I Tried Every Panera Breakfast Item & the Best Was Sweet and Hearty

Breakfast at Panera Bread is no longer just about bagels and pastries. The bakery-café chain has undergone some massive changes recently–even going so far as to usher in its biggest menu transformation in history earlier this year. As part of this "new era," the breakfast menu has been refurbished, expanded, and modernized.

In 2024 alone, Panera has launched fresh morning-time creations such as Cinna Scrambles, croissant sandwiches, and avocado toast for guest approval. It's a wave of newness that encourages morning rushers and slow risers alike to make a case and get to the eatery before 11 a.m. (or 10:30 a.m., depending on your location). I recently did just that to see what all the breakfast hubbub is about.

I ordered and tried every single item on the morning menu, from breakfast sandwiches and soufflés to oatmeal and yogurt, everything beyond the basic bakery items. After all was said and eaten, I ranked each from my least favorite to those I would gladly enjoy again for the day's most important meal.

Fruit Cup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 1 g

The three-part fruit cup is the simplest and most health-forward item on Panera's breakfast menu, coming in at just 60 calories. It includes honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and pineapple for $3.99.

The look: A medley of pale yellow, orange, and green fruits cut into small, mostly triangular wedges.

The taste: About what I expected from a serving of what I consider to be B-list fruits. Instead of including berries and bright oranges similar to what Chick-fil-A does, Panera resorts to crunchy honeydew that never seems to taste ripe and cantaloupe which tends to be equally disappointing. The pineapple brings some life and tropical vibes but ultimately, it's just a so-so fruit cup lost in a world of meaty sandwiches.

Garden Avo & Egg White Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 340

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

The Garden Avo & Egg White Sandwich recently got a makeover as part of the vast new era at Panera. Now, the low-cal, high-protein sandwich features scrambled egg white, white cheddar cheese, avocado, and tomatoes with a sprinkle of salt and pepper, all on a multigrain bagel flat for $6.59.

The look: Just as fresh as promised. The grain-laden wheat bun holds together a square of egg whites, three tomato slices, and maybe a quarter of an avocado, fused together by white cheese.

The taste: There's something very earthy about this sammie–presumably a byproduct of the bread. Otherwise, its flavor is all but nonexistent. The egg whites provide you with nada while the tomatoes are really just there for juiciness. The avocado and cheese mixture also receives mild marks, for a breakfast handheld that lays low tastewise across the board. It just might fill you up and help you reach your protein goals, but it won't necessarily be enjoyable going down the hatch.

Chipotle Chicken, Egg & Avo Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 550

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,020 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 27 g

It doesn't really matter which came first between the chicken and the egg because both live in harmony on this sandwich. Starting on artisan ciabatta bread both folded scrambled egg and smoked chicken receive invitations to the breakfast party. They are then joined by white cheddar cheese, avocado, zesty sweet peppers, cilantro, salt, pepper, and chipotle aioli for $6.59.

The look: An unexpectedly large clump of white meat chicken was packed between the ciabatta and on top of the flat-folded egg. All was dressed in Christmas colors of avocado and cilantro green and cheery pepper red.

The taste: I was overwhelmed just reading the ingredient list for this option and the feeling carried over as I started digging in. Right off the bat, the chicken rubbed me the wrong way with its swampy, boiled-like demeanor–I could have done with just the egg. The avocado and cilantro are conversely tolerable, eluding to a swing at a Mexican flair. But, the tang and sweet spice from the peppers, while tasty in other scenarios, seems to conflict with the chipotle pepper of the aioli sauce. Strip out a few add-ins and it wouldn't seem so bad. As is, though, it's a bit of a mess.

Ciabatta Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 380

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

What you see and hear is what you get with this morning-time sandwich for $5.49. It consists of a folded egg, white cheddar cheese, salt, pepper, and no surprises on an artisan ciabatta roll.

The look: The bread is extra toasty on this one, made more obvious by the fact that only a yellow egg patty and a layer of melted cheese are there to cover it up.

The taste: Insipid toppings lying on quality bread. A combo sprinkling of salt and pepper is denoted on nearly every breakfast sammie description but that step appears to have been circumvented here, leaving just a bland folded egg mass. With a meek helping of cheddar, all that ciabatta does most of the heavy lifting, and sauce or another kind of extra love is needed to combat the dryness.

Ciabatta Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 410

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 25 g

Ham appears on the Panera breakfast menu just one time in the form of this ciabbata hoagie. It follows the same makeup as the last with egg and cheddar cheese, and the ham of choice is an uncured Black Forest. The sandwich sells for $6.59.

The look: Only two thin slices of pink deli ham sit on one side of the bread while the cheesy folded egg barely covers the length of the other.

