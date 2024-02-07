43 Healthy Keto Snack Recipes for Weight Loss
The keto diet might sound like a strict carb-counting mission, but fear not—we have the ultimate lineup of keto snacks that are low on carbs and high on flavor, ensuring you'll be able to meet your weight loss goals with ease.
Even if you don't follow a strictly keto diet, low-carb and high-fat snacks can have their advantages. For starters, they often only use a few ingredients, so they're easy to throw together. Plus, smaller portions go a long way; because fat is a satiating nutrient, these snacks will help you stay fuller for longer than your typical carb-loaded bites. Store-bought keto bars and bites can rack up your grocery bill, though, which is why you should have keto snack recipes in your arsenal.
From zesty guacamole scooped up with crispy cheese chips to chocolatey peanut butter fat bombs that'll satisfy your sweet tooth, this list of keto snacks will help you find what you're looking for whenever those hunger pangs creep up. Whether you're a devoted keto connoisseur or just dipping your toes into the low-carb waters, these recipes are here to satisfy your snack needs.
Creamy Bacon-Spinach Dip
This delicious keto iteration of a classic party dip hits a home run with the addition of bacon, which delivers crunchiness and smokiness to the creamy mix. Serve it with any sliced-up crunchy vegetable for maximum scoopability, or spread it on a low-carb cracker or keto bread.
Get our recipe for Creamy Bacon-Spinach Dip.
Macadamia Nut and Pepita Trail Mix
With raw pumpkin seeds, cacao nibs, and Berbere seasoning, this keto trail mix is anything but boring. Say goodbye to those sugar-filled trail mixes at the convenience store—once you've tried this recipe, you'll never go back to the packaged trail mix options out there.
Get our recipe for Macadamia Nut and Pepita Trail Mix.
Green Keto Blueberry Avocado Shake
This green keto shake will stifle your hunger pangs without impacting your blood sugar with the help of avocado and coconut milk, which produce longer-lasting levels of energy because they are both loaded with healthy fats and low in carbs.
Get our recipe for Green Keto Blueberry Avocado Shake.
Savory Keto Waffles
We substitute all-purpose flour for eggs and mozzarella cheese to make these waffles a keto snack. Although this is a more savory approach, it's just as comforting as its classic predecessor.
Get our recipe for Keto Waffles.
Hasselback Kielbasa with Three Dipping Sauces
Hasselbacking kielbasa makes this classic sausage instantly more snackable and dippable. Sear it on a cast iron skillet for the perfect juicy and crispy snack.
Get our recipe for Hasselback Kielbasa with Three Dipping Sauces.
Nut and Coconut Granola
To keep the carb count low for this keto granola recipe, the base (which is usually made with oats for granola) is made of raw almonds, macadamia nuts, pistachio nuts, and coconut chips. We keep the sugar count low thanks to the sugar-free maple syrup.
Get our recipe for Nut and Coconut Granola.
Keto Everything Cream Cheese Cucumbers Recipe
Cucumbers make for a great low-carb snack, and we've added cream cheese and bacon bits to the recipe to help you reach ketosis. The everything bagel seasoning topping gives you a savory snack without the carbs of a real bagel.
Get our recipe for Keto Everything Cream Cheese Cucumbers Recipe.
Keto Charcuterie Platter
The only thing you're missing from a traditional meat and cheese board is the crackers, but Parmesan cheese crisps make up for that by supplying crunch. For added fun, break out your crafting skills and arrange all the olives, nuts, meats, and cheeses in as artistic a way as you can muster.
Get our recipe for a Keto Charcuterie Platter.
Keto Chips and Chunky Guacamole
Guacamole: the one dip to rule them all. Luckily, guac (and avocado in general, for that matter) is a naturally keto snack. And while tortilla chips may not be, pork rinds or Parmesan crisps are a fine substitute—we all know the chip is merely a vehicle for the good stuff.
Get our recipe for Keto Chips and Chunky Guacamole.
Crunchy Keto Cheese and Ranch Pinchos
The 1950s called: They want their cheese ball back. We have a feeling you won't be so quick to part with this party pleaser though, in all its cheesy, mayo-laced, Ranch-flavored glory.
Get our recipe for Crunchy Keto Cheese and Ranch Pinchos.
Keto BBQ Pork Dip with Pork Rinds
Potato chips got you this far in life, but we suggest you swap pork rinds here. They're just as crunchy (if not more so) and there's no denying the thematic tie-in with the accompanying smoky pork spread.
Get our recipe for Keto BBQ Pork Dip with Pork Rinds.
Buckeye Cookie Fat Bombs
Whereas peanut butter balls are fully immersed in chocolate, this regionally famous confection leaves a dot of peanut butter poking out as a teaser of all the sweet, creamy filling that awaits you.
