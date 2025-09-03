6 Simple Moves That Burn Belly Fat Without Dieting After 45

It’s no secret your metabolism changes drastically as you age—and not for the better. Hormonal shifts are majorly to blame and cause body fat to shift to your abdominal area. Although this is a tough pill to swallow, getting rid of belly fat doesn’t have to take a lot of your time or even be grueling. The key is knowing just the right plan that gets real results. We spoke with VP of fitness at The Edge, Mike Poirier, who shares six simple moves that burn belly fat without strict dieting after 45.

One surefire way to successfully lose weight in your midsection is by establishing a calorie deficit. “Thus, if exercise is introduced, frequency improves, duration improves, or intensity improves you can reduce belly fat via exercise pending your diet remains intact and exercise is the catalyst,” Poirier says.

By burning more calories than you consume and getting in regular exercise, you’ll be well on your way to melting belly fat after 45.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Simple Moves That Burn Belly Fat

“All of these movements exhaust multiple body parts while simultaneously engaging the core,” Poirier notes. “In addition, they utilize various muscles creating a more aerobic/anaerobic effect to increase heart rate and maximize caloric expenditure.”

Below, Poirier outlines six major caloric expenditure, core-engaging exercises.

Dumbbell Squat to Press

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Bend your knees and press your hips back to lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Drive through your heels, exploding out of the squat as you extend your legs and press the dumbbells overhead in a smooth motion. Lower the weights to shoulder height. Return to a squat. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps with 60 to 75 seconds of rest between sets.

Romanian Deadlift

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, with a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to stand tall. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps with 60 to 75 seconds of rest between sets.

Walking Lunges With Dumbbell Curl to Shoulder Press

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, palms facing in. Take a big step forward with your left leg and lower into a lunge. At the bottom of the movement, perform a bicep curl. From there, press the weights overhead to perform a shoulder press. Lower the weights. Press through your front heel, step your back foot forward. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

Dumbbell Pushup to Row

Begin in a high plank, holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing each other. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Press back up, rowing one dumbbell toward your ribs. Use control to lower the weight. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 12 alternating rows with 60 to 75 seconds between each set.

Cable Squat to Core Press

Attach a cable to chest level with a handle. Stand sideways to the machine, feet shoulder-distance apart, holding onto the handle close to your chest. Perform a squat, keeping the handle near your body. As you rise up, press the handle straight out ahead of you, completely extending your arms. Use control to bring the cable back toward your chest. Perform 4 sets of 12 reps (2 sets per side) with 60 to 75 seconds of rest between sets.

Pushup to Side Plank

Begin in a high plank. Bend at the elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Press back up to the start position. Once you reach the top, shift your weight to one hand. Rotate your body to the side, stacking your feet and raising your top arm toward the sky. Bring your top hand back down to a high plank. Perform another pushup. Repeat on the other side. Complete 4 sets of 12 reps (2 sets per side) with 60 to 75 seconds of rest between sets.

