9 Best Costco Fall Items Customers Are Raving About

In just a few weeks, barbecues and pool parties will be replaced with tailgates, pumpkin picking, and trips to the apple orchard. Colder temperatures will spark a yearning for warm, cozy drinks. And the aroma of cinnamon, salted caramel, and maple will envelope grocery stores.

Although it's still technically summer, retailers have already declared the start of fall by releasing various autumnal products. Costco shoppers have even seen these seasonal items in stores as early as the end of June.

Like every other year, the members-only warehouse club is selling an assortment of fall products ranging from Halloween costumes and home decor to pumpkin spiced goodies. Here are nine fall items that have recently won over Costco customers. As always, prices and availability can vary across warehouses.

1 Green Chile Cornbread

Per Serving (1/10th loaf) : 280 cal, 19 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 450 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (1 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 6 g protein

Need a side to pair with hearty fall dishes like chili, soup, or stew? Costco recently introduced its nearly two-pound Green Chile Cornbread for $6.99. "It's not spicy at all, but it does have a delicious, buttery, slightly sweet flavor," @costcohotfinds said in an Instagram video.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shoppers have shared the ways they enjoyed the new bakery item, some of which include adding hot honey, heating it with cheese, or elevating it even further with butter, fresh shredded cheddar, a fried egg, bell peppers, onions, and hot sauce.

2 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer

PER SERVING (1 TBSP.) : 40 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 0 g protein

Who said you need to go to Starbucks to grab a pumpkin spice latte? Costco is now selling 58-ounce bottles of the coffee giant's pumpkin spice latte-inspired creamer for $7.99, as reported by @costcobuys. "This is a fall favorite of mine," the user wrote in the post's caption.

3 GoRaw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds

PER SERVING (¼ cup) : 160 calories, 13 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (3 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 8 g protein

From oatmeal and yogurt to baked goods and salads, pumpkin seeds can add some fall flair to a wide variety of foods. As a bonus, they're on sale at Costco right now.

The retail chain is currently selling 22-ounce bags of GoRaw's Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds for $3.60 off until Sept. 24, with @costcohotfinds finding them for $5.99. Additionally, the item consists of just organic sprouted pumpkin seeds and sea salt, leaving shoppers ample room to transform the product.

One shopper recommended heating the pumpkin seeds in a pan with avocado oil and a sweetener, claiming this combination tastes like kettle corn. "I know it sounds crazy but it's true and it's so delicious and addicting," the Instagrammer wrote.

4 Pumpkin Pie

Per Serving : Nutrition information unavailable

Move over, peanut butter chocolate pie. Fall has entered Costco's bakery with the revival of Kirkland Signature's Pumpkin Pie. Weighing nearly four pounds, the beloved dessert is baked in-house and retails for $5.99—the same price as last year. However, multiple shoppers have reported that some California locations are selling the pie for $7.99.

"It's officially the best time of the year, my pumpkin pie brothers and sisters!" one Reddit user declared. "Love it and so cheap for how huge it is," another fan wrote on TikTok.

5 Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Per Serving : Nutrition information unavailable

Another highly anticipated pumpkin treat recently returned to Costco's bakery: pumpkin streusel muffins. Sold in packages of six, the muffins consist of pumpkin spice-flavored cake topped with cinnamon streusel and an icing drizzle. "Dangerously delicious" and "insanely good" were just some of the phrases fans used to describe the bakery item on Instagram. Right now, the muffins are part of a mix-and-match deal at the warehouse, which allows customers to choose any two packages of six muffins for $9.99

6 Rolling Pin Co. Sea Salt Caramel Pretzel Bark

PER SERVING (2-inch square) : 150 calories, 9 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 280 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (1 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 1 g protein

This chocolatey item is new to Costco warehouses in the Northeast and is slated to hit Costco's website and Southern California stores soon, according to snack review account @snackolator. Priced at $9.99, each bag contains dark chocolate bark with crushed pretzels, a caramel drizzle, and a sprinkle of sea salt.

"All of the flavors are there and the touch of salt is perfect," @snackolator wrote in an Instagram review of the product. Costco fan account @costcobuys had a similar opinion: "The chocolate melts in your mouth and there is perfect blend of sweet & savory!"

7 Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Per Serving : Nutrition information unavailable

Is there a spice more quintessentially fall than cinnamon? Costco recently debuted its cinnamon raisin bread, which is "hearth baked and loaded with flavor," according to the warehouse club. Each loaf is priced at $7.99.

Among the shoppers praising the bakery item on social media, some recommended toasting the bread with butter, using it for French toast, or pairing it with peanut butter. Others noted that the item freezes well in case you'd like to save it for a later date.

8 Chicken Pot Pie

Per Serving : Nutrition information unavailable

Costco's bakery isn't limited to sweets. The warehouse club also offers some savory options like the popular chicken pot pie. "You know it's fall when Costco brings back the chicken pot pie," said Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds. Before placing the pie in the oven, the social media user brushed the crust with egg wash "to help it come out perfectly golden brown."

"I love their pot pie. It's one of the greatest food items," one Instagram user commented on the post. "So good and comforting," another one added.

9 Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausages

PER SERVING (1 Link) : 110 calories, 6 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 500 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1.3 g protein

If you're looking for something to pop on the grill at your next tailgate, Costco is now selling Amylu's Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausages. Available for $4 off until Sept. 24, each package includes 16 fully-cooked chicken sausages, which sell for $16.86 online, though it's been spotted for an even lower price in-store. The sausages are free of antibiotics, gluten, and pork, as well.

One excited shopper called this item "the best sausages [they've] had in a while," adding, "the perfect use of spice for flavor!"