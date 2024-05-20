The Best & Worst Menu Items at Yard House, According to a Nutritionist

Whether you're craving a juicy steak, a fresh salad, or a craft beer, Yard House is your spot. With a menu of over 100 dishes, this sit-down restaurant serves up entrees in multiple categories of classic American fare. In fact, the Yard House menu is so comprehensive, it's almost overwhelming. As you browse its many pages, what should you choose?

That answer of course depends on your goals. If you're looking for healthier choices to stay on track with some of your nutrition goals while you dine out, it can be helpful to know some of the lighter options available at Yard House, as well as some of the unhealthy choices you may want to avoid.

As a nutritionist, I've done some behind-the-scenes nutrition sleuthing to spot the best (and worst) choices at this popular chain, and have divided them into main menu categories.

Here are 11 orders to pick and 11 to avoid. Read on, then check out The #1 Healthiest Order at 10 Major Chain Restaurants.

Appetizers

Best: Steamed Edamame

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 16 g

The Steamed Edamame does what an appetizer is supposed to: stimulate your appetite, not obliterate it. By ordering the steamed edamame, you'll get a serving of vegetables before your entrée even arrives. And since this appetizer contains just 180 calories, it leaves plenty of room for the main attraction.

Worst: Chicken Nachos

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 2,580

Fat : 165 g (Saturated fat: 58 g)

Sodium : 5,190 mg

Carbs : 160 g (Fiber: 24 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 121 g

Nachos are usually a plate for sharing—but even with a large party of friends at the table, this appetizer will do some damage. With 2,580 calories, the Chicken Nachos are the highest-calorie order on the entire Yard House menu. Their staggering 58 grams of saturated fat and 5,190 milligrams of sodium make them a contender for the restaurant Hall of Fame (and not in a good way).

Wings

Best: Lemon Pepper Boneless Wings

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 770

Fat : 41 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 2,970mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 54 g

When you order the Boneless Lemon Pepper Wings at Yard House, you get more meaty bang for your buck and the best overall nutrition profile of any wings on the menu. Though sodium is still pretty appalling here (at 2,970 milligrams, 129% of the daily value), the rest of this order's nutrition is within normal limits for a meal.

Worst: BBQ Wings (Crispy Traditional)

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 73g (Saturated fat: 15g)

Sodium : 1,840mg

Carbs : 71g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 51g)

Protein : 84g

I'm all for "traditional" preparations of foods—sometimes classic is best—but I can't recommend Yard House's Crispy Traditional BBQ Wings. These chicken pieces are slathered in a sweet sauce that'll set you back 71 grams of carbs and 51 grams of sugar. And since their calorie and sodium counts are also quite high, I say pass on them.

Pizzas

Best: Margherita

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,080

Fat : 50 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 2,410 mg

Carbs : 111 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 43 g

Legend has it the Margherita Pizza is named in honor of the Italian queen, Margherita, whose visit to Naples inspired a pizza with the colors of the Italian flag: red (tomatoes), white (cheese), and green (fresh basil). To this day, you can count on Margherita pizza to deliver fresh, antioxidant-rich tomatoes and herbs. At Yard House, it's the best pizza for this reason—and it's one of the lowest-calorie pies on the menu.

Worst: The Carnivore

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,520

Fat : 81 g (Saturated fat: 34 g)

Sodium : 3,470 mg

Carbs : 111 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 87 g

I've got no beef with meat, and I'll grant that the Carnivore packs plenty of protein (and probably iron, zinc, and B vitamins from all its meat). But this weighty pizza also comes with tremendously large levels of fat, saturated fat, and sodium. To make a better choice, split it with a friend—and consider adding a salad.

Tacos

Best: Blackened Shrimp Taco

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 12 g

These Blackened Shrimp Tacos have just what I like to see: a lower calorie count, a lean protein (shrimp), and added vegetables (cabbage and avocado). Shrimp also offers healthy fats in the form of omega-3s.

Worst: Vampire Taco

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 29 g

Yard House's Vampire Taco is a mix of carnitas, salsa roja, sour cream, bacon, and avocado rolled up in a fried cheese shell that looks vaguely like a vampire bat. It's a fun gimmick for Halloween, but it doesn't top the list of healthiest tacos.

As a highly processed meat, bacon packs serious sodium and fat. Combined with the fried cheese, sour cream, and carnitas, you've got a recipe for overdoing it, especially if you order more than one taco.

Entrée Salads

Best: Cobb Salad, Small

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g

Some Cobb salads are an explosion of meats and cheeses, but Yard House's small version keeps things portion-controlled. Even if you finish the whole thing, you'll get just 410 calories and 550 milligrams of sodium (24% of the daily value), plus a sizable 7 grams of fiber.

Worst: Gardein™ BBQ Chicken Salad, Regular

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,640

Fat : 105 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 2,320 mg

Carbs : 129 g (Fiber: 20 g, Sugar: 43 g)

Protein : 49 g

This super-sized Gardein BBQ Chicken Salad has more calories than Yard House's burgers. And though you might think you're doing your health a favor by ordering plant-based Gardein™ as your protein atop a BBQ "chicken" salad, doing so saves just 10 calories—and adds extra fat and carbs.

