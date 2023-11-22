If you're curious about where to start when working toward your goal weight, consider checking out the Mediterranean Diet, this year's #1 weight loss plan. Not only is the MedDiet an exceptional healthy lifestyle choice because of its emphasis on fresh fish, veggies, whole grains, fruits, and nuts, but there are also so many amazing dishes you can seamlessly prepare. It's easy to get bored with many diets within the first few weeks of following them, but the possibilities of this particular way of eating are truly endless. We have the 10 best Mediterranean Diet recipes for weight loss, so there's no better place to start your diet than right here.

How is the MedDiet beneficial for weight loss? Laura Burak MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slim Down with Smoothies tells Eat This, Not That!, "Consider the qualities of a Mediterranean diet and the foods and lifestyle that exist in Mediterranean regions of the world where obesity and heart disease is the least prevalent. There is an abundance of plant foods or foods that naturally grow outside or are found in nature like whole grains, beans, lentils, fruits and veggies, avocados, olives, nuts, seeds, and fish. These foods as a whole are naturally full of fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and heart-healthy omega-3 fats which help to stabilize blood sugar and keep you full, satisfied, and well nourished with very little added sugar."

A diet that's chock-full of veggies, heart-healthy fats, and lean proteins in just the right amounts is really "THE recipe" for keeping up a healthy weight, Burak adds. That's because it offers protein that will keep hunger cravings at bay, along with volume and fat from produce, so you're basically "eating more but taking in less." Burak says this is essential if you're looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

When following the MedDiet for weight loss, there are certain food staples you should include on your weekly shopping list. They include:

Fruits and veggies (basically anything that grows in a garden that contains natural anti-inflammatory properties and nutrients)

Olive oil, which Burak says is "the staple of the Mediterranean diet"

Nuts and seeds, which offer all three macros—fat, protein, and carbs

Canned fish, or "hunger-stabilizing proteins," such as tuna, sardines, and salmon

Now, let's get into the 10 best Mediterranean Diet recipes for weight loss you'll want to add to your rotation ASAP. All of these recipes feature ingredients that are MedDiet-approved. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're done, be sure to check out People Are 'Souping' for Weight Loss & Say It Can Get You a Flat Belly Fast.

Spicy Tuna and Avocado Fish Taco Recipe

"Avocado is my favorite addition to meals like salads and sandwiches because not only is it delicious, but it is an excellent source of fiber and omega-3 fats, so this combo satisfies and stabilizes your hunger," explains Burak. This recipe for spicy tuna and avocado fish tacos will provide a solid helping of fresh avocado, along with protein from the ahi tuna. Plus, one serving will only set you back 330 calories, making it an ideal lunch or dinner.



The Ultimate Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad Recipe

What's better than a refreshing yet filling salad you'll actually want to prepare time and time again? If you're into food prepping, this is an amazing meal that you can organize most of the ingredients in advance and take to lunch during the week. You'll get your lean protein from the chicken, along with fresh greens and avocado that will leave you feeling satisfied.



No-Mess Sea Bass Packet Recipe

Cooking your dinner in a packet will save you so much time. Plus, this recipe is delicious and weight loss-friendly! The best part is that this meal is only 250 calories, and you can customize it depending on what kind of fish you're in the mood for—from sea bass, to halibut, to another white fish. In addition to lean protein, you'll also be getting in an excellent helping of veggies.



An Easy Roast Salmon With Lentils Recipe

Lentils and salmon are key foods in the Mediterranean Diet. This easy roast salmon recipe features both, and it will only cost you 440 calories for a well-rounded, nutrient-packed meal. There are two grams of fiber and three grams of protein in just one tablespoon of lentils, and a whopping 47 grams of protein and 20.5 grams of fiber in one cup, which is what this recipe calls for.



A Spicy Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Red Pepper Sauce Recipe

Give yourself a big dose of heart-healthy fats and vitamin C with this spicy grilled mahi-mahi recipe. It definitely comes with a kick, thanks to the spicy African pepper sauce, so if you're into spice, this recipe may be what you're looking for.



Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad With Eggs and Pickled Red Onions Recipe

This salad packs a healthy punch with a solid dash of protein. Perfect for lunch or dinner, Brussels sprouts are filled with fiber and come with a high water content. In addition, the eggs and pickled red onions are a tasty touch. You can even easily replace the eggs with another favorite lean protein, like chicken or tuna, to switch this recipe up.



Rotisserie Chicken, Kale, and White Bean Salad

This is a quick dish you can whip up when you're pressed for time—especially if you can grab a rotisserie chicken on your next shopping run. Kale is a star when it comes to being a healthy food for your MedDiet weight loss plan. In addition, it can boost your bone health, ward off colds, and decrease blood clotting. The white beans and chicken make this a well-rounded, protein-packed recipe.



Grilled Salmon with Chermoula Chickpeas

Like lentils, chickpeas are another member of the legume family that can aid in your weight loss efforts. They will help keep you full long after you finish your meal, and they taste divine in this grilled salmon recipe.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e



Roasted Autumn Harvest Salad

This roasted autumn harvest salad is such an ideal combination of fruits and vegetables—especially for the fall and holiday season. Prepare it as a side dish to a lean protein, or eat it solo for lunch. Once you make it, you'll be hooked!



Whole30 Fish Taco Bowls

Let's get real: Who doesn't love a good fish taco bowl? This recipe comes complete with salmon, vinegary cabbage slaw, mango salsa, creamy guacamole, and coconut milk-infused cauliflower rice. Talk about getting your fill of protein, veggies, and fruit in one bowl of goodness!

