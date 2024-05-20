The Best & Worst Menu Items at Yard House, According to a Nutritionist
Whether you're craving a juicy steak, a fresh salad, or a craft beer, Yard House is your spot. With a menu of over 100 dishes, this sit-down restaurant serves up entrees in multiple categories of classic American fare. In fact, the Yard House menu is so comprehensive, it's almost overwhelming. As you browse its many pages, what should you choose?
That answer of course depends on your goals. If you're looking for healthier choices to stay on track with some of your nutrition goals while you dine out, it can be helpful to know some of the lighter options available at Yard House, as well as some of the unhealthy choices you may want to avoid.
As a nutritionist, I've done some behind-the-scenes nutrition sleuthing to spot the best (and worst) choices at this popular chain, and have divided them into main menu categories.
Here are 11 orders to pick and 11 to avoid. Read on, then check out The #1 Healthiest Order at 10 Major Chain Restaurants.
Appetizers
Best: Steamed Edamame
Calories: 180
Fat: 8 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 260 mg
Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 16 g
The Steamed Edamame does what an appetizer is supposed to: stimulate your appetite, not obliterate it. By ordering the steamed edamame, you'll get a serving of vegetables before your entrée even arrives. And since this appetizer contains just 180 calories, it leaves plenty of room for the main attraction.
Worst: Chicken Nachos
Calories: 2,580
Fat: 165 g (Saturated fat: 58 g)
Sodium: 5,190 mg
Carbs: 160 g (Fiber: 24 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 121 g
Nachos are usually a plate for sharing—but even with a large party of friends at the table, this appetizer will do some damage. With 2,580 calories, the Chicken Nachos are the highest-calorie order on the entire Yard House menu. Their staggering 58 grams of saturated fat and 5,190 milligrams of sodium make them a contender for the restaurant Hall of Fame (and not in a good way).
Wings
Best: Lemon Pepper Boneless Wings
Calories: 770
Fat: 41 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 2,970mg
Carbs: 47 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 54 g
When you order the Boneless Lemon Pepper Wings at Yard House, you get more meaty bang for your buck and the best overall nutrition profile of any wings on the menu. Though sodium is still pretty appalling here (at 2,970 milligrams, 129% of the daily value), the rest of this order's nutrition is within normal limits for a meal.
Worst: BBQ Wings (Crispy Traditional)
Calories: 1,220
Fat: 73g (Saturated fat: 15g)
Sodium: 1,840mg
Carbs: 71g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 51g)
Protein: 84g
I'm all for "traditional" preparations of foods—sometimes classic is best—but I can't recommend Yard House's Crispy Traditional BBQ Wings. These chicken pieces are slathered in a sweet sauce that'll set you back 71 grams of carbs and 51 grams of sugar. And since their calorie and sodium counts are also quite high, I say pass on them.
Pizzas
Best: Margherita
Calories: 1,080
Fat: 50 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)
Sodium: 2,410 mg
Carbs: 111 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)
Protein: 43 g
Legend has it the Margherita Pizza is named in honor of the Italian queen, Margherita, whose visit to Naples inspired a pizza with the colors of the Italian flag: red (tomatoes), white (cheese), and green (fresh basil). To this day, you can count on Margherita pizza to deliver fresh, antioxidant-rich tomatoes and herbs. At Yard House, it's the best pizza for this reason—and it's one of the lowest-calorie pies on the menu.
Worst: The Carnivore
Calories: 1,520
Fat: 81 g (Saturated fat: 34 g)
Sodium: 3,470 mg
Carbs: 111 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 87 g
I've got no beef with meat, and I'll grant that the Carnivore packs plenty of protein (and probably iron, zinc, and B vitamins from all its meat). But this weighty pizza also comes with tremendously large levels of fat, saturated fat, and sodium. To make a better choice, split it with a friend—and consider adding a salad.
Tacos
Best: Blackened Shrimp Taco
Calories: 210
Fat: 11 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 560 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 12 g
These Blackened Shrimp Tacos have just what I like to see: a lower calorie count, a lean protein (shrimp), and added vegetables (cabbage and avocado). Shrimp also offers healthy fats in the form of omega-3s.
Worst: Vampire Taco
Calories: 430
Fat: 28 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 1,030 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 29 g
Yard House's Vampire Taco is a mix of carnitas, salsa roja, sour cream, bacon, and avocado rolled up in a fried cheese shell that looks vaguely like a vampire bat. It's a fun gimmick for Halloween, but it doesn't top the list of healthiest tacos.
As a highly processed meat, bacon packs serious sodium and fat. Combined with the fried cheese, sour cream, and carnitas, you've got a recipe for overdoing it, especially if you order more than one taco.
Entrée Salads
Best: Cobb Salad, Small
Calories: 410
Fat: 34 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 550 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 15 g
Some Cobb salads are an explosion of meats and cheeses, but Yard House's small version keeps things portion-controlled. Even if you finish the whole thing, you'll get just 410 calories and 550 milligrams of sodium (24% of the daily value), plus a sizable 7 grams of fiber.
Worst: Gardein™ BBQ Chicken Salad, Regular
Calories: 1,640
Fat: 105 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)
Sodium: 2,320 mg
Carbs: 129 g (Fiber: 20 g, Sugar: 43 g)
Protein: 49 g
This super-sized Gardein BBQ Chicken Salad has more calories than Yard House's burgers. And though you might think you're doing your health a favor by ordering plant-based Gardein™ as your protein atop a BBQ "chicken" salad, doing so saves just 10 calories—and adds extra fat and carbs.
