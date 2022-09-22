24 Best Pumpkin Spice Foods You Can Buy Right Now

Fall-lovers everywhere have been enjoying all the seasonal products that have been hitting store shelves since August. And, with autumn now here (sorry, summer fans), that means all-things pumpkin spice has taken over (even if some people aren't ready for it yet).

Everything from breakfast, to snacks, to dessert, pumpkin spice is here and has made its way into many delicious foods and food products. If you're a huge pumpkin spice fan and have accepted that seasonal transition, we've got you covered. Here are the best pumpkin spice foods you can buy right now at the grocery stores or online. Read on, and for more, don't miss Starbucks Has Finally Announced the PSL Return Date—& a Brand-New Fall Drink.

1 DEUX Pumpkin Spiced Edible Cookie Dough

Eating cookie dough straight from the jar is the new norm, and DEUX plays into that with their line of edible cookie dough. For the fall season, they've got a pumpkin spice version that will make you want to eat the whole jar in one setting. You can also ball the dough and stick them into the oven to make easy cookies.



Sign up for our newsletter!



2 Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola

Granola is a perfect topping to add to mostly anything: yogurt, cereal, pancakes, you name it. It's also great to snack on its own, especially when it consists of delicious flavors.

This Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Granola consists of salty-sweet crunch clusters made with organic oats, chia, and coconut sugar. A combination of pumpkin seeds and cinnamon with ancient grains and other superfood seeds makes for a tasty fall staple.

3 Clio Snacks Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bars

Clio Snacks pumpkin spice Greek yogurt bars are the perfect bite-sized snack. Pop them in the freezer and then pop them in your mouth to enjoy an unforgettable sensation of pumpkin.

4 Partake Soft Baked Pumpkin Spice Cookies

These delectable, soft-baked cookies are back again this year. A family favorite, Partake's Pumpkin Spice cookies are gluten-free, vegan, top 9 allergen-free, and non-GMO (just like all Partake goods).

These chewy, flavorful pumpkin spiced cookies have sold out two years in a row, so you know these are a hot commodity! Be sure to pick yours up ASAP!

5 Blake's Pumpkin Spice Crispy Treats

Blake's healthier version of a rice crispy treat is made with three kinds of seeds—real pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds—and is free from peanuts, tree nuts, milk, egg, wheat, soy, and sesame. This seasonal treat ties in the flavors of autumn using cinnamon, clove, and ginger to give you that warm feeling of the upcoming season.

RELATED: 8 Surprising Side Effects of Eating Pumpkin Seeds, Say Dietitians

6 Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese adds a rich, sweetened creaminess to your morning bagel or decadent dessert. It's made with real pumpkin and cinnamon, but be mindful that there are 5 grams of sugar per 2-tablespoon serving, so use it sparingly to keep your added sugar intake to a minimum.

7 MUSH Pumpkin Pie

This ready-to-eat, dairy-free, plant-based, protein-rich, good fiber, gluten-free, dairy-free delight is perfect for whether you're on the go or hanging at home. It also doesn't consist of any artificial flavors, added colors, preservatives, or fillers, which makes it hard to believe they've created all these delicious flavors, including their seasonal pumpkin spice one.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

MUSH's Pumpkin Pie is coming out at the end of September, keeping you in the fall spirit for longer!

8 Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows

Are you ready to amp up your marshmallow game with this seasonal treat? A perfect addition to your hot chocolate, or a fun twist on making s'mores, these pumpkin spice marshmallows are setting you up for the fall.

And yes, they are in the shape of pumpkins, which makes it even that much more fun to enjoy.

9 Land O Lakes Pumpkin Pie Spice Butter Bread

This pumpkin pie spice butter spread is another perfect addition to any desserts or breakfast. Butter your bagel, muffin, or toast with a bit of autumn flare. It's a super easy spread consisting of brown sugar and spices.

10 Honey Mama's Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Truffle Bars

Honey Mama's Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Truffle Bars are the perfect chocolate treat you didn't know you needed this season. This truffle bar with real pumpkin seeds and spices doesn't disappoint. Plus, you can enjoy this sweet treat with no natural flavors or refined sugar.

11 OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies

OREO is famous for creating different and unique flavors, so it only makes sense that they released a limited edition pumpkin spice one, as well. A rich, pumpkin spice-flavored creme is sandwiched in between two golden wafer cookies, making it a great seasonal choice.

