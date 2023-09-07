If you're trying to lose weight, it can seem like the scale moves frustratingly slowly. But when your fat loss stalls, many people lose hope and quit before they even see results. So how do you avoid that plight and make faster progress than before? The answer is simple: Move more every single day. We did the hard work for you and rounded up 10 daily floor exercises for women to lose weight faster and add more movement to each day.

You don't need an intense workout; just something that helps you burn extra calories, increase strength, and create healthy habits. And if you're looking for something that's easy to do, look no further than what you're standing or sitting on: the floor!

Floor exercises have many benefits. They typically don't require equipment and are known to activate your core muscles. They're super safe because there's no danger of falling or slipping, which is helpful for beginners. You can even adjust the difficulty so you're not too tired the day after exercising.

Are you ready to supercharge your weight loss and see the scale go down quicker than ever before? Here are 10 of the best daily floor exercises for women to lose weight faster and get into shape. And when you're done reading, don't miss these 5 Standing Exercises for Faster Weight Loss After 50.

1 Hip/Thigh Extension

Lower-body exercises are awesome for fat loss because they target more muscles, which creates a big demand on the body. And if you want a firm and muscular backside, this move is undeniably perfect.

Lie on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Extend one leg straight out, and hold it there. Drive through your heel, and squeeze your glutes to push your hips up. Repeat. Do not use your lower back you pull yourself up.

2 Super Planks

Everyone knows the plank. But if you're tired of holding it for an eternity, try "super planks," which add a dynamic movement to boost the intensity so you get better results.

Start in a plank position with your forearms on the ground. Then, crawl up into a pushup position, and lower yourself into a plank.

3 Side Planks

Side planks are an underrated way to target your core—let's make it even harder by adding movement. That way, you have to stabilize your body throughout the exercise and get more benefits (and calorie burn).

Lie on your side, and place your forearm on the ground, perpendicular to your body. Keep your body straight, your glutes squeezed, and your shoulders pulled back. Don't let your hips sag. Twist your body toward the ground, switch arms, and do a side plank facing the other way.

4 T-Pushups

Pushups are the best all-around exercise to strengthen your upper body and burn calories. With a T-pushup, you increase the intensity and even improve the mobility in your mid-to-upper back.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a pushup position. Descend to the bottom, and as you're pushing up, extend one hand to the sky. Watch that hand with your eyes. Repeat, and reach up with the other arm. To make it more challenging, hold dumbbells.

5 Active Leg Lowering

Many people have very tight hamstrings, which can cause injury problems. Fixing this, however, is rarely about "stretching;" it's about adding stability and mobility in your pelvis so that your hamstrings can function normally.

Start with your back on the floor. Curl your hips, and extend both legs straight up, 90 degrees to your body (or as close to 90 degrees as you can) while keeping your knees straight. Slowly lower one leg to the floor while keeping the other leg in place. Try to touch your heel to the floor without twisting your hips or bending your knees. Then, bring that leg back up, and repeat with the same leg until you complete all the reps. Switch legs.

6 Dead Bugs

This move builds a lot of deep core strength, keeps your body balanced, improves your pelvic position, and helps you control your breathing during exercise.

Lie on your back with your arms and knees in the air (like a dead bug), press your lower back into the ground, and lift your glutes. Reach out with your right leg and left leg at the same time while keeping your lower back flat on the ground, keeping your hips off the ground, and exhaling all of your air. Switch sides, and repeat.

7 Alligator Drags

This is an incredible upper-body endurance exercise that blasts your core at the same time. You will notice a difference in your conditioning over time.

Place both feet on a towel (or sliders), and find a smooth floor. Get into a pushup position with your glutes squeezed and core tight. While keeping your arms straight, march forward with your arms while dragging your legs behind you. Keep your legs straight.

8 Mountain Climbers

This is a fantastic drill to crank up your anaerobic conditioning, spike your metabolism, and torch a lot of calories. Aim for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds, and then repeat.

Get into a pushup position. Keep your core tight, and lift each knee toward your chest in an alternating way. (It's like you're sprinting in place.) Keep your head up and your hips low.

9 Bird Dogs

Next up on this list of daily floor exercises for women to lose weight faster is the bird dog. It's a funny name for an awesome drill. Bird dogs work your glutes, target your core, and improve your cross-body linkage (right hip to left shoulder and vice versa).

Get on your hands and knees with your hands below your shoulders and knees below your hips. Keep your lower back flat. Reach with opposite arms and legs. Think about kicking out your heel until you feel your glute turn on. Repeat.

10 Bear Crawls

If you haven't crawled since you were a baby, it's time to try them again. Crawls activate the stabilizing muscles in your core, hips, and shoulders, build good movement patterns, and even burn calories in a safe way.

Get on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips; keep your knees an inch above the ground. Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time and alternate. Keep your hips low.