Christmas Day is almost here, and you know what that means—spending time with family and friends, exchanging and unwrapping presents, and—this is especially true if you plan on hosting—spending more time and energy in the kitchen than you even knew was humanly possible.

If you would rather not whittle half the day away, chopping, dicing, slicing, and then having to clean all the dishes once your Christmas meal is done, why not enjoy the holiday at a restaurant instead? Although many independent restaurants close their doors for the holiday, there are plenty of chains that are open on Christmas Day. This means you can enjoy a delicious Christmas lunch, brunch, dinner, or dessert, without lifting a finger to prep, cook, or clean. Heck, you won't even need to put out a simple charcuterie board.

Whether you're in the mood to enjoy a homemade-style holiday meal from a restaurant known for its tasty sides or you'd like to shake things up and spend Christmas at a steakhouse with an impressive holiday menu, the options are seemingly endless. Ahead, we rounded up 25 restaurant chains that are open on Christmas Day.

Boston Market

Fluffy mashed potatoes, creamy sweet potatoes, apple pie—Boston Market is one chain restaurant with a long list of dishes on its menu that rival homemade holiday favorites. Head to Boston Market this Christmas if you want more traditional holiday fare but don't feel like spending hours in the kitchen.

McDonald's

Whether you want to pick up a McDonald's breakfast sandwich before diving into Christmas Day festivities or would like to top off the night with a tasty McFlurry, you'll be happy to hear that McDonald's locations plan to stay open on Christmas. Many McDonald's are franchises, so hours may vary depending on the location.

Wendy's

Another fast-food chain that will be open this year on open on Christmas Day is Wendy's This is great news if you need a last-minute gift card or have a late-night craving for a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or crispy fries. Be sure to check your nearest location's holiday hours before heading out.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gyu-Kaku

Gyu-Kaku, the famous Japanese barbecue spot that has locations in Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and other major cities, is the perfect place to enjoy your Christmas lunch or dinner. For starters, this restaurant has so many menu options—you can expect steamed chili dumplings, fried bacon chips, prime Kalbi short rib, chicken teriyaki, and so much more. The restaurant also offers a prix-fixe holiday menu, which makes ordering, especially for larger groups, so much easier.

Fogo de Chão

Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao is set to be open for lunch, brunch, and dinner on Christmas Day. With over 70 locations worldwide, it's the perfect place to round up the family and enjoy an elevated holiday meal out. The best part? No dirty dishes or kitchen prep is required.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

If you're in the mood for steak and sides this Christmas, visit Ruth's Chris, the famous steakhouse chain that has been grilling up some of the finest meats for over five decades. While new parent company Darden Restaurants recently announced that most Ruth's Chris restaurants would be closed for Christmas this year, the chain's website nevertheless lists several locations that will be open, primarily in the South. Order from the classic prix-fixe menu, which includes your choice of starter, entrée, sides, and dessert, or order a la carte.

Starbucks

You can count on Starbucks this holiday to keep you caffeinated all Christmas Day long–certain Starbucks are set to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Be sure to also check out the holiday-themed drinks and menu items while you're there, such as the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and the cranberry bliss bar.

Dunkin'

Swing by Dunkin' this Christmas if you need dessert in a pinch or want to sip on hot chocolate as you watch the kids play in the snow—many locations plan to stay open for Christmas Day. The beloved chain has over 9,500 locations throughout the country, making it easier to track one down.

IHOP

Why not kick off your holiday celebrations by chowing down on some delicious pancakes, eggs, waffles, and more at your local IHOP? The chain, which is famous for serving breakfast foods all hours of the day, will be open on Christmas Day.

Buca di Beppo

Dig into some delicious Italian dishes, like chicken saltimbocca and stuffed shells, at Buca di Beppo. Most of the chain's restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The storied chain, which opened in 1993, is the perfect spot to enjoy Christmas dinner, or you can take your food to go, if you'd rather eat at home. Buca di Beppo also offers larger holiday catering packages that can make hosting a breeze.

Chart House

Chart House isn't only open on Christmas Day, but it also will offer a three-course prix-fixe holiday menu packed with some of the high-end steak and seafood chain's most loved dishes. The restaurant posts the menu beforehand, so be sure to check their website before heading over.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Mexican-inspired chain Chevys Fresh Mex will open on Christmas Day, with a special brunch menu from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect bottomless mix-and-match mimosas and Bloody Mary cocktails, $5 margaritas, chilaquiles, churro pancakes, Chevys' Steak A La Diabla & Eggs, and so much more.