RELATED: 25 Oreo Flavors You Never Knew Existed

12 siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Skyr

If you're looking for a satisfying yogurt, siggi's is your answer. This seasonal Pumpkin & Spice Icelandic yogurt is a low-fat yogurt with 15 grams of protein.

It's great to eat on its own or is a perfect addition to tons of fall-related recipes, such as pumpkin bread, smoothies, tiramisu, and pancakes.

RELATED: #1 Best Yogurt Combination To Prevent Your Bones From Aging

13 La Terra Fina Pumpkin Spice Dessert Dip

Move over, chocolate hummus, there's a new dessert dip in town, and it's only here for a limited time! Enjoy dipping apples, pretzels, or whatever else you want into this decadent seasonal treat. La Terra Fina Pumpkin Spice Dessert Dip drops on October 1, so be sure to snag a tub of it while supplies last!

14 Thomas' Pumpkin Spice English Muffins

What's better than spreading pumpkin spice onto bread? Actually eating pumpkin spice bread. Thomas' English Muffins has created a limited edition pumpkin spice flavor, and it couldn't be more exciting!

Real pumpkin puree is mixed into the dough, giving you a delicious taste in every bite. Like their website says, they're here "for a good time, not a long time," so make sure you pick up your seasonal bread today.

15 Kellogg's Special K Pumpkin Spice Cereal

Special K brings a layer of crunch and a layer of flavor to their cereals, and their limited edition pumpkin spice does the same.

Special K's Pumpkin Spice Crunch features their traditional crunchy flakes mixed with nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cinnamon clusters. This truly is a "special" fall treat.

16 ALOHA Pumpkin Spice Protein Bar

ALOHA's brand new pumpkin spice plant-based protein bar contains its organic protein blend of brown rice protein and pumpkin seed protein, along with organic roasted pumpkin seeds and organic pumpkin powder. This will ensure you're getting a delicious fall taste in every bite!

RELATED: The Best Protein Bars for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

17 Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Rolls

Just when you think Pillsbury cinnamon rolls couldn't get any more delicious, they come out with their limited edition pumpkin spice flavor!

Pumpkin spice flavors the dough and icing. You'll be getting an ooey, gooey pumpkin spice bite every time you. To make things even better, these pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls come in the "grand" versions, meaning they're huge!

18 Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds

A coating on almonds always sounds like a good idea, so why not make it pumpkin spice?

Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds are flavored with fall spices and dusted with real pumpkin as well as some sea salt and other fall spices. This salty-sweet combination is a perfect hunger stopper and cravings buster, all while getting your fall fix!

19 Compartes Pumpkin Cheesecake Chocolate Bar

Two of the best desserts, cheesecake and chocolate, are combined together for one epic bar from Compartes. The best part? The cheesecake flavor is pumpkin!

20 Flipz Pumpkin Spice Covered Pretzels

Another perfect example of a salty and sweet snack, these Flipz pretzels are coated with pumpkin spice. A marshmallow-flavored drizzle tops off the pretzels. These crunchy pretzels truly make a comforting snack to share (or to keep for yourself).

21 Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

This is a new limited edition pumpkin spice cookie from Tate's Bake Shop. It takes the company's famous, thin, and crispy cookie and combines it with the classic pumpkin spice flavor.

In addition to the spice, you'll also get the taste of their creamy white chocolate chips to give a sweet and tasty combination.

22 N!ck's Pumpkin Spice Swirl Ice Cream

No one can resist a scoop of ice cream, even if the weather is starting to turn colder. N!ck's creamy pumpkin ice cream is swirled with pecan bits and fall spices, so it's a must-have for the fall! (You may just have to throw on a sweater, no biggie).

23 Lenny & Larry's Pumpkin Spice Complete Cookie.

Lenny & Larry's is not your average cookie company…they're the "complete" package. Made of creamy pumpkin pies, sweet cinnamon, and tangy spices, these plant-based protein treats are your autumn heaven.

24 Goldfish® Dunkin'™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams

Yes, you've read that correctly. Dunkin' and Goldfish have teamed up to create a seasonal treat that you'll want to eat by the handful. These limited edition pumpkin spice Grahams are tiny, bite-sized graham crackers containing notes of pumpkin along with a donut glaze and other warm spices, featuring cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

This limited edition snack made its way into most major grocery stores on September 1st.