The taste: With such a small allotment of pork, it hardly makes an impact at all, rendering the sandwich nearly identical to the egg and cheese one before it–see notes above about its unfortunate lack of moisture and relish. I think you would need at least double the ham to really feel the effects of its sweet yet savory smokiness. Until that adjustment is made, I would rather just grab a plain baguette.

Croissant Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 450

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 18 g

Croissant sandwiches popped up at the chain mere months ago in August 2024. Three variations of the packed pastry exist including this straightforward scrambled egg and white cheddar sammie, priced at $5.49.

The look: Smooshed to oblivion with no puff to speak of. To be fair, it sequestered to the bottom of the bag under the weight of other menu items. But, it doesn't bode well for this two-ingredient creation.

The taste: For a product found at a proud bakery, I expected more from this croissant. It's not overly buttery or flaky, and flattened down like that, it wasn't providing anything in the way of feathery softness. At that point, it just becomes a vessel to transport the combo of bland cheese and eggs from wrapping to mouth. But hey, at least this one isn't bogged down by a wildly skewed ratio of bun to contents.

Greek Yogurt with Mixed Berries Parfait

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 16 g

This parfait starts with a base of Greek yogurt. From there, it's garnished with both strawberries and blueberries—a fruity sight for sore eyes after the lackluster melon cup. It additionally comes drizzled with honey and with a side of whole-grain oat granola.

The look: The yogurt arrived very saturated. I'd venture to guess that the berries were frozen at one point and omitted juices as they thawed, but that's just my assumption. On the other hand, the granola, complete with seeds and dried cranberries, came in a shallow cup that was nestled on top.

The taste: The wet consistency was admittedly a turn-off at first. But, after a good mix and incorporation of the granola, it wasn't half bad. The Greek yogurt isn't terribly tart, as it sometimes is, balanced by the sweet honey and juicy fruit. In my opinion, though, the highlight is the granola. It carries a cinnamon sugar crunch that makes it stand its own even by itself and the dried cranberries add the perfect amount of chewy tang. Next time I'm at Panera, I may ask if I can get a bag of it sans the yogurt.

Ciabatta Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 430

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 23 g

Just when you thought it was over with the ciabatta (buckle up because I'm not stopping here, either). This ciabatta sandwich, in particular, features applewood-smoked bacon for the first time, along with the aged white cheddar and scrambled egg. It cost me $6.59.

The look: Submerged in white cheese, just three half-bacon slices appear on the sandwich. Yellow eggs also take their spot under the powdered, fluffy roll.

The taste: Panera is heading in the right direction as far as sandwiches go with this bulky BEC. There's no question that the protein–mostly the bacon–is overpowered by the imposing baguette bun. The strips are small yet mighty, though, spreading the taste of natural smoke and salt throughout. So, at least you have a side of rich flavor with the artisan, sourdough-like bread and vapid cheesy eggs this time.

Classic Avo Toast

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 230

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

You won't find avocado toast on many fast-food or fast-casual menus–it's not a dish very conducive to car eating. But, as a half bakery, half cafe, Panera took on the challenge this past summer. The chain now offers two different kinds of the fruit-spattered toast including the classic avo toast with just avocado mash on country rustic bread and topped with salt, pepper, and everything bagel seasoning. It costs $3.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Aesthetic, made with obviously fresh avocado. It's also larger than expected–I think just the one slice would actually make for the better part of a filling meal.

The taste: There are more preferable avocado toasts out there to be sure, probably served up at some kind of hip urban bistro. But, I find this option to be palatable, and at a decent cost too. The avocado has a welcome, creamy flavor with no blemishes, and the sourdough bread–an area where Panera shines–delivers that recognizable tang. The entire slice could use more everything seasoning–enough is truly never enough with that stuff. But overall, I was satisfied with the savory toast.

Croissant Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 500

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 21 g

Another BEC enters the breakfast ring. This one lands on a croissant, the cheese is once again white cheddar, the bacon is applewood-smoked, and the egg is scrambled and folded. It cost me $6.59.

The look: Somehow just as steamrolled as the egg and cheese croissant. The three small bacon slices don't add much in terms of height.

The taste: It's more spongy egg than anything else. But, once again, that bacon makes its presence known. Umami and smokiness elevate the original croissant sandwich from its place of drabness. The croissant itself is still just average on a scale from stale packaged pastry to French patisserie perfection. But, at least it serves its purpose holding together the rest.

Croissant Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 660

Fat : 47 g (Saturated Fat: 21 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 25 g

The last croissant sandwich you'll find at Panera is the sausage rendition. Teamed up with white cheddar cheese, eggs, and what seems to be options salt and pepper, it cost me $6.59, the same price as the previous bacon croissant sammie.

