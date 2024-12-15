10 'Healthy' Foods That Are Secretly Ruining Your Gut Health

Everyone seems to be trying to improve their gut health and nourish their gut microbiota, and with good reason. The gut microbiota, a community of bacteria and other microbes in the digestive system, influences everything from digestion to immune function and even brain health. A happy gut is characterized by a diverse microbiota, regular digestion, minimal bloating, and steady energy levels.

However, some foods marketed as "healthy" actively disrupt gut health. Hidden sugars, artificial additives, and other harmful ingredients can damage the microbiota and harm digestion. In this article, we'll explore ten seemingly healthy foods that may be sabotaging your gut health and share smarter alternatives to keep your microbiota happy and thriving. Read on, and for what to eat instead, check out 10 Best Probiotic Supplements for Gut Health, According to a Dietitian.

High-Sugar Yogurts

Yogurt is often promoted as a protein and probiotic-rich food that supports gut health and immunity. In fact, some research shows that yogurt modulates the gut microbiota, intestinal barrier, and immune cells in the gut. However, many flavored yogurts are packed with added sugars. Research shows that eating too much sugar can decrease the diversity of your gut microbiota and promote inflammation.

Instead of flavored yogurt, choose plain Greek yogurt and add fresh fruit for natural sweetness. If that's not an option, consider mixing 50% flavored yogurt with 50% plain yogurt. That way, you'll still get the benefits of yogurt but without as much sugar.

Artificially Sweetened Diet Drinks

Diet sodas and other sugar-free drinks often contain artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose. Some research has found that these sweeteners can negatively affect your gut microbiota, reducing microbial diversity and potentially leading to issues with your metabolism.

If you like fizzy drinks, consider swapping diet soda for sparkling water with a splash of fruit juice for a gut-friendly fizz without artificial sweeteners.

High-Sugar Kombucha

Kombucha is often praised for its probiotic content, but some brands load their drinks with sugar, which diminishes its gut-friendly benefits. Too much added sugar can feed the bad bacteria in your gut, undoing the potential benefits of this fermented tea. For reference, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting added sugars to less than 10% of their daily calorie intake. This works out to about 12 teaspoons of sugar per day. Where possible, choose kombucha brands with under five grams of sugar per serving, or consider brewing your own!

Pasteurized Fermented Foods

Fermented foods like sauerkraut, pickles, and kimchi are great for gut health, but pasteurization kills the live bacteria that make them beneficial. Without live bacteria, these foods may not have the same positive effects on gut microbiota balance. However, some studies show that even pasteurized fermented foods can contain microbial byproducts that are beneficial for human health, so choosing pasteurized fermented foods still has some benefits.

Look for raw, unpasteurized versions of your favorite fermented foods in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Bubbie's Fine Foods and Flanagan Farm are two brands whose naturally-fermented pickles and sauerkraut are a delicious and tangy addition to any meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gluten-Free Packaged Foods

While gluten-free diets can be helpful for people with sensitivities (and life-saving for people with celiac disease), many gluten-free products are filled with additives like refined starches and emulsifiers. Test tube studies have shown that emulsifiers in processed foods can damage the gut lining and cause inflammation. Plus, many gluten-free foods are low in fiber. Since fiber is fuel for our good gut microbes, low-fiber foods aren't that beneficial to our gut.

Try to choose naturally gluten-free whole foods like quinoa, brown rice, and sweet potatoes. If you are looking for a gluten-free packaged food, read the ingredient list and try to avoid those with added emulsifiers (like carrageenan).

Protein Bars

Protein bars are often packed with artificial flavors and sweeteners, sugar alcohols, and gums that can upset digestion. Sugar alcohols like sorbitol can cause bloating, gas, and diarrhea for some people. Plus, non-nutritive sweeteners like sucralose can change the composition of the human gut microbiota.

To boost your protein intake, try including more eggs, yogurt, cottage cheese, edamame, roasted chickpeas, tofu, beans, and protein-rich grains (like quinoa and farro) in your diet.

Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives

While plant-based milk can be a great substitute for people sensitive to dairy, some contain carrageenan or other emulsifiers, which test tube studies have linked to gut irritation and inflammation.

Over-Processed Plant-Based 'Meats'

Vegan meats might sound healthy, but many are highly processed and contain preservatives, fillers, and sodium that can harm your gut bacteria. Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are ready-made for consumption from refined ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, and broken down proteins. They often contain additives used to make the final food product taste better, such as flavors, flavor enhancers, colors, emulsifiers, and thickeners. For example, Beyond Meat burgers contain a long list of ingredients, including refined oils, methylcellulose, potato starch, and salt.

What's the issue with UPFs and gut health? Well, there is increasing evidence that UPFs are linked to an increased incidence of gut diseases like inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Plus, animal and test tube studies show that additives like emulsifiers and sweeteners can alter the gut microbiota, increase gut leakiness, and cause inflammation.

Instead of choosing processed plant-based meats, choose homemade plant-based meals made using lentils, chickpeas, black beans, or tofu instead of store-bought vegan burger patties.

Flavored Instant Oatmeal Packets

Instant oatmeal packets may seem like a healthy breakfast, but many are loaded with added sugars and artificial ingredients that can disrupt gut health. Instant oatmeal also contains more heavily refined oats than regular oatmeal, which can lead to blood sugar spikes.

Choose plain oats (like these ones from Bob's Red Mill) and flavor them with cinnamon, berries, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for a healthier alternative.

Fruit Juice With Added Sugar

Juices may seem like an easy way to increase your fruit and veggie intake, but they're often packaged with added sugars that can harm gut health. Plus, even fruit juices made without added sugar are often high in fructose, a type of simple sugar found in many fruits. While some fructose isn't an issue, our bodies struggle to absorb fructose when there's too much of it, which can lead to unpleasant symptoms like gas, bloating, and diarrhea, especially in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Instead of juice, blend your own smoothies at home using whole fruits, leafy greens, and unsweetened yogurt.

Final Thoughts

Supporting your gut health doesn't mean cutting out every food on this list – it's about making smarter choices and aiming for balance. Choose whole, minimally processed foods whenever possible, and take the time to read labels and ingredient lists to spot additives or hidden sugars.

You don't need to restrict these "healthy" foods completely, but you can keep your gut microbiota thriving by prioritizing a diet rich in whole, gut-friendly foods.