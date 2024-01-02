People Swear by the '75 Soft' Challenge for Weight Loss: 'These Results Speak for Themselves'

There's no shortage of viral fitness trends and workout inspiration on social media. From the 12-3-30 incline treadmill workout to the 3-2-8 workout to the 75 Hard and 75 Soft Challenges, people are getting creative and exploring new fitness methods to shed unwanted body fat and get into excellent shape. People swear by the 75 Soft Challenge for weight loss, so we chatted with Ellen Thompson, CPT, Blink Fitness, who breaks down everything you need to know about it and its benefits. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out People Swear by the 'Le Sserafim' Workout for Defined Abs: 'I Felt Absolutely Invincible'.

What is the 75 Soft Challenge?

Basically, 75 Soft draws inspiration from the 75 Hard Challenge, which calls for you to follow certain healthy fitness and wellness habits for 75 consecutive days. The 75 Soft Challenge is a less-strict version of 75 Hard with "modified rules," Thompson explains. The goal of both is to implement healthy lifestyle habits into your routine over 75 days and to support consistency.

RELATED: A 69-Year-Old Fitness Trainer Shares the 6 Exercises That Keep Her Looking Half Her Age

These are the "rules" for the 75 Soft Challenge:

Exercise for 45 minutes every day, and carve out one day of the week for active rest and recovery. Eat healthily, and only consume alcoholic beverages on social occasions. Drink three liters of water daily. Read 10 pages of a book daily.

How is this challenge beneficial for weight loss?

"While you don't have to follow an incredibly strict diet, the 75 Soft Challenge encourages individuals to create healthier eating habits and improved nutritional intake," Thompson tells us. "This challenge promotes regular physical activity, which is essential for weight loss and overall health. Hydration is key for maintaining bodily functions, including metabolism and digestion. Reading promotes mental stimulation, which can help combat stress and improve personal development."

RELATED: People Swear by the 'Scandinavian Sleep Method' for Better Sleep: 'It's Absolutely Amazing!'

People are raving about the 75 Soft Challenge for weight loss.

When you go on TikTok and search "75 Soft," the page is filled to the brim with inspiring videos of people's weight-loss journeys and motivating results.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

TikTok user Jackie Vargas, for instance, documented her journey on 75 Soft, taking videos on day one and showing her progress throughout. By day 75, you can see noticeable changes, as Vargas revealed she lost 11 pounds.

Another TikToker, Des, noted in the caption of her 75 Soft weight-loss compilation video, "That's a wrap! 12.2 lbs lost AND 16 inches lost. 75 Soft wasn't easy and I wanted to throw the towel in so many times, but I'm glad I didn't because these results speak for themselves."

And TikTok user Bey (@beyoncacierra) shared a video with her mom, noting, "Me and my moms 75 Soft transformation… This was back in the summer so our bodies have changed even more since then."

A weight-loss journey is truly unique for everyone, but if you're looking for ways to get started, hopefully, these inspiring videos from people who have already been there and done that will encourage you to give the 75 Soft Challenge a try.