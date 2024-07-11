25 Best New Meijer Items to Score This July

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For those of you outside of the Midwest, let me paint you a picture of the regional gem that is Meijer. The retail chain stands at over 240 locations strong, set up in six states including Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Each of these stores is described as a "supercenter," measuring 150,000 to 250,000 square feet—comparable to Walmart—and stocking over 220,000 items. Also like Walmart, these Meijer emporiums sell a wide range of products from electronics and furniture to clothes and beauty products, pioneering the one-stop shopping concept.

But, one of the greatest reasons to visit a Meijer location, is for its top-notch grocery department. Taking up nearly half the shop, this section is teeming with high-quality fresh produce, name brands, local favorites, and affordable private-label finds. New items are also always popping into focus, keeping shoppers on their toes and always on the edge of their carts. And, right now, the newness simply can't be contained.

Over 400 items have been recently added on the Meijer website. Because it's summer, ice cream and other frozen novelties have descended on the store like a cold front. But, there is no shortage of new items in other categories as well, from snacks and breakfast to coffee and dairy products. Let's take a gander at what Midwesterners can expect to stumble upon during their next Meijer run—just remember items can vary by state and specific location. Happy shopping!

Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pop)

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Popsicles are a summertime necessity. During this season, it's never a question of whether or not to buy them, it simply comes down to which flavor you'll choose. You can select cherry, grape, blue raspberry, or cherry. Conversely, maybe you'll end up with something more citrusy like orange, lemon, or lime. Or, you'll make the smart choice and pick Jonny Pops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks which combine all of the above into eye-catching and vibrantly colored frozen bars. Reviewers say that each layer can be tasted clearly and they are "amazingly delicious," as well as "so natural and so fresh." These popsicles as made with simple ingredients and no artificial dyes. Plus, there's always a pot of gold at the end of these rainbows, as each wooden stick is printed with a kind and motivational message just waiting to be uncovered.

While you're at Meijer, check out some of Jonny Pops' other available flavors as well, including Red, White, & Boom!, Organic Summer Sunrise, and Watermelon.

Meijer Breakfast Bowls

Nutrition :

Farmhouse Style (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 350

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 880 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

Breakfast is served, and it's simpler than ever thanks to Meijer's new $2.99 Breakfast Bowls. The frozen creations start with fluffy scrambled eggs and cheese. Then, each of the five individual flavors throws in its own unique combination of breakfast meats and veggies for a hearty meal that cooks up in the microwave in a matter of minutes. So far, all of the bowl types from Sausage & Gravy and Meat Lovers to Bacon and Farmstyle have received high marks. One shopper even shares, "We're absolutely obsessed with these breakfast bowls, my husband said they're better than the Walmart brand and better than the Jimmy dean. It's a staple in our house. Every single one is excellent!"

Holy Perogy Pierogies

Nutrition : (Per 3 Perogies)

Calories : 180

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

Holy Perogy! is right. The ultimate European comfort food has landed at Meijer and these certainly aren't you're average everyday potato pockets. The brand offers up its own twist on the classic dish with variations like Fully Loaded Potato, Sizzlin' Fried Onion, Kickin' Jalapeno, and Oh! So Cheezy perogies. You can let your tastebuds pull you toward the best flavor experience for you, or collect all four one-pound bags for a price of $4.99 a pop. Whip them up as a quick and easy meal, side dish, or even a late-night snack. No judgement!

Chobani Creations

Nutrition : (Per 1 Yogurt)

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 10 g

On the hunt for a summer sweet unlike anything you've indulged in before? Look no further than Chobani Creations. Officially released in January, these new mashups are like dreamy desserts masquerading as Greek yogurt cups, and four of the creamy variations can now be scooped up at Meijer. So far, people are going bananas specifically for the Bananas Foster Creation described as "so so very yummy with real banana in the bottom." With a "smooth texture" and "perfect sweetness," the Cherry Cheesecake is another crowd-pleaser. Each one is made with only natural ingredients and the cups sell for $1.45 per 5.3-ounce cup.

Frederik's Coffee Pods

Nutrition information unavailable

Frederik's is to Meijer what Private Selection is to Kroger. The two store brands even share similar sleek black packaging. As such, the Frederik's brand offers plenty of high-quality grocery products from snacks and drink mixes to sauces and cheese. Coffee pods also make the list, offering consumers a convenient taste of java luxury. They come in a myriad of decadent flavors including brand-new ones like Toasted Coconut, Berry Crumble, Cinnamon Roll, Mackinac Island Fudge, and Vanilla Creme Brulee which is said to be both "full bodied and flavorful." Each 12-count pack rings up at $6.99. That works out to about 58 cents per cup of joe.

