo Blackberry Cashew Chia Pudding.