The 7 Best High-Protein Wendy's Orders, According to a Dietitian

Wendy's may have made a name for itself with its square-shaped burger patties and frozen ice cream treats (we see you, Frosty), but that's not all the chain is good for. In fact, even though it has its fair share of unhealthy menu items, Wendy's still offers some of the better-for-you fast food choices on the market, allowing you to meet your macros on the go.

For example, there's a protein-centered menu item at Wendy's that will satisfy both poultry and beef fans alike. But, like other chains, the vegetarian selections are minimal, meaning if you're eating plant-based, you may find yourself ordering a plain baked potato and noshing on nuts and seeds in the car to meet your protein goals.

It's also important to take note that just because the chain offers a Baconator (a burger stacked with three beef patties) doesn't mean you should order one in the name of meeting your protein goals. A balanced, high-protein meal includes more than just protein. Sure, protein may help with appetite control and food cravings, but it's not the only nutrient you need to focus on. Let me help you navigate the menu at Wendy's by sharing a curated list of dietitian-approved, better-for-you high-protein options to consider.

10 Healthiest Wendy's Orders, According to Dietitians

Tips for ordering high-protein, better-for-you options at Wendy's

Aim for 20 or more grams of protein per meal: Protein is one of the three macronutrients essential for keeping you full and supporting your muscle maintenance and growth. Protein needs vary depending on age, gender, activity level, and lifestyle factors. The recommended dietary allowance for protein is between 46 and 56 grams for adults. While needs may be much higher for individuals, this amount covers the essential needs of a generally healthy person. Many dietitians argue (myself included) that closer to 1 to 1.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight is a more accurate measure of protein needs. This means if you weigh 150 pounds, your protein needs would be between 68 to 95 grams. Aiming for upwards of 20 grams of protein per meal, with additional protein delivered at snacks, helps set you up for success in meeting these numbers.

Protein is one of the three macronutrients essential for keeping you full and supporting your muscle maintenance and growth. Protein needs vary depending on age, gender, activity level, and lifestyle factors. The recommended dietary allowance for protein is between 46 and 56 grams for adults. While needs may be much higher for individuals, this amount covers the essential needs of a generally healthy person. Many dietitians argue (myself included) that closer to 1 to 1.4 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight is a more accurate measure of protein needs. This means if you weigh 150 pounds, your protein needs would be between 68 to 95 grams. Aiming for upwards of 20 grams of protein per meal, with additional protein delivered at snacks, helps set you up for success in meeting these numbers. Focus on fiber: Fiber helps keep you fuller for longer, minimizing mindless munching between meals. Unless you opt for a salad or potato and chili, it may be harder to up your fiber intake at Wendy's. But every gram counts. For a smaller side, the chain's apple slices offer 1 gram of fiber. But, for those craving a bit more "oomph," the plain baked potato side offers 7 filling grams of fiber.

Fiber helps keep you fuller for longer, minimizing mindless munching between meals. Unless you opt for a salad or potato and chili, it may be harder to up your fiber intake at Wendy's. But every gram counts. For a smaller side, the chain's apple slices offer 1 gram of fiber. But, for those craving a bit more "oomph," the plain baked potato side offers 7 filling grams of fiber. Limit saturated fat intake to no more than 10 grams per order: The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting saturated fat intake to no more than 10% of your daily calories. For someone on a 2,000-calorie diet, that's the equivalent of about 200 calories or about 22 grams of saturated fat total per day. If you stick to under 10 grams of saturated fat in your menu selections at Wendy's, you can make other choices during the day to keep your saturated fat intake in check.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting saturated fat intake to no more than 10% of your daily calories. For someone on a 2,000-calorie diet, that's the equivalent of about 200 calories or about 22 grams of saturated fat total per day. If you stick to under 10 grams of saturated fat in your menu selections at Wendy's, you can make other choices during the day to keep your saturated fat intake in check. Slash the salt: The Dietary Guidelines for Americans also recommend limiting sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, or about 1 teaspoon. Many of Wendy's items are higher in sodium, so it's very important to plan your other meals and snacks more wisely if you're dining out that day.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans also recommend limiting sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, or about 1 teaspoon. Many of Wendy's items are higher in sodium, so it's very important to plan your other meals and snacks more wisely if you're dining out that day. Decrease added sugars: Another change in the recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans considers the amount of added sugars consumed daily. Current recommendations from the American Heart Association are even lower than the Dietary Guidelines, which limit added sugars to no more than 6% of total calories per day. This is about 6 teaspoons per day for women (or 100 calories) and no more than 9 teaspoons for men (or 150 calories). Many restaurants, Wendy's included, do not differentiate between added and natural sugars in their foods. Keep this in mind, as the total sugar content of the menu selections below isn't indicative of added sugar content but total sugar content. Reading the ingredient statements and opting for half a packet of dressing or sauce (condiments that can pack a substantial amount of added sugar) is a great way to balance your sugars when dining out.

Now that you know what to look for when choosing a protein-rich fast-food meal, here are 7 of the best high-protein Wendy's orders to choose. Read on, then check out the 20 Best High-Protein Fast-Food Meals.