Against the Grain Original Pita Bread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pita)

Calories : 170

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

You can probably tell by the name alone that this brand is all about gluten-free and grain-free products. Its bread, pizzas, bagels, and rolls are instead made with alternative ingredients like tapioca starch and buckwheat flour, and its Original Pita Bread is no different. The product lands somewhere in between a wrap and a flatbread, making it perfect for hummus dipping, sandwich rolling, or pizza making. With this versatility and the brand's inclusivity, these are a no-brainer and a no-grainer. (Sorry, I had to!) At the Midwest grocery chain, you can buy the pitas in packs of six for $8.99.

New Blue Bunny Soft Frozen Dairy Desserts

Nutrition :

Salted Caramel (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 190

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 3 g

The Blue Bunny Soft line has been shaking up the cold world of retail ice cream since its arrival. Creamy, light, and unbelievably smooth, it's a sweet sensation and the latest additions to this coveted lineup are now being stocked at Meijer. Introducing: Soft Salted Caramel and Soft Peanut Butter Cup. Both follow in their predecessors' footsteps, taking on a soft serve-like texture that's scoopable even straight from the freezer. As for taste, the caramel manages to be just sweet enough, and more importantly, just salty enough to do the name proud while not tipping the scale. The Peanut Butter Cup, on the other hand, is said to offer a light taste of rich peanut butter. But, first-time tasters also admit that the mini cups are the real stars of the show.

Each 46-ounce container is priced at $4.89–not too shabby especially when compared to pricy picks like Jeni's or Ben & Jerry's, whose small pints sell for even higher.

Kraft Not Mac & Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Cooked)

Calories : 310

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 10 g

You may think you know Kraft Mac & Cheese, but think again. The brand recently threw us a cheesy (or not so cheesy) curveball with the introduction of its Kraft Not Mac & Cheese. This new recipe is plant-based and vegan so even more consumers can help themselves to the creamy goodness. But, how does it taste? Shoppers say it's nearly identical to standard Kraft, and one reviewer even noted, "I can't believe someone can come up with this masterpiece!!" Both original and white cheddar boxes can be found at the supermarket priced higher than standard Kraft at $2.95 per box.

Bubbies Ice Cream Pistachio Mochi

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 90

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 810 g)

Protein : 1 g

Mochi is always a good idea and right now pistachio versions of the sweet gems from the one and only Bubbies brand can be found in Meijer's freezers. After trying the pillowy orbs, one happy customer wrote of the product, "This is the best Mochi ice cream brand I've had. I used to get it from Whole Foods in St. Louis all the time when I lived there. I am so glad Meijer carries it in Springfield. The pistachio ice cream inside melts in your mouth like no other ice cream does. This is my favorite flavor of Mochi ice cream, and the mango flavored ones are second best but still amazing. These are a must try if you have never had them." You don't have to tell us twice! A pack of six is priced at $5.49 and you can find the vanilla version at the store as well.

Chicken of the Sea Seasoned Tuna Packets

Nutrition : (Per 1 Packet)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 14 g

Packaged tuna just got a lot more interesting. One of the biggest names in packaged seafood, Chicken of the Sea introduced seasoned tuna packets late last year as a convenient and wildly flavorful new fuel option. They come in Lemon Garlic and Dill Tuna Salad, thanks to a partnership with McCormick, and a Sweet & Spicy iteration made possible through a collaboration with Thai Kitchen. This tuna trio is available at Meijer and is already making waves with a sea of 5-star ratings. Each 2.5-ounce pouch rings up at $1.39 and weighs in at 11 to 15 grams of protein.

Frederik's Yuzu Lemon Caramels

Nutrition : (Per 10 Pieces)

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

Frederik's hasn't been a simple one-hit wonder this summer. There's another product in this exclusive collection that has Meijer fans chirping, this time in the candy aisle. The Yuzu Lemon Caramels have been described as "lemon bars in caramel form" and "a perfect summer treat." They are both indulgent and one-of-a-kind fitting in just fine with the rest of Frederik's assortment. The confections are both seasonal and limited edition, so swoop one up for $6.49 before they're gone. Also, be sure to check out the private brand's other recently added offerings like chocolate-covered cookie dough and s'mores bites, as you peruse the sweets.

