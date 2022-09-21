Making sure you eat a nutritious breakfast every day is crucial to your health, but finding new and creative meals to make for breakfast can be a challenge. If you're someone who needs a bit more inspiration for preparing breakfast, these fall-themed breakfast ideas can certainly help.

There are ingredients in some of the recipes listed below that make them obvious choices for fall meals like pumpkin, cinnamon, or butternut squash. Some of the recipes don't necessarily use these fall ingredients, but they may have other qualities perfect for the fall season like being able to be prepared quickly or ahead of time for busy school schedules.

Read on to see which recipes you want to try next, and for more fall food ideas check out 10 Best Bakery Items to Buy at Costco This Fall.

1 Vegan Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

This pumpkin smoothie is a delicious way to start your day, or to treat yourself in the afternoon. It's also entirely vegan and paleo, so it fits many different types of health goals.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Pie Smoothie.



Sign up for our newsletter!



2 Vanilla-Bourbon French Toast

The vanilla-bourbon flavor combo is perfect for warm, cozy fall vibes, and this particular recipe is great because it keeps the sugar count relatively low compared to your typical French toast recipe.

Get our recipe for Vanilla-Bourbon French Toast.

3 Spicy Pumpkin Parfait

This layered parfaits are a great way to cozy up with your favorite fall flavors, and if you have a few Mason jars you can make some ahead of time for a quick grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Parfait.

4 Best-Ever Banana Bread Recipe

Baking bread is one of the best ways to get in the fall spirit. This simple banana loaf is easy to make, lower in sugar, and absolutely delicious. However, we recommend pairing it with a protein source for a more rounded out breakfast meal.

Get our recipe for Banana Bread.

5 Coconut Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl

You may not initially think of coconut and pumpkin going together, but this combination will instantly change your mind. This recipe not only satisfies your fall-flavored cravings, but provides you with protein, fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants.

Get our recipe for Coconut Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl.

6 Easy Sausage and Mushroom Frittata

This recipe may not seem autumn-themed up front, but the warmth of a delicious frittata, combined with sausage, mushrooms, and other veggies makes for the perfect breakfast on a crisp fall morning.

Get our recipe for Sausage and Mushroom Frittata.

7 Pear Cardamom Oats Smoothie

Most people instantly think pumpkin or apples when it comes to fall produce, but we can't forget about juicy, crisp pears. This pear cardamom smoothie is easy to make and packed full of your flavor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Pear Cardamom Smoothie.

8 Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait

We love this classic yogurt parfait because it tastes like dessert but with less sugar and more nutrients. Because it's a stackable parfait, you can make it your own and add in your favorite fall flavors.

Get our recipe for Yogurt Parfait.

9 Oatmeal Pancakes with Cinnamon Apples

Pancakes are an easy and comforting way to start your day, whether it's a slow Sunday or a busier Tuesday morning. This particular recipe takes the nutrition up a notch by using fiber-filled oats, and its cinnamon apples help bring out its fall flavor notes.

Get our recipe for Oatmeal Pancakes.

10 Whole30 Butternut Squash Hash

This healthy hash is entirely Whole30 and Paleo-approved, and it uses the popular fall staple-butternut squash-as its main ingredient. Add in your desired ingredients to round it out and enjoy this health fall breakfast.

Get our recipe for Butternut Squash Hash.

11 Chai Tea and Oats Smoothie

If you're a fan of chai, you'll love this smoothie in the morning. Chai tea is the perfect combination of warming spices that taste like fall in every sip. This smoothie is simple and uses only chai, water, banana, and oats, so you may want to pair with a protein source like a Greek yogurt or lean chicken sausage.

Get our recipe for Chai and Oat Smoothie.

12 Breakfast Pizza

These tiny breakfast pizzas are easy to make on busy mornings, and we know fall brings out the busiest schedules with things like school starting again, football, holiday parties, and traveling. These are not only easy to prepare, but they're tasty enough for the whole family to enjoy.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Pizza.

13 Carrot Cake Smoothie

Carrot is another underrated fall staple veggie, and this carrot cake smoothie is a fun autumn treat to help start your day off right. Add in extra flaxseed or chia seeds for added protein and healthy fats.

Get our recipe for Carrot Cake Smoothie.

Whether you're in a rush to get you and the whole family out the door, or are planning a relaxing Saturday morning breakfast to enjoy while you catch up on reading, these fall breakfast ideas are easy, delicious, and certainly on the healthier side. A lot of these recipes would also make for a fun snack in the afternoon to break up your day, and many of them are easy to prepare ahead of time and have on hand when you need a quick bite.