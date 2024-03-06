5 Best Superset Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

If you're struggling to lose belly fat and nothing seems to be working, it's time to take things to the next level. One of the easiest ways to shed weight and reveal your abs is by cranking up the intensity of your workout so that you stimulate more fat loss and can shatter any plateau you may be stuck on. We put together five of the best superset workouts for belly fat and to get your midsection into shape.

Many people perform what's called a "straight set." Let's say your workout has squats and pushups; a straight set means to do one set of squats, wait three to four minutes to rest your legs, do another set of squats, repeat until you finish your squats, and then do the same with your pushups. However, for fat loss, this method is inefficient because there's too much rest time.

What you should do instead is focus on "supersets," which combine two or more exercises of different muscle groups into a circuit. So for the exercises mentioned above, for example, you would do a set of squats, rest for one to two minutes, do a set of pushups, rest, and then return to squats. In doing so, your muscles will still get plenty of recovery time because you're working other muscles. There's also much less rest between sets. This boosts the amount of effort in your workout, helping you burn more calories and fat to achieve better results.

Below are five simple, yet powerful superset workouts for belly fat. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, check out I Tried 3 Pairs of Brooks Running Shoes & One Beats the Rest by a Mile.

Workout #1

A1) Goblet Split Squat, Sets: 4, Reps: 6 per side

The first of our superset workouts to melt belly fat kicks off with the goblet split squat. Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand with one foot about three feet in front of the other so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom. Drop straight down, and drive with your front heel. Don't let your front knee drift past your toe.

A2) TRX Inverted Rows, Sets: 4, Reps: 8

Grab TRX straps from underneath with your feet closer to the anchor point. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and pull yourself up while keeping your body straight like a plank.

B1) Pushups, Sets, Sets: 3, Reps: 8

Get into a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

B2) Pull-Through, Sets: 3, Reps: 8

Play

Face away from a cable machine, set the height to the lowest setting, and grab the ends of the cable-rope attachment between your legs. While maintaining a neutral back and straight elbows, start with your torso almost parallel to the ground with slightly bent knees. Extend your hips, and stand tall.

RELATED: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day To Lose Weight

Workout #2

A1) Goblet Squats, Sets: 5, Reps: 5

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels, and keep your knees apart.

A2) Seated Cable Rows, Sets: 5, Reps: 5

Start the movement by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Row and touch the bar to your chest with every repetition. Don't lean backward to cheat; you'll put unnecessary stress on your lower back. To emphasize your back muscles, use a wide grip; to get more arm work, use a narrow grip.

B1) Hip/Thigh Extensions, Sets: 3, Reps: 10 per side

Lie on your back, bend one knee so that it makes a 90-degree angle, and stick the other leg straight out. With your bent leg, squeeze your glute, push through your heel, push your hips up, and keep your hips level as you rise. Keep your straight leg extended throughout the exercise, and keep it in line with your torso.

B2) Face Pulls, Sets: 3, Reps: 12

Play

Set a cable rope attachment above your head. Grab the ends of the rope in each hand with your palms facing each other, and start the movement by squeezing your shoulder blades down and back. Pull the rope toward your nose. For more range of motion, attach two cable rope attachments to the machine, and hold one rope in each hand.

RELATED: 8 Tips for Boosting Muscle Growth After 50, According to a Trainer

Workout #3

A1) Reverse Lunges, Sets: 4, Reps: 8 per side

Take a long step back—long enough so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom—and pull yourself back up with your forward leg. Start with dumbbells and advance to a barbell in either the back squat or front squat position.

A2) Pull-ups, Sets: 4, Reps: as many as possible

Grab a pull-up bar with your palms facing away, and start by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pull yourself up, and lead with your chest.

A3) TRX Pushups, Sets: 4, Reps: 8

Face away from the anchor point with TRX handles in each hand. Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

A4) Wall Slides, Sets: 4, Reps: 12

Play

Stand with your head, shoulders, and glutes against a wall. Press your forearms flush against the wall. (There should be no space between your skin and the wall). Squeeze your glutes, and press your lower back against the wall while sliding your forearms up and down the wall.

RELATED: 10 Best Total-Body Exercises To Look 10 Years Younger After 40

Workout #4

A1) Split Squats, Sets: 5, Reps: 6 per side

Stand with one foot about three feet in front of the other so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom. Drop straight down, and drive with your front heel. Don't let your front knee drift past your toe.

A2) Three-Point Rows, Sets: 5, Reps: 6 per side

Play

Facing parallel to a bench, place your right hand on the bench, getting your torso parallel to the ground. Grab a dumbbell with your left hand, squeeze your shoulder blades, and row.

B1) Lateral Squats, Sets: 3, Reps: 6 per side

Start with a very wide stance and your feet straight. Sit back into one hip, and push that knee out. Repeat on the other side.

B2) Dumbbell Bench Presses, Sets: 3, Reps: 6

Lie on a bench with your chest up, shoulders squeezed together, and feet flat on the ground. Drive the dumbbells upward, keeping your shoulders back. Drive through your heels as well, keeping your glutes on the bench.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 5 Strength Workouts To Speed Up Belly Fat Loss

Workout #5

A1) Step-ups, Sets: 4, Reps: 6 per side

The last of our superset workouts to melt belly fat starts with step-ups. Place one foot on a box or bench. Pull all your weight on that foot, and drive yourself up by pushing through your heel. Avoid pushing off with your bottom leg.

A2) Chest-Supported Dumbbell Rows, Sets: 4, Reps: 8

Set an adjustable bench to a short incline, and lie face down with a dumbbell in each hand. Start the movement by pulling your shoulder blades together, and row. Don't let your elbow pull past your ribcage.

A3) Dumbbell Push Presses, Sets: 4, Reps: 6

Hold two dumbbells by your shoulders. Lower yourself into a very partial squat, and explode upward with your legs while driving your arms overhead. At the top, make sure your biceps are next to your ears and your wrists are flat, not bent backward. Carefully lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders, and repeat.

B1) Airdyne Bike Intervals, Sets: 10, Reps: 30s on/30s off

Complete 30 seconds of bike sprints, and rest for 30 seconds. Perform 10 rounds in total.