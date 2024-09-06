15 Delicious Tailgating Recipes That Are Low in Calories

When fall rolls around, you know it's prime time to prepare for football season! With that in mind, you're likely seeking out what to whip up for game day plans. However, if you're on a weight-loss journey, finding healthier options for your team while still indulging in tailgating fun can be a challenge. We're here to help you make a total touchdown with the best low-calorie tailgating recipes.

The best way to stay on a solid weight-loss track is to be prepared. Having the right ingredients and recipes on deck will make your weekend plans fall into place. Now, get ready to kick off football season with some of our best low-calorie tailgating recipes.

Healthy Nacho Cauliflower Tostadas

Anything nacho-related is a staple when it comes to football festivities. However, nachos are usually overflowing with cheese, sour cream, meats, and calories. Our recipe for Nacho Cauliflower Tostadas puts a healthy spin on this favorite appetizer with cauliflower florets, avocado, and fresh salsa. Sounds like a win to us!

Get our recipe for Healthy Nacho Cauliflower Tostadas.

Turkey and White Bean Chili

There's nothing like a hearty cup or bowl of chili on a crisp day. This particular recipe keeps things healthy and lean with turkey, white beans, diced red onion, bell pepper, avocado, and green chilies. It will keep you feeling full and satisfied, thanks to the high protein content.

Get the recipe for Turkey and White Bean Chili.

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Wings

These homemade buffalo chicken wings will put your handy-dandy Instant Pot to good use. They're much healthier than wings you'd get at your go-to takeout spot, as they're not deep-fried. They're sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Wings.

Cheese and Chorizo Stuffed Jalapeños

Let's be honest: It wouldn't be game day without stuffed jalapeños making an appearance in the appetizer display. Our recipe brings on the heat and deliciousness of this fan-favorite dish without a high calorie count. It serves four and is just 250 calories per serving.

Get our recipe for Cheese and Chorizo Stuffed Jalapeños.

Cheese Crisps and Chunky Guacamole

Guacamole makes for a scrumptious appetizer no matter the time of year or occasion. It's chock-full of goodness with fresh avocado, lime juice, and red onion while keeping the calorie count low. Holy guacamole—you're going to love this recipe! Serve it with fresh veggie sticks or parm crisps.

Get our recipe for Cheese Crisps and Chunky Guacamole.

Buffalo and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs

If wings aren't really your thing, but you still want to enjoy that mouthwatering buffalo flavor, our recipe for Buffalo and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs is here for the win. This unique appetizer is seamless to pull together and even easier to eat!

Get our recipe for Buffalo and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs.

Restaurant-Level Salsa

Tailgating without salsa is like a game without fans! Salsa is a key player, and we have the perfect restaurant-level recipe you can whip up right at home. It's fresh, tasty, and won't break the calorie bank. Just don't overdo it with the chips!

Get our recipe for Restaurant-Level Salsa.

Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos

This scrumptious recipe will get you excited to whip up plant-based tacos in the air fryer this football season. It's chock-full of fresh ingredients like garbanzo beans, avocado, cilantro, and lime.

Get the recipe for Air Fryer Chipotle Chickpea Tacos.

Seven-Layer Dip

Dips usually get a bad rap for being packed with calories and unhealthy ingredients. Keep in mind it's all about portion control and finding the right recipe. Our 7-Layer Dip is packed with veggies and lean protein. Plus, it serves as a great complement to enjoy with sliced veggies.

Get our recipe for 7-Layer Dip.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ditch the idea of classic, calorie-packed spinach-artichoke dip, and check out our recipe that's bursting with nutrients. This dip uses an olive oil-based mayo, provides an impressive 14 grams of fiber per serving, and is just 250 calories.

Get our recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip.

Whole30 Spicy Turkey Meatballs

Spice up your tailgating situation with our spicy turkey meatballs. You'll get your fill of lean protein while indulging in a game-day essential appetizer. This recipe also features homemade sweet potato fries with a delicious cashew sauce. Arrange these meatballs on a platter with toothpicks, and you're all set to serve!

Get our recipe for Whole30 Spicy Turkey Meatballs.

Oven-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail

You've likely had classic shrimp cocktail in the summer, but our recipe roasts the shrimp in the oven for a delightful tailgating appetizer to enjoy with spicy, homemade cocktail sauce.

Get our recipe for Oven-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail.

Caprese Skewers

If you want a healthy appetizer that keeps the prep time minimum, these caprese skewers are a must. With ingredients like strawberries, canteloupe, blueberries, tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil, they will please fruit and veggie lovers alike.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Caprese Skewers.

Roasted Nuts

Your party will go nuts for these spice roasted nuts, pardon the pun! It's a recipe so worth mentioning, as nuts are packed with healthy nutrients and taste so darn delicious when roasted.

Get our recipe for Roasted Nuts.

Honey Miso Salmon & Spinach Burgers

This recipe for Honey Miso Salmon & Spinach Burgers is a perfect choice if you're going to grill while tailgating. Make it low-calorie-friendly and hold the bun; use a lettuce wrap instead!

Get our recipe for Honey Miso Salmon & Spinach Burgers.