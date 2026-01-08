3 Morning Walking Routines That Melt Belly Overhang Faster Than 30 Minutes of Cardio After 55

Step your way to a leaner body with these simple morning walking drills.

The new year is a great time to start new habits. Sure, it may be cold outside where you live, but getting up and moving is inspiring—and a great way to lose a few pounds. Getting some steps in is an efficient way to burn calories and effectively manage your weight. Now if you add a few extra tricks into the mix, you’ll torch more calories quicker!

To learn how to get started, we spoke with the experts and are here with three morning walking routines that will melt belly overhang after 55. All you need to get started is a good pair of walking shoes and determination. You’ve got this!

The Benefits of Walking

“Walking is by far one of the most important and healthy things we can do for our long-term health and the healthiest walking workout is to get up out of your chair and commit to walking three to five times during your work week and at least one day over the weekend,” explains Joy Puleo, NPCP, ACSM and Director of Education at Balanced Body. “Consistency is the first and most important workout strategy to start immediately. Take the pressure off doing it right, doing it too fast or too slow. Just commit to the walk, enjoy your time outside, ask a friend to join.”

The mental health benefits of heading out on a brisk walk can’t be beat. Both walking and running have been linked to improved breath regulation, reduced depression and anxiety, and an increased sense of overall well-being.

“Walking literally takes you out of your work environment and places you in another space altogether,” Puleo tells us. “Walking outside is particularly beneficial and recommended as the benefits of outdoor walking stimulate the brain in positive ways and creates an environment that is different than the office, separating work from the act of taking care of yourself—an important, positive, and influential step to maintaining a healthy work life balance.”

3 Morning Walking Routines That Melt Belly Fat

Now, let's dive into the best morning walking drills to add to your day.

According to Puleo, “These workouts are designed to add intensity, challenge, and diversity to your walking routine.” Read on for the detailed instructions.

Intervals

Walking intervals involve varying your speed—i.e., assuming a relaxed walking pace followed by brief intervals of a faster speed.

“This will challenge your cardio threshold and increase general cardiovascular health. Even adding short intervals of light jogging will do the trick—as little as 20 to 30 seconds for every two minutes of walking can reap excellent results,” Puleo points out.

Inclines

Conquering the same walking route day after day certainly adds quality movement to your routine, but once your body knows what to expect, it may no longer feel particularly challenging or rewarding. That’s where inclines and declines come in clutch.

“Adding inclines and declines will both increase challenge and change up the routine while keeping the mind in tune with the body and elevating heart rate,” Puleo says. “Both incline walking and decline walking will also challenge different muscle groups, creating strength and the development of power. Walking stairs is another way to add inclines and declines to your routine.”

Fitness Moments

Weaving bodyweight moves like lunges, squats, and other fitness-based calisthenics is an excellent way to spice up your morning walks.

“For every 15 minutes of walking, stop, do a set of 10-15 bodyweight squats and/or lunges, then continue. Adding some lower-body fitness moments will go a long way in developing strength while you also increase your cardio capacity,” Puleo points out.