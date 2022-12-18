You're likely aware that exercise is an integral part of a complete weight loss program. Weight training and cardio are the killer combo for getting a lean, shredded physique while fighting off the holiday weight. However, if you're like most people these days, carving out massive amounts of time for a workout each week is not realistic. Enter high-intensity interval training (HIIT). We've curated the ultimate total-body blast workout for rapid weight loss. Gear up for some high-intensity action during your next training session, because this routine delivers results.

HIIT combines some of the best features of resistance training and aerobic fitness. But be forewarned—it's called high intensity for a reason! Good HIIT workouts are short, brutal, and efficient. The good news is that when performing a HIIT circuit using dumbbells and bodyweight training with proper form, the risk of injury is very low.

The following circuit consists of four exercises that collectively hit a large variety of major muscle groups across your entire body. Perform each exercise for 30 to 45 seconds using weights that allow you to find a rhythm while still providing a good challenge. After each set, rest for an equal amount of time before beginning the next exercise for the same duration. Once you finish the entire round of all exercises, rest for one to three minutes, take a sip of water if you need it, and perform an additional two to five rounds.

1 Squats

The master of all leg exercises, squats are a great way to hit your glutes, quads, and hamstrings while getting a deep cardio workout when performed as part of a circuit. You can do squats with just your body weight, or you can hold one or two dumbbells for added resistance. You can also perform explosive squats by jumping with each rep.

To perform squats, begin standing with your feet hip-width distance apart. Sit your hips back, and bend your knees to lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Drive through your feet to return back to the starting position. Repeat for the target time.

2 Overhead Presses

This exercise hits your shoulders and triceps while requiring you to stabilize your core. When performing dumbbell overhead presses in a circuit, be sure to pick a weight on the lighter side that you can control with good form for the full interval duration.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform dumbbell overhead presses, begin standing with your feet hip-width distance apart with a dumbbell in each hand, held at shoulder level. Press the dumbbells overhead, and bring them together slightly at the top. Keep your core engaged, and do not allow your lower back to arch. Return to the starting position. Repeat for the target time.

3 Double Arm Rows

Dumbbell rows target your lats, rhomboids, and biceps among other muscles in the upper back. Performing double-arm rows is a good method to incorporate rows into a circuit format since the weights will not be heavy enough to require a bent-over row bench setup.

To perform double arm rows, begin standing with your feet hip-width distance apart while holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Hinge forward at the hips while maintaining a braced neutral spine until your upper body is at less than a 45-degree angle relative to the ground. Let your arms go straight while holding the dumbbells. Row the dumbbells upward by driving your elbows toward the ceiling, stopping when your upper arms are parallel to your torso. Lower the dumbbells while maintaining the bent-over position. Repeat for the target time.

4 Burpees

No bodyweight HIIT circuit is complete without burpees. This exercise is a full-body explosive movement that targets your core, quads, glutes, calves, chest, shoulders, and more. The best way to perform burpees is to find a rhythm and use the natural bounce of each phase of the movement to carry you forward. Pausing at each step is ultimately more fatiguing.

To perform burpees, begin standing with your feet hip-width distance apart. Explosively drop your body while kicking your feet back to land in a plank position. Quickly jump back to the starting position. As you land in the starting position, use the momentum to jump upward, and reach overhead. As you land from the jump, absorb the momentum by dropping immediately down into the next rep. Repeat for the target time.