Del Frisco's Grille

Del Frisco's Grille will also be open this Christmas, but you might want to check out the hours for your nearest location before heading out. Its all-day menu includes top-tier steakhouse dishes like Cobb salad, USDA Prime bone-in ribeye, filet mignon, loaded baked potatoes, and creamed spinach.

Huddle House

Check out Huddle House if you want a delicious meal in a flash this holiday. Founded over half a century ago in Decatur, Ga., this casual dining chain serves strawberry-topped waffles, crispy chicken sandwiches, and a ribeye steak dinner, making it an ideal spot for breakfast, lunch, brunch, or dinner. According to FSR, the down-home chain is open on Christmas Day every year.

Joe's Crab Shack

This year, Joe's Crab Shack will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a holiday feast that you won't want to miss. Its roasted turkey dinner includes everything from stuffing, mashed potatoes, and turkey gravy to green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and beyond. Plus, it's all available at more-than-reasonable prices—adults are $22.99, while children cost just $13.99.

Macaroni Grill

Macaroni Grill will also be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving up its usual menu of Italian classics, including stuffed mushrooms, chicken scallopine, and Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and doors will be open from noon until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Morton's the Steakhouse

Have an elegant Christmas lunch or dinner at Morton's. Hours vary based on location. In addition to its regular menu of dry-aged beef, loaded baked potatoes, and the like, the upscale chain is offering a special three-course holiday Chateaubriand dinner for two, featuring an especially tender cut of filet, starting at $139. This offer is available from Dec. 24 through Dec. 31.

Waffle House

You can always count on Waffle House to be open, even on Christmas Day. Stop by your nearest location to enjoy a filling breakfast to keep you fueled throughout your busy holiday, or swing by after the festivities to wind down and decompress. As usual, Waffle House plans to be open 24 hours.

Mastro's Steakhouse

If you are stumped on what to do for Christmas this year, why not make a reservation at Mastro's Steakhouse? The famous spot will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will offer its full dinner menu, which includes tasty options like seared bigeye tuna and bone-in filet. The steakhouse chain also has a limited-edition holiday cocktail called Under the Mistletoe, made with Remy 1738 Cognac, available now through Dec. 31.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will also be open Christmas Day, serving a chef's special—the Wagyu Chateaubriand. This 12-ounce herb-roasted Westholme Wagyu tenderloin is served with A5 Kobe tallow and next-level caviar butter. There's also a featured Santa's Sleigh Ride cocktail made with Jack Daniel's, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, fresh orange juice, and mulled wine.

STK Steakhouse

If you need holiday plans, STK Steakhouse has you covered. The elevated steakhouse chain is open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve. The full menu is set to be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as a special holiday dinner option featuring STK's signature prime rib and turkey.

McCormick & Schmick's

Leave it to McCormick & Schmick's to prepare a holiday dinner that blows all the others out of the water. Open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve, McCormick & Schmick's will serve a holiday prix-fixe menu in addition to its usual dinner menu. The prix-fixe deal includes your choice of starter, entrée, and dessert. Main course options include the Center Cut Filet Mignon. The price varies based on your choice of entrée.

Brio Italian Grille

Che bello! According to its website, most locations of Brio Italian Grille will be open on Christmas Day for dine-in, take-out orders, catering orders, and even delivery. Brio Italian Grille also offers Christmas Day catering, which is an excellent idea if you want to skip all the kitchen prep this year to spend more time with your family.

Denny's

Yes, you can get a Grand Slam breakfast platter from Denny's, even on Christmas Day. The casual diner-style restaurant chain, which has 1,500 locations globally, is set to be open this Christmas. This means you can dig into some of its most raved-about dishes, like steak and eggs, the Cinnamon Roll Pancake Slam, and the creatively dubbed Moons Over My Hammy egg sandwich.

Texas de Brazil

Make your Christmas lunch or dinner a delicious one at Texas de Brazil, the family-owned churrascaria restaurant chain. Although the hours vary based on location, the Brazilian steakhouse plans to be open on Christmas Day. Choose from one of its many menu items, including beef ribs, leg of lamb, flank steak, and lobster bisque. There's also a customizable salad menu, if you'd like something lighter.