Get our recipe for Buckeye Cookie Fat Bombs.
Keto Stuffed Jalapeños Fat Bomb
"Fat bomb" is a term that's near and dear to keto followers, often used to refer to keto snacks that are lacking in carbs but high in coconut oil, avocado, cream cheese, or a combination thereof. In this case, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, beef, and bacon all find their way into small but powerful jalapeño peppers.
Get our recipe for Keto Stuffed Jalapeños Fat Bomb.
Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups
One of the best parts of eating keto is consuming cheese to your heart's content. The crust in these mini pizzas contains coconut and almond flour instead of wheat flour, making it fully in line with your low-carb agenda.
Get our recipe for Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups.
Keto Overnight Oats with Berries and Cream
Traditional cereal might not be an option for the carb-conscious, but a combination of hemp hearts, chia seeds, and walnuts makes a comparably delicious breakfast option that will ensure you're happily sated through lunch.
Get our recipe for Keto Overnight Oats with Berries and Cream.
Crunchy Keto Popcorn Chicken with Spicy Chipotle Aioli
This chipotle dipping sauce might just steal ketchup's place in your keto heart, especially when it's consumed with spelt- and almond-coated homemade chicken nuggets. They're better than takeout and don't require you to leave the house.
Get our recipe for Keto Popcorn Chicken.
Keto Cheeseburger Casserole
When in doubt, turn your favorite dish into a casserole. You can make a full week's worth of meals in one go, leftovers freeze perfectly, and there's nothing quite like digging a spoon into a bowl of cheeseburgers.
Get our recipe for Keto Cheeseburger Casserole.
Keto-Friendly Ham and Broccoli Soup
When the weather turns a bit colder, nothing is more comforting than a warm bowl of soup, but it's not always that easy to find a recipe that fits within the keto diet. What's great about this soup—which consists of ham, broccoli, and a broth made of cheddar cheese and cream—is that it's a a delicious keto-friendly comfort food recipe that only takes about 15 minutes to put together. As far as homemade soups go, it doesn't get more simple or convenient than this recipe.
Get our recipe for Keto-Friendly Ham and Broccoli Soup.
Cinnamon Keto Pork Rinds
Picture a churro, with all its sweet, cinnamon-coated power. Now take that image and superimpose it on pork rinds (also called chicharrones) for a crunchy, keto-friendly snack recipe.
Get the recipe from The Girl Who Ate Everything.
Keto Coconut Shortbread Cookies
The smell of the coconut toasting in your oven will transport you to an oceanside happy place, specifically one filled with five-ingredient cookies that come together in one bowl and 10 minutes.
Get the recipe from I Breathe I'm Hungry.
Easy Rosemary Savory Spiced Nuts
Whether you go all in on almonds or consider variety the spice of life, make a batch of these fragrant roasted nuts to have on hand all week. The recipe is also easily scalable if you're looking for party food to set out near the drinks table at your next get-together.
Get the recipe from Bites of Wellness.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Fat Bombs
While fat bombs can be savory, they're even better when sweet, and can often look (and taste) like your favorite Halloween candy in disguise. These are best kept in the freezer so that the coconut oil won't melt.
Get the recipe from Chelsea's Messy Apron.
Keto Brownies
Yes, it's okay to call a brownie a "keto snack," especially when it uses keto-approved ingredients. With instant coffee powder and dark chocolate, this brownie is so delicious, you'll barely even remember it's keto-compliant.
Get our recipe for Keto Brownies.
Crispy Air Fryer Kale Chips
No matter how you feel about kale in a salad, you're bound to get on board with kale in chip form. All it takes is a quick run in an air fryer, and you have a crispy, well-seasoned vegetable snack.
Get the recipe from i am a food blog.
Chocolate Pistachio Protein Balls
These no-bake treats are perfect for satisfying a cookie craving without the effort (and wait time) of traditional baking. They can be paleo, vegan, or keto depending on which substitutions you opt for, but all versions are brimming with the delightful flavor combination of chocolate and pistachio.
Get the recipe from Cotter Crunch.
Prosciutto Sausage and Egg Cups
In an ideal world, we'd all be waking up 15 minutes before our alarm and sitting down to a hot meal with the morning paper. But for the majority of us with a reality of hectic, time-crunched mornings, these grab-and-go bites are like a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich minus the bread.
Get the recipe from The Girl Who Ate Everything.
Hearty Seed Bread
A low-carb lifestyle doesn't have to mean a bread-free one. Psyllium husks help this loaf retain a bread-like structure and texture, while a panoply of hearty seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, flax, and chia) turn the surface into a mosaic of flavor.
