5 Best Tabata Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

You're not alone if you can't seem to slim down your midsection. A 2023 OnePoll survey found that 95% of U.S. adults tried shedding weight in the past five years. Additionally, nearly half of the responders admitted to struggling with their weight-loss goals, with some even experiencing weight gain. With so much conflicting weight-loss information online, it's no wonder why so many of us seem to struggle with losing weight. Fortunately, we have you covered with the best Tabata workouts to lose belly fat.

Why Tabata, might you ask? Well, incorporating high-intensity Tabata workouts into your workout routine can help you torch calories and shrink your waistline. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, incorporating high-intensity workouts into your routine can lead to more significant fat loss than traditional steady-state cardio. This is mainly due to the afterburn effect, which means your body continues to burn calories even after the workout is over.

Research shows that Tabata workouts can improve cardiometabolic health. One 2019 study cited Tabata as "one of the most energetically effective high-intensity intermittent training methods." Tabata workouts are highly versatile, allowing you to target multiple muscle groups and build strength and endurance while burning calories.

To start these Tabata workouts, you need only a stopwatch or timer, a sturdy surface for exercises like box jumps, and your own body weight. Depending on your fitness level and rest intervals, these workouts can be completed in about 20 to 30 minutes.

Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, an exercise physiologist and Fitness and Nutrition Advisor for Fortune Recommends, instructs, "Perform each workout with the prescribed number of rounds and intervals. The idea is to push yourself during the 20 seconds of work and rest adequately between each exercise. Aim to incorporate these workouts into your routine two to three times per week for optimal results."

Now, let's dive into the five best Tabata workouts to lose belly fat.

Workout #1: Full-Body Tabata

1. Jump Squats (8 rounds)

Begin in a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart. Push through your heels and jump up explosively. Land softly back into the squat position. Repeat for 20 seconds and rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

2. Pushups (8 rounds)

Start in a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the ground while keeping your back straight. Push yourself back up to the starting position. Repeat for 20 seconds, resting for 10 seconds between rounds.

3. Mountain Climbers (8 rounds)

Begin in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Rapidly drive your knees toward your chest while alternating legs. Maintain a steady pace for the duration. Repeat for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

Workout #2: Cardio-Focused Tabata

1. High Knees (8 rounds)

Stand tall and run in place, lifting your knees as high as possible. Pump your arms for added momentum. Keep your core engaged as you move. Repeat for 20 seconds and rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

2. Burpees (8 rounds)

Start standing, then drop into a squat and place your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back toward your hands. Leap into the air. Repeat for 20 seconds, resting for 10 seconds between rounds.

3. Lateral Skater Jumps (8 rounds)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Jump to the right, landing on your right foot with your left foot behind. Repeat on the other side, mimicking a skating motion. Repeat for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

Workout #3: Core-Focused Tabata

1. Plank (8 rounds)

Start in a forearm or high plank position with your body in a straight line. Keep your core tight and hold the position. Focus on your breathing to maintain endurance. Hold for 20 seconds and rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

2. Russian Twists (8 rounds)

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and lean back slightly. Twist your torso from side to side, holding a weight if desired. Ensure your core stays engaged throughout. Repeat for 20 seconds, resting for 10 seconds between rounds.

3. Bicycle Crunches (8 rounds)

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow to your left knee while extending your right leg. Alternate sides in a cycling motion. Repeat for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

Workout #4: Lower-Body Tabata

1. Walking Lunges (8 rounds)

Step forward into a lunge position, ensuring your knee doesn't go past your toes. Alternate legs as you walk forward. Keep your core tight for stability. Repeat for 20 seconds and rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

2. Squat Jumps (8 rounds)

Start in a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart. Jump up explosively, landing softly back into a squat position. Use your arms for momentum. Repeat for 20 seconds, resting for 10 seconds between rounds.

3. Wall Sit (8 rounds)

Press your back against a wall. Slide down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the position. Focus on your breathing to help endure the time. Hold for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

RELATED: 10 Easiest Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

Workout #5: Upper-Body and Agility Tabata

1. Box Jumps (8 rounds)

Jump onto a sturdy box with both feet, landing softly. Step down and repeat. Repeat for 20 seconds and rest for 10 seconds between rounds.

2. Tricep Dips (8 rounds)

Place your hands on the edge of a bench or sturdy surface. Lower your body until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle. Press back up to the starting position. Repeat for 20 seconds, resting for 10 seconds between rounds.

3. Jump Rope (8 rounds)

Grab a jump rope and stand tall. Jump for 20 seconds, keeping a steady rhythm and focusing on light, quick jumps. Rest for 10 seconds between rounds.