Apple Pecan Salad with 1/2 Packet Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Nutrition (Per salad with ½ dressing packet) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 25.5 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1255 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 26.5 g)

Protein : 31 g

With 31 grams of protein and 5 filling grams of fiber (one of the best on the menu), the Apple Pecan Salad is a great choice to power up your protein intakes at Wendy's. While the saturated fat and sodium is on the higher side with this salad, it can still fit into your daily meal plan by choosing other foods low in saturated fat the remainder of the day (like plant-based foods, such as home-cooked beans and lentils).

The real debate here is the total sugar content. It's not a deal breaker for me, but it's worth bringing up. Yes, the protein is supreme, but remember, Wendy's isn't listing the added versus natural sugars here. With the dressing ingredients listing sugar as the second ingredient, I'm left to believe it's got a little bit more of the added in this dressing packet. So, you're going to want to also be mindful of your added sugar intakes the remainder of the day here, too. You can also nix the pecans and cranberries (both ingredients that also contain some added sugars) to lower the total sugar count.

6 Popular Fast-Food Salads, Tasted & Ranked for 2024

Parmesan Ceasar Salad with 1/2 Caesar Dressing Packet (Without Crumble)

Nutrition (Per salad with ½ dressing packet) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 21.5 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 955 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2.5 g)

Protein : 29 g

This particular Wendy's salad is my "best choice" when it comes to the three listed here. First, it packs 29 grams of high-quality protein (a major bonus to keeping you full and fueled when on the go) Plus, its lower calorie and sodium content is one of the better options for a healthy, balanced diet. And, with 7 grams of saturated fat, it can fit into your meal plan. Note, I would still recommend going halfsies on the dressing and nixing the Parmesan crumble to make this the winner, allowing the total saturated fat and sodium amounts in this salad to remain the most favorable. Lastly, another bonus, the sugar content is quite low at just under 3 grams, meaning it contains less than 16% of the added sugars recommended per day.

Cobb Salad with 1/2 Ranch Dressing Packet (Without Bacon)

Nutrition (Per salad with ½ dressing packet) :

Calories : 505

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 985 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 33 g

Forgoing the bacon here and halving the dressing makes this Cobb Salad fit into your high-protein picks at Wendy's, delivering 33 grams. Keep in mind bacon is a processed meat that is naturally higher in sodium, with a 1-slice packing 180 milligrams of sodium and containing 1 gram of saturated fat. Since Cobb salads contain both bacon, eggs, and cheese—three foods that each contain some saturated fat—the better bang per bite, nutritionally speaking, is egg. Plus, it packs important nutrients, like choline. And, for those who want to shave off a little more sodium and saturated fat, an easy swap is omitting the cheese.

The #1 Unhealthiest Order at 8 Salad Chains, According to a Dietitian

Dave's Single (Without Cheese)

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 510

Fat : 30 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 25 g

Yes, if you're looking for a burger fix, Dave's Single (without cheese) has the green light, in my professional opinion. Why? Not only does it pack 25 grams of filling protein, but it also is fairly moderate in sodium for a fast-food chain burger, with 660 milligrams. While the saturated fat is the highest I'd recommend in a single meal, it's still doable when you balance your plate with fresh foods for the remainder of your day. And, by opting for the burger without cheese, you shave off 5 grams of saturated fat, too.

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1170 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 27 g

This protein-packed hand-held delivers 27 grams of quality protein per wrap with just 5 grams of saturated fat, making it a welcomed addition to your menu when dining on the go at Wendy's. However, keep in mind that with 1170 milligrams of sodium, you will want to dial in on your other meals and snacks that day to keep the sodium content down. But, this option does come in with 280 milligrams less sodium than the Classic Chicken Sandwich, making it a better choice if you're craving a poultry pick on their menu.

10 Fast-Food Orders That Are an Ideal Post-Workout Meal

Large Chili

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1270 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 22 g

Wendy's chili is probably one of the best kept secrets on its menu. A large chili from Wendy's is a stellar choice to add to your protein picks of the day. Not only does this bowl pack 22 grams of high quality protein, but it's also got just 340 calories, 6 grams of saturated fat, and 8 grams of filling fiber. Truly, it's a well-rounded meal. Remember, dietary fiber (a key nutrient in their chili, thanks to the beans) helps increase your satiety, aiding weight loss efforts. While the sodium is a bit high, it's still doable when you make more mindful, low-sodium choices for the remainder of your day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

25 Healthy Chili Recipes for Weight Loss

Chili and Cheese Baked Potato

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 74 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 20 g

With just 2 grams less protein than the chili on its own (merely due to the portion size), the added 1 gram of fiber and added potassium (an important nutrient for your heart, muscles, and nervous system) from the potato delivered in the Chili and Cheese Baked Potato makes this a top pick for the best high-protein items at Wendy's. Plus, it's a bit lower in sodium than the large chili served on its own, adding another plus to this order choice.

Now, if you're looking to round off your meal with a sweet treat, you can order apple slices, but let's be real, they don't always hit the spot. In that case, save your sweet splurge for the Wendy's Junior Frosty, which has 190 calories, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, and 6 grams of protein. While the sugar content is at 27 grams, you can still enjoy this on occasion as a treat without any shame or guilt when you fill your diet with other high-protein, balanced options throughout your week.