The look: Granted a spot at the top of the bag, this was the only croissant creation with any volume. The contents, including the round sausage patty, also spill out the sides.

The taste: Of all the croissant-based sandwiches, this was the best by far. I finally got the fluff I was looking for in the layered bread bun and the sausage provides a great level of juiciness and even a touch of seasoned spice. The meat makes it an overall heartier sandwich—much more noticeable and filling than a trio of scrawny bacon bits. Then, the egg and cheddar swoop in to finish the job with their consistency.

Ciabatta Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 590

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 27 g

A sausage patty also gets its turn on a ciabatta roll. Aside from this bread swap, though, this sandwich is identical to the last with an assembly of pork sausage, white cheddar cheese, a folded scrambled egg, and salt and pepper. On the ciabatta, it still costs $6.59.

The look: The edges are crispy and the bread cut was far from even–a considerable amount more sits at the top. But, at least the egg and patty expand nearly the entire width of the bun.

The taste: Sausage is the first breakfast meat choice that doesn't let the ciabatta walk all over it. Between its rich, fatty flavor and the steady folded omelet, the ingredients shape up more like a sandwich rather than just a baguette with a small side of cheese and eggs. A dash of mayo or another condiment would still be appreciated to further engage the taste buds, but it's a sound choice.

Bacon Double Take

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 540

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 1,670 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 30 g

Double the bacon, double the cheese, and hopefully double the satisfaction. The Bacon Double Take is unique in many ways from its extra salty slices to its inclusion of both American and provolone cheeses–egg is still not forgotten, of course. But, it's also the only Panera breakfast sandwich to feature black pepper focaccia as its bun. It cost me $6.99.

The look: With the thick focaccia cut into a triangle it's an interestingly shaped sandwich, but also a colorful one with shades of pink from the bacon, yellow from the folded egg, and orange from the gooey cheese.

The taste: For me, this is the only sandwich that really brings home the bacon. Not only are there six rather than three strips tucked into the offering, but they also exude an enhanced flavor here, mildly crispy and evenly smoked. The creamy American and provolone coupling is additionally a much better cheese pick than white cheddar, in my opinion, and it leaks into the airy gaps of focaccia. The bread and excess meat make this one especially salty. But, if you're craving bacon, I still think this is your best bet.

Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries & Pecans

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 370

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 8 g

In addition to yogurt, oatmeal is another spoonable option on the Panera menu. The steel-cut oatmeal also come layered with a cinnamon sugar crunch topping, strawberries, and pecans for $5.49.

The look: I couldn't even see down to the oats and instead was met with what appeared to be a cupful of berries and nuts sprinkled with sugar.

The taste: This oatmeal elicited no complaints whatsoever. The base has great texture with identifiable oats that don't succumb to mushiness, not to mention, a pleasant natural vanilla-like flavor. The cinnamon mixture creates a sugary crust that along with the pecans add a sweet crunch to each bite. The juicy strawberries are the cherry on top of a dish that couldn't be much better–at least in its own right.

Steak & Wake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 470

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 920 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 33 g

Panera doesn't deny meat lovers their morning helping of steak and eggs. But, the chain serves the pair up on ciabatta bread with a slice of white cheddar cheese for a filling meal you can enjoy on the go. The Steak & Wake sandwich will run you $6.99.

The look: Worries of dryness crept back into my mind as I caught sight of this steak. In a shade of dark brown, the shreds don't appear to carry much juice or seasoning.

The taste: In the past, Panera's steak has failed to win me over–like the kind found on the former cheesesteak, which was recently wiped from the menu. But, next to squashy eggs and a mild cheese, it feels like it's found its place. The thin slices–similar to a skirt steak–have a deep meaty flavor and are tender despite their appearance. I also believe the beef was destined to be matched up with ciabatta, complementing it well and providing even more balance than the sausage patty did.

Four Cheese Soufflé

Nutrition : (Per 1 Soufflé)

Calories : 470

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 14 g

The chain also dabbles in soufflés, offering two different flavors alongside its wide assortment of bakery items. The first is a four-cheese dish consisting of Neufchatel, cheddar, parmesan, and romano cheeses combined with a savory egg mixture all sitting in a croissant square. The four-cheese soufflé costs $6.59.

The look: If we're taking into account beauty points, this soufflé takes the cake. Perfectly round and individually sized, its yellow egg core invites you to dive in.

The taste: I would say this is more of a mix between a crusty quiche and a true soufflé. But, semantics aside, it's delicious. Savory with a melt-in-your-mouth texture, the cheesy egg blend is undoubtedly the star of the show with cheddar and parmesan as the standout fromage picks. Harmonizing with a flaky and buttery crescent roll-style crust in every bite, it's a menu item I would pick over many of the chain's stacked sandwiches.