Burgers

Best: California Veggie Burger with Side Salad

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 980

Fat : 53 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,750 mg

Carbs : 104 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 25 g

One place where going veggie with your protein is a good idea is the California Veggie Burger. A veggie patty loads you up with 13 grams of fiber and doesn't skimp on protein, providing 25 grams. It's also the only burger at Yard House with a side salad.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Worst: Truffle Cheeseburger

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,280

Fat : 89 g (Saturated fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 1,820 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 60 g

No one will be surprised that the Truffle Cheeseburger tops the naughty list of burger choices. Its beef patty and two types of cheese ratchet up sodium and saturated fat, not to mention calories. If you're craving a burger at Yard House, stick with the original hamburger for a more moderate choice.

Sandwiches

Best: Grilled Chicken and Avocado Sandwich

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,050

Fat : 70 g (Saturated fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 1,560 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 58 g

When in doubt, choose something grilled. Compared to fried meats, grilled ones tend to be lower in calories, carbs, sodium, and saturated fat. That's certainly the case with the Grilled Chicken and Avocado Sandwich at Yard House. The fresh avocado topping also adds healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins.

Worst: Stacked Turkey Club

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,360

Fat : 85 g (Saturated fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 2,580 mg

Carbs : 81 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 73 g

Deli meats and cheeses on sourdough bread—what could go wrong? Unfortunately, a lot. The Stacked Turkey Club provides more than a day's worth of sodium and saturated fat needs. Plus, processed meats like deli turkey have been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer. It's best to limit them if you can.

Steak & Chops

Best: Steak Bowl

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,660 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 41 g

Enjoy steak and a medley of other healthy ingredients with the Steak Bowl. This good-for-you entrée fills you up with quinoa, brown rice, mushrooms, snap peas, broccoli, red peppers, and—of course—steak. As a nutritionist, I'm a fan of its well-balanced blend of macro and micronutrients, and its moderate calorie count.

Worst: Korean Ribeye & Shrimp

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 2,050

Fat : 115 g (Saturated fat: 31 g)

Sodium : 3,490 mg

Carbs : 121 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 133 g

The Korean Ribeye & Shrimp is enough for at least two people to split—look at its calorie, fat, carb, and sodium content and you'll see why. If you opt for this entrée, try adding some healthy sides (like a house salad or steamed edamame), then dividing with a friend or saving half for the next day.

Chicken

Best: Cilantro Lime Chicken

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 590

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,950 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 80 g

A chicken entrée under 600 calories? Yes, please! Yard House's Cilantro Lime Chicken is one of the best meal choices on the entire menu, boasting 80 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, a mere 3.5 grams of saturated fat, and a reasonable 590 calories.

Worst: Orange Chicken

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,730

Fat : 67 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 2,930 mg

Carbs : 221 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 104 g)

Protein : 64 g

Ordering the Orange Chicken at Yard House is practically like ordering dessert. This Asian-inspired favorite contains a whopping 104 grams of sugar from its sweet and sticky sauce. To satisfy a craving for something citrusy, you'd be better off ordering lemonade, which has 28 grams of sugar, on the side.

Seafood

Best: Mediterranean Salmon

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 630

Fat : 38g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 660mg

Carbs : 23g (Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 50g

Fatty fish like salmon have benefits galore due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids. Reap the anti-inflammatory advantages of this healthy fish with an order of the Mediterranean Salmon dish. Served with cauliflower rice, a quinoa tabbouleh, kale, tomatoes, and a spicy tahini sauce, it's not only rich in antioxidants, it's seriously delicious.

Worst: Beer-Battered Fish and Chips

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 1,920

Fat : 139g (Saturated fat: 18g)

Sodium : 3,930mg

Carbs : 104g (Fiber: 11g, Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 67g

I love a big basket of battered fish and chips as much as the next person, but it's definitely a special occasion food. Though fish is an excellent protein choice on its own, battering and frying it detracts from its healthfulness. Fried foods have consistently been linked with heart health problems—especially when they're as sodium-heavy as this option.

Sweets

Best: Crustless Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Brulee

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 710

Fat : 59g (Saturated fat: 25g)

Sodium : 210mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 32g)

Protein : 5g

I'll level with you. In terms of health, there are no great dessert choices at Yard House. But the best of the bunch is the crustless Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Brulee, which clocks in with the fewest calories and lowest sodium.

Worst: Oreo Brookie

Nutrition (per order) :

Calories : 980

Fat : 41g (Saturated fat: 21g)

Sodium : 540mg

Carbs : 143g (Fiber: <1g, Sugar: 93g)

Protein : 12g

Oof—980 calories and 93 grams of sugar? The Oreo Brookie (brownie-slash-cookie) is a beast of a dessert. When your server passes out the sharing spoons, mindfully savor a bite or two, then let that be the finishing touch to your meal.