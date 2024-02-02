5 Best Morning Floor Workouts To Boost Weight Loss

Starting your day with a set of energizing and effective morning floor workouts can kickstart your metabolism and set the tone for a successful weight-loss journey. These workouts are designed to engage multiple muscle groups, enhance calorie burn, and promote fat loss. These are five of the best morning floor workouts for weight loss I recommend, complete with three exercises for each. Incorporate these routines into your daily routine to boost your weight-loss efforts and improve your overall fitness.

Remember to listen to your body, stay consistent, and pair these exercises with a well-balanced diet for optimal results. Whether you prefer the intensity of HIIT or the mindful movements of yoga, these routines offer a diverse range of exercises to help you achieve your weight-loss goals.

Keep reading for the five best morning floor workouts for weight loss.

Workout #1: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Circuit

HIIT workouts like this one elevate your heart rate and metabolism, promoting calorie burn not only during the workout but also throughout the day. The combination of cardio and strength exercises engages various muscle groups, making it an efficient fat-burning workout.

1. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position. Bring one knee toward your chest and then quickly switch legs as if you're running in place. Repeat for three sets of 30 seconds, with a 15-second rest between sets.

2. Burpees

Begin in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position, perform a pushup, and then jump back to the squat position. Finish with an explosive jump. Repeat for three sets of 12 reps.

3. Plank Jacks

Start in a plank position. Jump both feet out to the sides and back in, maintaining a straight back. Repeat for three sets of 20 reps.

Workout #2: Core Activation Routine

Strengthening the core enhances overall stability and posture. This routine engages the abdominal muscles, promoting a strong core and contributing to a more efficient calorie burn throughout the day.

1. Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your legs extended. Lift both legs toward the ceiling, then slowly lower them without touching the floor. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps.

2. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back, and bring one knee toward your chest while simultaneously twisting to touch the opposite elbow. Repeat for three sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, and lift your legs. Twist your torso to touch the floor on each side. Repeat for three sets of 25 reps (alternating sides).

Workout #3: Yoga Flow for Weight Loss

Yoga promotes mindfulness, reduces stress, and improves flexibility. The flowing movements of a yoga routine stimulate various muscle groups, contributing to increased metabolism and weight loss.

1. Sun Salutation

Play

Begin in mountain pose, flow through plank pose, upward dog, and downward dog, then go into a forward fold and return to mountain pose. Repeat for three sets of five rounds.

2. Warrior II Pose

Stand with your feet wide apart, and extend your arms parallel to the floor. Bend one knee while keeping the other leg straight. Hold for 30 seconds per side, alternating for three sets.

3. Boat Pose

Sit on the floor, lean back, and lift your legs, forming a "V" shape. Hold for 30 seconds, repeat for three sets.

Workout #4: Bodyweight Strength Circuit

Building strength with bodyweight exercises contributes to increased muscle mass, which, in turn, enhances calorie burn. This circuit focuses on compound movements for a full-body workout.

1. Pushups

Play

Start in a plank position, lower your chest toward the floor, and push yourself back up to a high plank. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and lower your body into a squat position. Stand back up, squeezing your glutes at the top. Repeat for three sets of 20 reps.

3. Reverse Lunges

Step one foot back, and lower your body into a lunge. Return to the starting position, and alternate legs. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps (each leg).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #5: Pilates Fusion Routine

The last of these morning floor workouts for weight loss is all about Pilates fusion. Pilates emphasizes core strength and control. This routine engages the core and stabilizing muscles, enhancing overall body awareness and supporting a more efficient metabolism.

1. Roll-Up

Play

Lie on your back, extend your arms overhead, and roll up to a seated position. Roll back down with control. Repeat for three sets of 12 reps.

2. Side Planks with Leg Lifts

Start in a side plank position, lift the top leg, and hold for 15 seconds. Switch sides, and repeat for three sets on each side.

3. Scissor Kicks

Lie on your back, lift both legs, and scissor them up and down. Repeat for three sets of 20 reps.