Garden Avo Toast

Nutrition : (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 350

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

The second and final avocado toast at the chain is a garden variety. It starts again with the smooth green fruit on a slice of country rustic sourdough but then additionally throws on tomato slices and garlic aioli in addition to the everything bagel seasoning. The Garden Avo could be your next morning meal for $4.99.

The look: This toast could have been the centerfold of a magazine. Hats off to whoever was behind the scenes at Panera the day I ordered. Chunky, bright green avocado sits below three succulent tomato slices on the bread and everything is adorned with an exemplary zig-zag drizzle of sauce.

The taste: Every bit as good as it looks. It just feels fresh with the fusion of buttery avocado and juicy tomatoes on a bed of just-prepared bread. The everything seasoning is more abundant here but the topping I have to give the most credit to is the aioli. Mayo-based, garlicky, creamy, and tangy, it's savory and delicious. I think all Panera breakfast items should come with a complimentary side of it.

CinnasScramble Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 580

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 58 g carbs (2 g fiber, 21 g sugar)

Protein : 18 g

June 2024 brought on a whole new wave of sweet and savory breakfast items to the restaurant, including the never-before-seen CinnaScramble. It comes with a simple scrambled egg and American cheese with a pinch of salt and pepper. The kicker is that it's served on one of Panera's warmed cinnamon rolls. I tried one for $5.89.

The look: The sweet bun is a bit flatter than your typical cinnamon roll but exhibits that classic dark brown swirl. Orange cheese is melted at the bottom and I spied some pepper freckling the eggs this time.

The taste: A brand new take on breakfast that I approve of. With its sugary bread but cheesy, salty, and umami-filled eggs it's a sweet and savory mash-up that reminds me of a similar McDonald's creation: the famed McGriddle. This time though, instead of maple syrup notes this sandwich is flushed with the warm and sticky flavors of cinnamon spice.

Spinach & Bacon Soufflé

Nutrition : (Per 1 Soufflé)

Calories : 550

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 970 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 19 g protein

The second soufflé on the menu gets a little craftier with the ingredients, combining a savory egg mixture with garlic, a cheddar cheese blend, Applewood smoked bacon, and spinach. Everything's then poured into a croissant crust for $6.59.

The look: Just like its picture online down to the one strip of bacon resting on top. Below is a sea of yellow with green specks, encased by a flaky pastry.

The taste: The insides are just as creamy as the four-cheese souffle, and the brittle croissant is just as satisfying. However, its complexity drags it higher in the rankings. You get a taste of earthiness from the spinach, crispy smokiness from the bacon, and an extra accent of garlicky flavor, elevating to the status of a high-end baked good. This is truly a hidden gem at Panera.

Asiago Sausage & Egg Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 820

Fat : 51 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,490 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 32 g

It's only fitting that Panera would serve at least one sandwich on one of its prized bagels. I'm actually surprised this is the only one on the list. The ring-shaped pastry in question is the asiago bagel–though you can swap it for any other bagel at the chain–and it comes stacked with a folded egg, sausage, American cheese, and garlic aioli. The Asiago Sausage & Egg Sandwich is priced at $6.99.

The look: One of the largest sandwiches on the menu–comparable to the oversized ciabatta hoagies. The cheesy baked bagel is also coated in melted orange cheese and the sausage almost spans the entire area of the bun.

The taste: With sharp and crisp broiled-on cheese and doughy insides, this bagel by itself is already one of my favorites. But, throw on even more gooey cheese, a peppery meat patty, and eggs (mainly just for sustenance) and this becomes a 10-out-of-10 breakfast with balance. Plus, I haven't even touched on the pièce de résistance: the aioli. As was the case with the Garden Avo toast, the sauce really makes this sandwich shine, as it's the only handheld option with a condiment included.

Sausage CinnaScramble Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 790

Fat : 51 g (Saturated Fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 1,240 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 25 g

Panera breaks out a cinnamon roll one more time for its Sausage CinnaScramble. It includes all the same fixings as the first, including scrambled egg and American cheese, but adds on a pork sausage patty. This addition brings the price of the handheld up to $6.99.

The look: A bit collapsed. But, the sausage and egg are both perky and pronounced, as are the cinnamon rings on the bun.

The taste: Still sweet but with an extra shot of savory. The bright cinnamon flavors meet spiced sausage for the first time, attacking the entire palate with a full spectrum of tastes. The American cheese once again proves to be an elite choice and pulls everything together, both physically with its adhesive texture and on the tongue. If you're like me, then you may be one of those people who can never decide between sugary or more hearty fare in the morning. But, this sandwich makes a statement, letting you know you don't have to sacrifice one for the other. You can have both.

