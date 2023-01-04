If you're looking to lose face fat, we're here to share some good news, along with a quick caveat. Let's start with the catch. Spot training is, unfortunately, a myth. While you can't specifically target the face, you can burn overall body fat, which in turn will help reduce excess fat in the facial area. We chatted with an expert and are here to share an awesome workout that'll help you torch fat all over, so listen up.

Victoria Brady, a personal trainer on Fyt, the biggest personal training service in the country that makes expert-guided certified fitness, whether in-person or virtual, convenient for everyone, tells Eat This, Not That!, "From personal experience, weight loss even starts to show in the face / upper body. There are some exercises you can do to aid in losing fat in your face, as well as boost overall fat loss."

Gear up for Brady's top-recommended exercises for efficient and effective fat burn. In order to obtain the results you're looking for, Brady instructs you to perform these exercises a minimum of three times a week.

Facial Exercises

Brady suggests performing facial exercises to help stimulate the muscles in your face and boost blood circulation. Doing these can lead to a leaner appearance.

Chin Lifts

Start off your facial exercises with some chin lifts. To perform this move correctly, you will "pull" the lower part of your face and chin up while flexing the muscles in your jaw. Perform chin lifts for at least one set of 10 to 15 reps.

Fish Face

You've likely made the fish face before without realizing it's a pretty stellar facial exercise! Begin by sucking in your cheeks, and holding this portion for at least 25 to 30 seconds. Take a break for five seconds, and do this exercise for a minimum of 10 reps.

Jump Rope Interval

It's time for a little bit of cardio before we head into strength training. So grab your jump rope, and let's get to it! Perform this jump rope interval for 10 minutes, doing your jumps for 40 seconds on, then 20 seconds off.

Strength Training

Now, let's move on with some strength training. Begin these exercises without any weights to get comfortable with your form, then add in a set of dumbbells or a barbell if you want to lift heavier. Brady suggests completing three sets of 12 to 15 reps for each exercise.

Front Squats with Press

For front squats, you'll position your feet hip-width distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand up by your shoulders with your palms facing your body. Bend at the knees, and hinge your hips as you descend into a squat. Your thighs should be parallel to the ground. Then, explosively come back up to standing before pushing the weights overhead. Gradually bring the dumbbells back down to the position you started in. This counts as one full rep.

Reverse Alternating Lunges

Reverse alternating lunges will have you standing straight and tall with a dumbbell in each hand. Step back with one leg, and bring that knee to the ground. Your core should remain tight so you can maintain balance. Press through your back foot to rise back to standing. Repeat the same motion on the opposite side.

Deadlifts

Begin this exercise by placing your feet the width of your shoulder span and holding a dumbbell in each hand. Your palms should face inward, and make sure your knees are bent just a bit. Try not to move your knees as you lower the dumbbells down until they reach mid-leg. You should feel a solid hamstring stretch. Hold this position for a second, then come back up to the starting position to finish one rep.

Burpees

Last but not least, we'll wrap up this workout to lose face fat with some burpees. Your feet should be shoulder-width distance apart, your knees bent just a bit, and a dumbbell should be in each hand. Hinge your hips back to place the weights on the floor with your palms facing each other. Then, straighten out your legs behind you to form a plank, and do one pushup. "Keeping both dumbbells on the ground, reverse the leg drive motion to bring your feet back under you into a squat. While holding the dumbbells, jump up as quickly as possible while keeping the weight at your side," Brady instructs.