Burgers
Best: California Veggie Burger with Side Salad
Calories: 980
Fat: 53 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 1,750 mg
Carbs: 104 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 23 g)
Protein: 25 g
One place where going veggie with your protein is a good idea is the California Veggie Burger. A veggie patty loads you up with 13 grams of fiber and doesn't skimp on protein, providing 25 grams. It's also the only burger at Yard House with a side salad.
Worst: Truffle Cheeseburger
Calories: 1,280
Fat: 89 g (Saturated fat: 29 g)
Sodium: 1,820 mg
Carbs: 57 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 60 g
No one will be surprised that the Truffle Cheeseburger tops the naughty list of burger choices. Its beef patty and two types of cheese ratchet up sodium and saturated fat, not to mention calories. If you're craving a burger at Yard House, stick with the original hamburger for a more moderate choice.
Sandwiches
Best: Grilled Chicken and Avocado Sandwich
Calories: 1,050
Fat: 70 g (Saturated fat: 22 g)
Sodium: 1,560 mg
Carbs: 51 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 58 g
When in doubt, choose something grilled. Compared to fried meats, grilled ones tend to be lower in calories, carbs, sodium, and saturated fat. That's certainly the case with the Grilled Chicken and Avocado Sandwich at Yard House. The fresh avocado topping also adds healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins.
Worst: Stacked Turkey Club
Calories: 1,360
Fat: 85 g (Saturated fat: 29 g)
Sodium: 2,580 mg
Carbs: 81 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 19 g)
Protein: 73 g
Deli meats and cheeses on sourdough bread—what could go wrong? Unfortunately, a lot. The Stacked Turkey Club provides more than a day's worth of sodium and saturated fat needs. Plus, processed meats like deli turkey have been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer. It's best to limit them if you can.
Steak & Chops
Best: Steak Bowl
Calories: 500
Fat: 19 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 1,660 mg
Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 13 g)
Protein: 41 g
Enjoy steak and a medley of other healthy ingredients with the Steak Bowl. This good-for-you entrée fills you up with quinoa, brown rice, mushrooms, snap peas, broccoli, red peppers, and—of course—steak. As a nutritionist, I'm a fan of its well-balanced blend of macro and micronutrients, and its moderate calorie count.
Worst: Korean Ribeye & Shrimp
Calories: 2,050
Fat: 115 g (Saturated fat: 31 g)
Sodium: 3,490 mg
Carbs: 121 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 23 g)
Protein: 133 g
The Korean Ribeye & Shrimp is enough for at least two people to split—look at its calorie, fat, carb, and sodium content and you'll see why. If you opt for this entrée, try adding some healthy sides (like a house salad or steamed edamame), then dividing with a friend or saving half for the next day.
Chicken
Best: Cilantro Lime Chicken
Calories: 590
Fat: 18 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 1,950 mg
Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 80 g
A chicken entrée under 600 calories? Yes, please! Yard House's Cilantro Lime Chicken is one of the best meal choices on the entire menu, boasting 80 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, a mere 3.5 grams of saturated fat, and a reasonable 590 calories.
Worst: Orange Chicken
Calories: 1,730
Fat: 67 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 2,930 mg
Carbs: 221 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 104 g)
Protein: 64 g
Ordering the Orange Chicken at Yard House is practically like ordering dessert. This Asian-inspired favorite contains a whopping 104 grams of sugar from its sweet and sticky sauce. To satisfy a craving for something citrusy, you'd be better off ordering lemonade, which has 28 grams of sugar, on the side.
Seafood
Best: Mediterranean Salmon
Calories: 630
Fat: 38g (Saturated fat: 6g)
Sodium: 660mg
Carbs: 23g (Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 6g)
Protein: 50g
Fatty fish like salmon have benefits galore due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids. Reap the anti-inflammatory advantages of this healthy fish with an order of the Mediterranean Salmon dish. Served with cauliflower rice, a quinoa tabbouleh, kale, tomatoes, and a spicy tahini sauce, it's not only rich in antioxidants, it's seriously delicious.
Worst: Beer-Battered Fish and Chips
Calories: 1,920
Fat: 139g (Saturated fat: 18g)
Sodium: 3,930mg
Carbs: 104g (Fiber: 11g, Sugar: 12g)
Protein: 67g
I love a big basket of battered fish and chips as much as the next person, but it's definitely a special occasion food. Though fish is an excellent protein choice on its own, battering and frying it detracts from its healthfulness. Fried foods have consistently been linked with heart health problems—especially when they're as sodium-heavy as this option.
Sweets
Best: Crustless Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Brulee
Calories: 710
Fat: 59g (Saturated fat: 25g)
Sodium: 210mg
Carbs: 38g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 32g)
Protein: 5g
I'll level with you. In terms of health, there are no great dessert choices at Yard House. But the best of the bunch is the crustless Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Brulee, which clocks in with the fewest calories and lowest sodium.
Worst: Oreo Brookie
Calories: 980
Fat: 41g (Saturated fat: 21g)
Sodium: 540mg
Carbs: 143g (Fiber: <1g, Sugar: 93g)
Protein: 12g
Oof—980 calories and 93 grams of sugar? The Oreo Brookie (brownie-slash-cookie) is a beast of a dessert. When your server passes out the sharing spoons, mindfully savor a bite or two, then let that be the finishing touch to your meal.
- Source: https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/sodium/how-much-sodium-should-i-eat-per-day#:~:text=Americans%20consume%20far%20too%20much,per%20day%20for%20most%20adults.
- Source: https://www.mdanderson.org/publications/focused-on-health/eat-less-processed-meat.h11-1590624.html
- Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8199776/
- Source: https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/how-much-will-fried-foods-harm-your-heart