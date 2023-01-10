6 Healthy Snacks for When You Crave Something Sweet

The idea of grabbing healthy snacks when you crave something sweet may seem like an oxymoron, but there are plenty of options out there. The trick is to not wait for your cravings to hit before deciding what you want—because once that mid-afternoon slump hits, there's no telling where your cravings will take you. Added sugar and foods high in saturated fat and calories tend to be the culprit driving these cravings, so it's best not to feed that monster with more of the same unhealthy foods. You need a healthy snack that can satisfy your appetite while appeasing your sweet tooth.

If you are in search of a healthy snack while craving something sweet, sometimes your best offense is playing defense. In other words, with a little planning, you can make sure you have healthier options on hand able to satisfy your salty or sweet cravings no the time of day. Below you'll find examples of healthy snacks you can stock up on for when the cravings preempted by your sweet tooth start to creep up. All these options provide fiber, protein, and healthy fats—or a combo of all three. Each of these nutritious snacks also takes a bit more time to digest, which means they'll keep you satisfied for longer, too. Be sure to try any of these six healthy snacks the next time you want the taste of something sweet—and for more healthy eating tips to help conquer your cravings, check out 11 Ways To Stop Carb Cravings Before They Start.

1 Chia pudding

A simple snack you can whip up (or buy at the store) is chia pudding. This gel-like pudding is comprised of delicious chia seeds that are packed with antioxidants along with essential nutrients and macronutrients. Not only are they loaded with satiating fiber that will keep you full, but chia seeds can also provide you with tons of energy.

To whip up your own sweet chia pudding treat at home, stir together three tablespoons of chia seeds, one cup of skim milk or other liquid of choice, and two teaspoons of honey or agave. Then divide this into two small cups, cover, and refrigerate for at least four hours. Top with your favorite fresh fruit or nuts. For a three-ingredient spin on this sweet and healthy snack, try this Chocolate-Strawberry Chia Pudding recipe.

2 Frozen grapes

If you love frozen goodies, this is an easy hack to curb that sweet tooth. Wash fresh grapes and pat dry with a paper towel. Place in a small rimmed baking sheet and freeze for at least four hours, and transfer to a freezer-friendly container. When your craving strikes, enjoy one cup of the frozen pieces of deliciousness!

3 Frozen Greek yogurt

Another way to curb those cravings for indulgent frozen sweets is to stick your single servings of Greek yogurt in the freezer. When the craving for frozen yogurt or even ice cream strikes, head to your own freezer, grab a spoon, and enjoy!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 A protein-packed smoothie

A cooling smoothie made from fruit, Greek yogurt, 100% juice or skim milk, and protein powder can help curb you sweet tooth. Plus, the protein from the powder and Greek yogurt can help keep you feeling satisfied for longer.

5 Balls or bites

These portion controlled snack bites can help curb sweet cravings in a flash. You can find a few healthy energy ball or bite recipes and meal prep them for the week. Many use dried fruit like dates and add nuts, seeds, chocolate, or coconuts. Here is a yummy recipe for Peanut Butter Banana Energy Bites to help get you started, however you can also pick up prepared energy balls or bites locally at some coffee shops.

6 Homemade trail mix

DIY trail mix can take less than five minutes to toss together, and can help satisfy those who love their sweet and savory all in one. To make a healthy yet sweet trail mix, combine one cup of unsalted roasted nuts, like almonds, cashews, or pistachios; one cup of dried fruit, like raisins, apricots, mangos, tart cherries, prunes, or cranberries; and a quarter cup of dark chocolate chips. Toss together and divide into quarter-cup portions. Dividing into individual portions help keep calories in check and make it easy to grab-and-go from your pantry.