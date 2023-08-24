If you're looking to lose weight quickly, then HIIT-style circuit training is the answer. High-intensity interval training burns calories quickly and elevates your metabolism for hours after your workout. If you're a woman who needs to slim down and get fit, then performing a full-body interval workout is the ticket. I have the #1 workout for women to lose weight in 30 days, so listen up.

I recommend doing intervals of around 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off. You can make them shorter to increase the intensity or longer for a more aerobic workout. Either way, be sure to give it your all with each set.

Perform each of the below exercises for the interval time, and rest for an equal amount of time. Keep the intervals less than 60 seconds to ensure you can maintain a high intensity. Repeat the circuit for three to five rounds at least twice per week. Be sure to combine the routine with a healthy diet to ensure you reach your fat-loss goals. Keep reading to learn more about the #1 workout for women to lose weight in 30 days, and when you're done, don't miss the 11 Exercises Men Should Do Every Day for Weight Loss.

1 Jumping Jacks

This time-honored exercise is an essential part of any high-intensity routine with its capacity to boost your heart rate and set your metabolism on fire. Moreover, this move works the total body, particularly the quadriceps, glutes, deltoids, and lats.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a jumping jack, stand straight with your feet together and your arms by your sides. Jump and simultaneously spread your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart while swinging your arms up over your head. Jump again to return your legs and arms to the initial position. Continue these movements swiftly and in a smooth rhythm. Repeat for the target time.

2 Glute Bridges

A great exercise for the posterior chain, glute bridges mainly work the glutes and hamstrings but also engage the lower back and core. Visualize drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis and engaging your abs.

To perform a glute bridge, start by lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Push through your full foot, and lift your hips off the ground until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Hold the top position for about one second, squeezing the glutes at the end range. Lower your hips back to the ground. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Burpees

Burpees are a full-body exercise known for their cardiovascular benefits and ability to burn significant calories. They primarily engage the muscles in your chest, arms, thighs, hamstrings, and abs.

To perform a burpee, begin in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, placing your hands on the ground in front of you. Kick your feet back, landing in a plank position while keeping your arms extended. Immediately return your feet to the squat position. Stand and jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Jump Squats

Jump squats are a high-intensity variant of the traditional squat, and they're fantastic for increasing power and strength in the lower body. They work your glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings while also elevating your heart rate.

To perform a jump squat, begin in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Squat down by pushing your hips back and bending your knees, making sure to keep your chest upright. Explosively push through your full foot, propelling yourself into a jump. Land softly, absorbing the impact by immediately going into the next squat. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Jump Lunges

Jump lunges are another high-intensity exercise that improves lower-body strength, balance, and coordination. This exercise primarily works your glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings.

To perform a jump lunge, start by standing tall, then step your right foot forward and lower into a lunge. As you descend, slightly rotate your left foot inward for optimal biomechanics. Explosively push through your full foot, jumping into the air and switching your legs. Land softly with your left foot forward now, lowering into a lunge. Repeat for the target repetitions.