5 Chair Exercises That Trim Belly Pooch Better Than Ab Workouts After 45

After you hit 45, your hormones—particularly lower testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone—shift how your body stores fat. Without regular resistance training, you naturally lose lean muscle mass, which can lead to a slower metabolism and fat accumulation in the midsection. That’s why we spoke with an expert who shares five chair exercises that help trim unwanted “belly pooch” fat better than ab workouts.

Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, explains what makes chair workouts a more productive option over standard crunches.

“Traditional crunches target one muscle group. Full-body or compound movements engage the core with other stabilizing muscles, burning more calories, improving posture, and strengthening the deep core—especially the transverse abdominis—for real functional results,” Canham points out. “Chair-based movements offer joint support, stability, and accessibility. They engage multiple muscle groups safely, making them ideal for building strength and activating the core through gentle resistance and breath control.”

5 Chair Exercises That Trim Belly Pooch

Perform these chair moves for two to three rounds, three to four times a week.

Seated Knee Lifts

Sit tall at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the side for support. Life one knee toward your chest, then lower it. Switch sides. Perform 10 to 12 reps.

Chair Sit-Backs

Stand in front of a sturdy chair, feet hip-width apart. Activate your core and maintain a tall chest. Sit back slowly as if lowering onto the chair, ensuring your body weight is kept in the heels. Lightly tap your glutes to the chair, immediately pressing through your heels to rise back up. Perform 10 reps.

Seated Twists

Sit tall, arms extended in front of you. Slowly twist to one side, maintaining a tight core. Then, twist to the other side. Complete 12 reps per side.

Seated Leg Extensions

Sit back lightly with your hands holding onto the chair. Extend one leg straight out. Hold for a moment, then lower. Perform 10 to 12 reps per side.

Chair Plank