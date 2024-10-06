The Best High-Fiber Order at 15 Popular Restaurant Chains

Eating at a popular restaurant chain doesn't mean you have to sacrifice nutrition. Many restaurants are now offering healthier options like power bowls, whole grains, and plant-based proteins—all rich in fiber.

On average, Americans consume just 15-18 grams of fiber daily, well below the USDA's recommended 24 grams for women and 30 grams for men. Increasing those numbers is as simple as eating more high-fiber foods, including fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, potatoes, nuts, and seeds. When dining out, look for dishes that feature these fiber-rich ingredients. Most chain restaurants provide nutrition facts online, which we used to find the best high-fiber meals at 15 popular chains.

These meals stand out for their fiber-to-calorie ratio—meaning they're not just high in fiber due to oversized portions but also provide a reasonable serving size and calorie count. Read on to find your next high-fiber meal, and for more healthy options, check out 11 Best High-Fiber Fast-Food Orders.

Chili's Santa Fe Chicken Salad with Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 30 g

Salads are a no-brainer for fiber—they're literally made up of vegetables. While Chili's menu doesn't offer many high-fiber meals, the Santa Fe Chicken Salad with Grilled Chicken is an exception. This salad includes a bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro, tortilla strips, house-made ranch, and a drizzle of Santa Fe sauce. The lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro are the main contributors of fiber. In fact, one serving of guacamole contains almost 5 grams of fiber. To up your fiber intake at Chili's, ask for a side of guac to add to any meal.

Applebee's Blackened Cajun Salmon with sides

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 600

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,790 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 43 g

The Blackened Cajun Salmon is a fiber powerhouse, offering 7 grams of fiber in one meal. This dish includes a 6-ounce blackened salmon fillet served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli. While potatoes often get a bad rap, they are a key reason this meal is packed with fiber. One serving of Applebee's Garlic Mashed Potatoes contains 4 grams of fiber. Add another 2 grams from the broccoli, and these sides quickly elevate any dish to a high-fiber option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden's Shrimp Scampi

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,120 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 29 g

While a giant bowl of spaghetti has a decent amount of fiber, it lacks other nutrients. That's why we chose Olive Garden's Shrimp Scampi as the best high-fiber option on the menu. This dish features shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce, combined with asparagus, tomatoes, and angel hair pasta. Asparagus is particularly high in fiber, with nearly 3 grams per cup, in addition to the fiber provided by the tomatoes and pasta.

Red Lobster's 6 oz. Filet Mignon with Baked Potato and Broccoli

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 2,980 mg

Carbs : 66 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 44 g

Red Lobster often focuses on protein as the star of its dishes, and that's true for the Filet Mignon with Baked Potato and Broccoli. While steak isn't typically a big source of fiber, the baked potato and broccoli provide plenty, making these sides the likely sources of fiber in this meal.

Cracker Barrel's Chicken n' Dumplings

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,680 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 40 g

Stopping at a Cracker Barrel off the highway is almost a rite of passage on any road trip. From browsing the country store for rock candy to relaxing on the porch while waiting for a table, it's a classic experience. When it's time to order, the Chicken n' Dumplings stands out as the menu's top high-fiber option, with 6 grams per serving. It's slow-simmered in-house and served with your choice of 2 or 3 sides, plus hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. For an extra fiber boost, choose any veggie side to add 3-8 grams of fiber to your meal.

Ruby Tuesday's Hickory Bourbon Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,500 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 39 g

The Hickory Bourbon Chicken at Ruby Tuesday's offers a whopping 9 grams of fiber per serving. This entree consists of two grilled chicken breasts topped with their signature hickory bourbon glaze and comes with steamed broccoli and rice. Ordering this entree will get you one-third of the way to your daily fiber goal.

TGI Fridays Dragon Glazed Salmon with Lemon-Butter Broccoli and Mashed Potatoes

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 510

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 2,040 g

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 35 g

The Dragon Glazed Salmon from TGI Fridays has plenty of fiber regardless of the sides it's served with. But with the combination here you're looking at a more balanced meal with 510 total calories, 23 grams of fat, 46 grams of carbohydrates, and 35 grams of protein. The mango pico that's served atop the sweet and spicy glazed salmon provides some fiber, while the lemon-butter broccoli and mashed potatoes fill in the gaps.