Jordan's Skinny Syrups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Every cup of coffee deserves a little bit of love, and that is precisely why Jordan's Skinny Syrups exist. These blends are naturally sweetened, giving your java just enough zhuzh but with zero calories and zero sugar added. The brand has a nearly endless selection of flavors, but you can grab the Chocolate Mocha, French Vanilla, and Caramel varieties for $5.39 per bottle at your local Meijer. The Caramel is "light and subtle," yet tasty all the same, according to one reviewer, and another shopper says the mocha "mixes well in hot cocoa, hot & cold coffee, and protein shakes."

Red's Huevos Rancheros

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 300

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

"Good solid flavor and kicks the competition of breakfast burritos all around." That's what one reviewer says of the Red's Huevos Rancheros Burrito now sold at Meijer. It's a classic Mexican combination of scrambled eggs, white cheddar, and Asiago cheeses, black beans, green peppers, and the brand's special ranchero sauce. At 300 calories and 12 grams of protein, it makes for a hearty breakfast that packs just enough of a kick. Each one comes individually wrapped for a price of $2.35.

Tru Fru Hyper-Dried Creme Snacks

Nutrition :

Strawberries & Creme (Per 1/4 Cup)

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

It's a Tru Fru kind of summer. But, instead of indulging in the brand's frozen goodies, you should be hyper-fixated on the "hyper-dried" chocolate-covered treats. As the name suggests, the fruits in these products are intensely dried after being flash-frozen so they stay fresh for much longer and also maintain their nutrition and flavor. All are admittedly tasty and poppable. However, the creme varieties available at the grocery chain are particularly mouthwatering. Fans on the Meijer website say the Strawberries & Creme nuggets are "the best things made" and warn that you'll want to eat the entire bag. I can attest that the Blueberry & Creme are just as craveable. Both varieties can be yours for a price of $5.19 for a 4.2-ounce bag.

Green Valley Lactose-Free Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per 3/4 Cup)

Calories : 70

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 8 g

This product always seems to be in low stock—that's how you know it's good. Green Valley presents a lactose-free organic plain yogurt that still manages to be wholesome and quite tasty. "I purchased this more out of curiosity and was pleasantly surprised!" one reviewer wrote. "Green Valley doesn't have a tang. This is a smooth, mild yogurt that goes with anything with or without sweeteners." And, another reviewer pleaded with Meijer, "Pls keep this low fat LF product in stock. It's amazing." A 24-ounce tub of the standard and low-fat version are available at the grocery store for $6.29.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Minute Maid Agua Frescas

Nutrition : (Per 8-oz. Serving)

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

MinuteMaid's Agua Frescas are making a splash. The non-carbonated beverages draw from Latin American influence and are meant to be a bold yet refreshing juice-like drink tailored towards a younger generation. However, they seem to be impressing everyone thus far. "Amazing Product!" one customer wrote of the Mango Lime variety. "Mango upfront with a hint of lime. Very Refreshing, juicy mango!" Another satisfied shopper raved about the Hibiscus flavor, admitting that it's their go-to over a Starbucks Refresher. At some stores, the thirst quenchers are sold in cans, but Meijer mainly offers them in 52-ounce plastic bottles for $2.79 each.

Julian's Recipe Focaccia

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 145

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

At-home focaccia-making rose to great popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the years following. But, if you're tired of all the mixing, waiting, and dimpling, there's a simple solution hiding in Meijer's freezer aisle. Here, you'll find frozen focaccia logs from the brand Julian's recipe in a Traditional Margherita flavor and a Pesto variety. Each one is stone-baked and made with authentic European ingredients like garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil. The best part, though, is that they just need about 14 minutes in the oven before you're ready to enjoy a crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside slice of focaccia. Both flavors are priced at $3.49.

True Goodness Soups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 240

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 3 g

You may not categorize soup as a typical summer meal. But, you might just change your mind after trying True Goodness by Meijer. The store brand's better-for-you blends are tasty any time of year and right now Meijer has a colorful array of the cans ripe for the picking. Thick with a pinch of sweetness and spice, the Butternut Squash Soup is a notable variation, as well as the Tuscan Minestrone. But, there are many more to love from Coconut Curry Sweet Potato to Tomato Red Pepper—all priced at $3.09 with the exception of the $1.59 condensed soups. And, if you still can't be enticed to lap up soup in this season's heat, you can still stock up now and save the deliciousness for when the leaves start to turn in the fall.

