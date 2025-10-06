The Only 10 Exercises You Need to Melt Lower Belly Fat

One of the most challenging areas of the body to tame and tighten is the lower belly. The fat that sits in your lower abdomen—sometimes referred to as a lower belly “pooch” is frustrating to deal with and can be an indicator of serious health concerns. In fact, research shows that the larger your waist size, the higher your risk of dying early. That’s why adopting healthy lifestyle habits and optimizing your workout regimen is essential. We’re here to help with 10 key exercises to melt lower belly fat.

Belly fat is especially difficult to get rid of after 40, because the body naturally slows and torches fewer calories, explains Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree. To make matters worse, hormone shifts at this age make fat accumulation in the midsection more common.

That’s where regular resistance training comes in handy.

“Strength training builds muscle, and more muscle means the body burns more calories even at rest. Cardio helps with overall fat loss, but it doesn’t do much to prevent muscle loss that comes with age,” Chakoian tells us. “Targeted exercises keep the core strong, which tightens the midsection and improves posture. Strong muscles also make daily movement easier and protect against injury. When combined with cardio, strength work is what helps shrink and firm the lower belly most effectively.”

10 Essential Exercises to Melt Lower Belly Fat

Below, you’ll find crucial exercises to help melt lower belly fat.

As you complete your workouts, keep track of how much weight you use for each movement and gradually increase the weight, if applicable. That way, you’ll continue to make progress for results that increase over time.

Leg Raises

Lie flat on your back, arms extended overhead and legs straight. Lift both legs off the floor, keeping them extended. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Reverse Crunches

Lie down flat on your back. Keep your arms at your sides or place your hands under your glutes for added support. Bend both knees and raise them to your chest. Curl your hips off the ground before gradually lowering them back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Plank With Knee Tucks

Assume a high plank—hands under your shoulders and body straight. Hold the plank while bringing one knee in toward your chest at a time. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Bicycle Crunches

Begin seated. Place your hands behind your head. Lift one knee while rotating the opposite elbow toward it. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Mountain Climbers

Begin in a high plank. Quickly drive your right knee toward your left elbow. Swiftly return to a plank. Repeat the movement with your left knee. Continue to alternate at a fast pace. Complete 3 sets of 20 to 30 seconds.

Flutter Kicks

Lie flat on your back on a workout mat. Place your hands under your glutes—palms facing down—for lower back support. Your legs should be extended and heels hovering over the floor. Press your lower back into the ground to activate your core. Begin to kick your legs up and down in a small “fluttering” motion. Perform 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Russian Twists

To set up, sit on the ground, bend your knees, and keep your feet flat. Lean back just a bit, and raise your feet off the floor. Make sure your back remains straight. Twist your torso to the left, then to the right, and touch your hands to the ground once you reach each side. Continue to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

Hip Lifts

Sit side facing, placing one hand on the floor under your shoulder. Extend your legs and stack your feet. Lift your hips off the floor and activate your core. Lower your hips, then lift them. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Squats

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms before you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Lunges

Stand tall, feet parallel and hip-width apart. Step one foot forward. Bring your hands to your hips. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per leg.

6 Extra Exercises to Melt Lower Belly Fat

Bulgarian Split Squats

Grab two dumbbells, stand facing away from a bench, and rest one foot behind you on the bench. Squat down with the forward leg, and keep that shin vertical. Lean forward as you go down, and keep all the weight on the heel of your forward foot. Complete 4 sets of 6 reps per leg.

Kettlebell Swings

Start in a deadlift position with the kettlebell a few feet before you. Hike the kettlebell back between your legs like a center in football. Explosively drive your hips forward. Imagine propelling the kettlebell to a target in front of you. Keep your arms relaxed. Complete 5 sets of 10 reps.

Goblet Split Squat

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand with one foot about three feet in front of the other so that your knees make two 90-degree angles at the bottom. Drop straight down and drive with your front heel. Don’t let your front knee drift past your toe. Complete 4 sets of 6 reps per leg.

Dumbbell Neutral Grip Overhead Press

Grab two dumbbells and hold them by your shoulders, palms facing each other. Keep your core tight and your glutes squeezed as you push the dumbbells directly overhead. At the top, your biceps should be next to your ears. Don’t lean back or arch your lower back. Complete 4 sets of 6 reps.

TRX Jump Squats

Grab the TRX handles and stand far enough so the straps are tense. Squat down and jump as high as you can while pushing down on the straps to give you more lift. Complete 3 sets of 8 reps.

Single-Arm Cable Row