Cheesecake Factory's Skinnylicious Chicken Soft Tacos

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 520

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3.4 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 32 g

Tacos in themselves are generally a balanced and nutritious meal and the Skinnylicious Chicken Soft Tacos resemble these remarks. This entree consists of three soft corn tortillas filled with spicy chicken, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, and crema. Plus, they're served with an escabeche vegetable salad. Corn tortillas contain around 1-2 grams of fiber per tortilla depending upon their size, while the rest of the fiber in this dish is coming from the avocado and veggies. You'll hit your daily fiber goals stat with 13 grams for the entire meal.

Red Robin's Keep It Simple Veggie Burger

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 15 g

Red Robin's Keep It Simple Veggie Burger is the one of the only plant-based entrees on this list. But it doesn't surprise me that it has almost the most fiber at 10 grams per serving. The Keep It Simple Veggie Burger is an ancient grain veggie patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions, and your choice of side. The patty itself is made with quinoa and other ancient grains and vegetables to form a meat-like burger that's low in saturated fat and contains 15 grams of protein.

PF Chang's Ma Po Tofu

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 510

Fat : 40 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 16 g

The Ma Po Tofu at PF Chang's is a great choice for fiber. It consists of cripy tofu tossed in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, and served with steamed broccoli. Tofu is a plant-based protein source made from soybeans; essentially it's compressed soy milk into solid blocks. A half-cup serving of tofu has almost 3 grams of fiber. Toss in the broccoli and you've got a fiber-filled meal.

Longhorn Steakhouse's Grilled Chicken and Strawberry Salad

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 530

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,310 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 41 g)

Protein : 43 g

Like many of the other menu items on this list, if you order a steak with a baked potato and side of broccoli at Longhorn Steakhouse you'll end up with a sufficient serving of fiber for a meal. But to find a mixed meal entree that's high in fiber is much more difficult. In fact, you'll have to order the Grilled Chicken and Strawberry Salad to meet those requirements. The Grilled Chicken and Strawberry Salad consists of grilled chicken breast served over farm fresh field greens and loaded with strawberries, grapes, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, and a raspberry vinaigrette. With 7 grams of fiber for the entire salad, it's a fiber-win as-is.

IHOP's Chopped Chicken Salad

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 600

Fat : 46 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 29 g

The Chopped Chicken Salad at IHOP is the best high-fiber option on the menu. You have a choice of grilled or crispy chicken, with hickory-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, tomatoes, four-cheese blend, and red onions on a bed of lettuce. Like other salads on this list, the veggies and avocado provide this meal with plenty of fiber—13 grams to be exact.

Outback Steakhouse's Steakhouse Salad

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1230

Fat : 86 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 2,710 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 69 g

Outback's Steakhouse Salad is a great choice if you're trying to meet your daily fiber goals. Outback stacks this salad high with seared center-cut sirloin, mixed greens, Aussie Crunch (fried bits of angel hair pasta), tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cinnamon pecans, Blue Cheese crumbles, and their Danish Blue Cheese vinaigrette. Aside from the vegetables in the salad, the cinnamon pecans are a treasure trove of fiber. One ounce of pecans has almost 3 grams of fiber helping this salad get to its 8 grams per serving.

California Pizza Kitchen's Banh Mi Power Bowl

Nutrition (Per order):

Calories: 320

Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 460 mg

Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 14 g

The best high-fiber option at California Pizza Kitchen isn't pizza—it's the Banh Mi Power Bowl. Power bowls are usually packed with fiber, and this one delivers. It features quinoa (a high-fiber pseudo-seed), fresh cilantro, mint, and is topped with grilled chicken, red cabbage, fresh avocado, cucumber, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds, all served with chili-lime vinaigrette and serrano peppers. With 8 grams of fiber, this bowl gets its boost from ingredients like quinoa, cabbage, avocado, veggies, and sesame seeds. Just one tablespoon of sesame seeds contains 1 gram of fiber, and a cup of cooked quinoa provides 5 grams.

Texas Roadhouse's Herb Crusted Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 47 g

The Herb Crusted Chicken at Texas Roadhouse has 4 grams of fiber per serving. It's a boneless, marinated chicken breast seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, then flame-grilled and served with a caramelized lemon for extra flavor. It's served with two sides and since the nutrition values don't include sides, there's an opportunity to add more fiber. Add a sweet potato for an extra 10 grams of fiber, or a side of broccoli for 8 grams. Even the steak fries or baked potato will give you an extra 6 grams of fiber, or a cup of chili for 4 grams.