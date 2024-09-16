If you seek an effective, low-impact workout for weight loss, look no further than treadmill walking. Walking is a truly underrated form of physical activity that often gets overlooked as a main part of a weight-loss program. However, with the right tips, tricks, and walking workouts under your belt, it can be incredibly productive in helping you achieve your goals. We consulted a trainer who shares her go-to treadmill walking workout for weight loss, and we're here to share all the details.

A well-rounded treadmill workout challenges your body with various inclines and speeds. This way, you can torch more calories and engage different muscle groups. It also keeps things interesting compared to a classic steady-state routine on a flat surface. Another major plus? No matter the time of year or what the weather's doing outside, the treadmill allows you to never miss out on a workout.

Now that we have your attention, lace up your walking shoes, and let's explore a trainer's go-to treadmill walking workout for weight loss.

A Trainer's Top-Recommended Treadmill Walking Workout for Weight Loss

According to April Gatlin, senior master trainer for STRIDE Fitness, treadmill walking is an excellent idea for those who want to maintain a healthy weight or lose weight, keep their metabolism high, and perform physical activity that's easy on the joints.

10 Best Treadmill Exercises for Weight Loss

"Treadmill walking is extremely beneficial in providing steady-state cardio that will help to burn calories," Gatlin tells us. "Walking on a treadmill helps you burn calories, which is essential for weight loss. The number of calories burned depends on your weight, walking speed, and duration. Generally, the faster and longer you walk, the more calories you burn."

Gatlin's favorite treadmill walking workout may be one you're familiar with. She highly recommends 12-3-30, an invigorating incline walking workout brought to life by TikTok user Lauren Giraldo. People on TikTok rave about it, claim it's a productive way to lose weight, and have been sharing their inspiring before-and-after transformations.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Best Interval Walking Workouts to Sculpt a Lean Body

How It Works:

The instructions for 12-3-30 are simple. Head on over to your treadmill, set the incline to 12 and the speed to 3, and walk for 30 minutes. That's it!

The #1 Walking Workout for Weight Loss

"[The] 12-3-30 [routine] is an amazing weight-loss workout," Gatlin explains. "This particular workout is scalable for fitness levels: starting at less incline, walking for a shorter duration, or a slower speed and increasing over time to the necessary intensity. This is an amazing treadmill aspect to add [onto] the end of a lifting session or as a stand-alone workout."