5 Best Workouts To Fight Winter Weight Gain

As the winter season continues, many of my clients find themselves facing the daunting challenge of combating winter weight gain. The colder temperatures and holiday festivities often contribute to a sedentary lifestyle and more indulgent eating habits. However, with the right workout routine at your fingertips, you can stay active, boost your metabolism, and ward off those extra winter pounds. I have five of the absolute best workouts to fight winter weight gain and stay in shape.

Staying active during the winter season is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing unwanted pounds from creeping up. Whether you choose indoor cardio, yoga, resistance training, HIIT, or core-focused workouts, incorporating these exercises into your routine will help you stay fit, boost your energy levels, and fend off those extra winter pounds. Find the workout that suits your preferences and schedule, and make it a priority to stay active even when the weather outside is frightful.

Keep reading for the five best workouts to fight winter weight gain. And when you're finished, be sure to check out 10 Best Exercises To Melt Lower Belly Fat.

Workout #1: Indoor Cardio Blast

Winter weather can make outdoor cardio exercises less appealing, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your heart-pumping workouts. Indoor cardio routines are an excellent way to keep your heart rate up and burn calories without braving the cold.

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Jump up, and spread your legs while raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position, and repeat. Complete three rounds of 45 seconds.

2. High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your right knee as high as possible while swinging your left arm forward. Alternate between legs in a running motion. Complete three rounds of 45 seconds.

3. Burpees

Play

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back toward your hands. Explosively jump up from the squat position. Complete three rounds of 45 seconds.

4. Mountain Climbers

Play

Begin in a plank position. Bring your right knee toward your chest, then quickly switch and bring the left knee in. Continue alternating in a running motion. Complete three rounds of 45 seconds.

5. Boxing Cardio

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Throw a series of jabs, crosses, and hooks in the air. Incorporate quick footwork and lateral movements. Complete three rounds of 45 seconds.

Workout #2: Winter Wonderland Yoga

Embrace the calming and strengthening benefits of yoga to combat winter weight gain. Yoga not only enhances flexibility but also promotes mindfulness and stress reduction.

1. Sun Salutation

Play

Start in a standing position, inhale, and reach your arms overhead. Exhale, and fold forward, placing your hands on the ground. Inhale, lift your chest, and look forward. Exhale, step back into a plank position, then lower into a pushup. Inhale, upward-facing dog; exhale, downward-facing dog. Repeat. Complete three rounds of 45 seconds.

2. Chair Pose

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Inhale, and raise your arms overhead. Exhale, bend your knees, and sink into a seated position as if sitting in an imaginary chair. Hold the pose for 60 seconds.

3. Warrior II

Start in a standing position, and step your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot outward, and bend your right knee, extending your arms parallel to the ground. Repeat on the left side. Complete three rounds of 45 seconds.

4. Tree Pose

Stand on your right leg, lift your left foot, and place it on the inner thigh or calf of your right leg. Bring your palms together in front of your chest. Hold for several breaths, and switch sides. Hold the pose for 60 seconds.

Workout #3: Winter Resistance Training

Incorporate strength training into your winter workout routine to build lean muscle mass, boost metabolism, and prevent winter weight gain.

1. Squats

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Return to the starting position, and repeat. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position. Lower your body by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Dumbbell Lunges

Play

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Step forward with one foot, lowering your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Return to the starting position, and alternate legs. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

4. Bent-Over Rows

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, hinge at the hips, and bend your knees slightly. Pull the dumbbells toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the dumbbells back down. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

5. Plank with Shoulder Taps

Begin in a plank position. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then your left hand to your right shoulder, alternating. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

Workout #4: Winter HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training)

HIIT workouts are a time-efficient way to burn calories and increase metabolism, making them ideal for combatting winter weight gain.

1. Jump Squats

Perform a squat, then explosively jump, reaching for the sky. Land softly, and immediately go into the next squat. Perform three sets of 45 seconds.

2. Burpee with Tuck Jump

Play

Perform a standard burpee. Instead of a regular jump, bring your knees to your chest in a tuck jump. Perform three sets of 45 seconds.

3. Mountain Climber Sprints

Play

In a plank position, bring your knees toward your chest as quickly as possible. Sprint in place, keeping your core engaged. Perform three sets of 45 seconds.

4. Sprint Intervals

Find an open space. Sprint at maximum effort for 20 to 30 seconds. Recover with a slow jog or walk for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat the cycle.

5. Jumping Lunges

Begin in a lunge position. Jump up and switch legs in mid-air, landing in a lunge on the opposite leg. Perform three sets of 45 seconds.

Workout #5: Winter Core Blast

Focus on your core to strengthen your abdominal muscles and maintain a toned midsection throughout the winter months.

1. Planks

Begin in a plank position, with your wrists directly under your shoulders. Hold your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the ground, leaning back slightly. Hold a weight or medicine ball, and twist your torso, touching the ground on each side. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

3. Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your hands under your lower back. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, then slowly lower them without touching the ground. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

4. Bicycle Crunches

Play

Lie on your back, hands behind your head. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Repeat on the other side in a bicycling motion. Complete three sets of 45 seconds.

5. Plank with Knee-to-Elbow

Play

In a plank position, bring your right knee toward your right elbow. Return to a plank position, and repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.