Jus Rol Snap Pizza Dough

Nutrition : (Per 1/6 Pastry)

Calories : 240

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Rolling right along, we have the Jus Roll Snap Pizza Dough. The $4.50 product comes with not one but two dough balls each made with a simple list of ingredients and large enough to make one medium-sized pizza. Preparation is also a breeze, so you can easily enjoy bistro-style pies at home. Just allow the dough to rise for 10 to 15 minutes, pinch and stretch with flour until it's attained your desired shape, and sprinkle with sauce, veggies, and other toppings of your choice. Then, all that's left to do is let the standard oven or pizza oven work its magic. Family pizza night awaits.

Reese's Cluster Bites

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 3 g

In my eyes, Reese's can do no wrong. We all have our favorites, of course. But, from cereal puffs to cups to candy bars, you'd be hard-pressed to find a genuinely bad egg in the lineup—especially not the actual Reese's eggs! In keeping with this untarnished track record, the brand's new Cluster Bites are another sweet success. The small chocolate morsels are packed with peanut butter, caramel, and peanuts, and they are sure to satisfy. One rating of the candy originally posted to the Hersheyland website reads, "'This is the reason you have fingers.' The title of my review was written on the bag, and it took the words right out of my mouth. Making grocery shopping lists is too hard. I think I should just eat these for the rest of my life." If you're fixing to do the same, note that each scrumptious bag will cost you $5.29.

Promise Land Very Berry Strawberry Milk

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 250

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 9 g

Got milk? Meijer sure does, from a brand called Promised Land, and it's absolutely delicious. Now, this doesn't follow along with the non-dairy soy or nut milks that are trending these days. It's true cow's milk that's rich, creamy, and drinks like a milkshake in flavors like Midnight Chocolate and Whole Original. In addition, Very Berry Strawberry is the new kid on the farm, made with strawberry flavoring and Jersey milk. It comes at at a cost of $4.49, and holy cow is that a steal when you consider the pure nostalgia and richness you get from this beverage. Try not to drink the whole 28-ounce container in one sitting, we dare you.

Sanders No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Go ahead, treat yourself with these no-sugar-added Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels. They are made with 70% cacao using a small-batch, kettle-cooked process. And, despite their low-sugar nature, they're still quite scrumptious. "This was by far the best sugar free candy I ever had," one consumer wrote on the brand's website. Another told Sanders, "You found the right combination of sweeteners in these dark chocolate caramels!" and additionally noted that even with the Stevia there is no weird aftertaste. At $6.99 per bag, these treats are a bit pricey but worth the splurge.

John Soules Sweet BBQ Flavored Tenders

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

John Soules Foods is known most prominently as "The Fajita Company" after making a name for itself selling pre-cooked packs of fajita meats like chicken and steak. But, the brand goes beyond the sizzle as well with other meaty options like these Sweet BBQ Flavored Tenders sold for $10.49 at the supermarket. Lightly breaded and coated in a sticky sweet barbecue glaze, they make for a quintessential party snack or a meal to enjoy all by yourself. The tenders need just about a 15-minute trip in the oven before they're ready to serve and tasting even better than the basket you'd receive at a restaurant.

Ritz Flavored Toasted Chips

Nutrition : (Per 13 Pieces)

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you haven't had the Ritz Toasted Chips yet, you're missing out. Thin, crispy, and still sporting the iconic Ritz serrated edges, they're habit-forming and the brand recently padded the lineup even more with the introduction of two new standout flavors. These include Honey BBQ, described as "the perfect combination of sweet and savory," and Sweet Habanero which "have insane FLAVOR!!!!" along with a generous level of spice, according to reviewers. You can find both 8.1-ounce bags for $4.29 at your neighborhood Meijer.

Hudsonville Chocolate Raspberry Indulgence Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup)

Calories : 190

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 3 g

A taste of Midwest summer awaits. Michigan-based Hudsonville ice cream is a regional institution that boasts 26 core flavors. These reliable sweet tastes delight Michiganers and ice cream lovers in the surrounding states all year long. But, this season is extra special as the brand released three limited-edition flavors. And, fortunately for Meijer shoppers, the new Chocolate Raspberry Indulgence tubs can be found in stores for $4.59. It's made with both rich dark and white chocolate ice cream mixed together, in addition to a natural raspberry swirl. If that flavor doesn't pique your interest, you can also find a long list of other Hudsonville specialties at the supermarket including Traverse City Cherry Fudge, Seaside Caramel, and Mackinac Island Fudge.