4 Bed Exercises to Lose Waist Overhang Faster Than Ab Workouts After 60

Shred the excess fat around your waistline by adding these bed exercises to your routine.

There are two essential truths about unwanted fat around the waistline. First, this pesky “love handle” area can accumulate at warp speed as you age due to natural muscle loss, hormonal changes, a slower metabolism, and reduced physical activity—ugh. Fact number two? It typically stays—and even grows—if you don’t initiate a solid game plan in order to stop it.

It’s crucial to realize that excess fat isn’t only frustrating to deal with—it’s also incredibly hazardous to your overall health and well-being. Known as visceral fat, it’s situated deep inside the abdomen and surrounds your organs. It’s more challenging to lose and can result in serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, insulin resistance, heart disease, type-2 diabetes, certain forms of cancer, and more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The good news is you can shred that waist overhang and get into shape faster than ab workouts after 60, and we are here with five bed exercises to help you get started.

Bed exercises can be beneficial additions to your routine because they decrease joint strain while consistently engaging the core and hips, says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in the wellness space.

As you enter your golden years of life, it’s common to avoid ab workouts due to the discomfort that comes with getting on and off the ground. The bed, however, offers solid support so your muscles can be trained in a successful manner without putting tension on the lower back. Below are five essential exercises to prioritize.

Clamshell

Lie on your side with your knees stacked and bent. Keep your feet together as you lift your top knee, like a clamshell opening. Lower. Avoid rotating through your lower back. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps.

Heel Slides

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides and gently press your lower back into the mattress. Slide one heel back toward your hips before lengthening it back out. Complete 2 sets of 10 reps on each side to boost joint mobility and the hip flexors.

Glute Bridges

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps.

Side-Lying Leg Lifts