Get the recipe from With Food + Love.
No Bake Whole30 Energy Balls
Energy balls that are Whole30-approved, keto, and paleo? These little balls of joy have it all. Plus, they're chocolatey, which makes them a great candidate for a post-dinner treat.
Get the recipe from The Big Man's World.
Cake Batter Cashew Butter Fat Bombs
Every day will feel like your birthday when you have a freezer stocked with these sprinkle-filled keto snacks. If you're not a fan of cashew butter, you can swap it for a different nut butter of your choosing.
Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.
Summer Egg Muffins with Zucchini Noodles
You can never have too many breakfast options, especially when standard fare like oatmeal and whole wheat toast is off the table. But with these all-in-one "muffins," you won't miss the grains at all, thanks to juicy cherry tomatoes and spirals of zucchini.
Get the recipe from Inspiralized.
Healthy Broccoli Tots
To some, self care is a night of face masks and rom coms. To us, it's stocking future-you's freezer with a bagful of keto-approved tots. While these are great as-is, you can jazz up future iterations with Cajun seasoning, smokey paprika, ranch powder, and more.
Get the recipe from Bites of Wellness.
Coffee Chocolate Bark Candy
If you have five minutes to spare, you have enough time to make this boldly flavored treat. Chocolate bark also makes a thoughtful (and delicious) gift, so bookmark this one for all your keto friends next holiday season.
Get the recipe from Desserts with Benefits.
Curried Almonds
Cooking fads may come and go, but the slow cooker will always be the powerhouse of the kitchen, as it can make everything from pot roast to these curried almonds. While you could roast almonds in your oven in less time, using the slow cooker gives the added benefit of acting as an aroma dispenser.
Get the recipe from The Nut Butter Hub.
4-Ingredient Paleo Crackers
If you have almond flour, egg, chia seeds, and garlic powder, you can set to whipping up homemade crackers right this minute. The recipe comes with variations for adding Italian seasoning, cheese, or ranch flavor, if you're looking to spice things up.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.
Skillet Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
Whether it's game day or girls' night, a cast iron skillet brimming with melty shredded cheese and nearly a full cup of hot sauce is always a good idea. Make sure to serve with a plate of celery to counter the heat.
Get the recipe from Heartbeet Kitchen.
Keto Flour Tortillas
Taco Tuesday doesn't have to be a fleeting memory from your non-keto days thanks to this recipe, which uses coconut flour to craft a low-carb tortilla that's perfect for keto snacks like quesadillas.
Get the recipe from Bobbi's Kozy Kitchen.
Matcha Green Tea Cheesecake Dip
Instead of spending hours waiting for a full cheesecake to bake (and cool!), take the ingredients and turn them into a dip. Think matcha latte, but spoonable and far creamier.
Get the recipe from Desserts with Benefits.
Keto Broccoli Salad with Bacon and Cheese
Fill that between-meal snack need with a savory broccoli salad. Pumpkin seeds and almonds give the dish a satisfying crunch, and the tangy dressing balances out the rich bacon. Bookmark this one for your next picnic, too.
Get the recipe from Recipes Just 4U.
Caprese Stuffed Mushrooms
We'll take the combination of mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil in any form. But this one, which takes the Italian trifecta and puts it inside a garlic butter-brushed portobello mushroom cap, just might steal the show among all other variations on the theme.
Get the recipe from Diethood.
Everything Bagel Roasted Pecans
Everything bagels might be a keto no-go, but everything bagel spice is fair game. You can buy the blend at a grocery store, or make your own combination of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, garlic, and salt. Egg white helps all the seeds adhere to the pecans, and keeps them as crunchy as possible.
Get the recipe from In Erika's Kitchen.
Roasted Jalapeño Hummus
This dip is not for the faint of heart. The keto version blends cauliflower instead of chickpeas, and adds more tahini for a boost of extra fat. Try it on top of a coconut flour tortilla, or with crunchy pork rinds.
Get the recipe from Bobbi's Kozy Kitchen.
Butterfinger Fat Bombs
Before you know it you'll be turning all the traditionally non-keto foods you love into fat bomb versions. That is, if you can pause from these coconut, peanut butter, and vanilla Butterfinger-inspired ones long enough to bother with anything else.
Get the recipe from Oatmeal with a Fork.
Keto Pignoli Cookies
The Italians have done many things right in the culinary sphere, and their cookies are not to be overlooked in favor of pasta and pizza. Pine nuts can have a hefty price tag, but it's worth it for these chewy almond cookies.
Get the recipe from I Breathe I'm Hungry.
This article has been updated since its original publish date with additional entries.