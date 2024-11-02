Finding a sustainable workout routine that supports weight loss without feeling overwhelmed is essential for women new to fitness. Instead of doing countless hours of grueling cardio sessions to lose weight, the key to unlocking long-term weight loss is easing into a program that gradually builds strength, burns fat, and supports overall health and well-being. Fortunately, ETNT is here to help. We chatted with Rachel MacPherson, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares the ultimate beginner-friendly weight-loss workout for women.

A well-rounded workout routine isn't just about blasting away unwanted pounds. A 2023 review published in Cureus found that regular exercise offers many health benefits, such as boosting energy levels, elevating mood, and improving mental clarity. Also, the right beginner-friendly workout can help women boost their metabolism. As you increase muscle mass through strength training, your body becomes better at torching calories—even at rest. This metabolic boost is one of the best ways to lose weight and keep it off for good.

Now, let's dive into MacPherson's ultimate beginner weight-loss workout for women, along with detailed instructions for each exercise.

The Ultimate Beginner Weight-Loss Workout for Women

What You Need: A set of lightweight dumbbells and a sturdy workout bench or mat. These exercises are designed to be performed with added weight for increased resistance, which supports muscle growth and strength. The workout can be completed in 45 to 60 minutes, depending on how long you rest.

The Routine:

Superset 1: Legs

Walking Lunges (3 sets of 10 to 20 reps)

Sumo Goblet Squat (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps)

Walking Lunges (3 sets of 10 to 20 reps) Sumo Goblet Squat (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps) Superset 2: Hamstrings and Shoulders

Dumbbell Stiff Legged Deadlift (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps)

Dumbbell Lateral Raise (3 sets of 10 to 20 reps)

Dumbbell Stiff Legged Deadlift (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps) Dumbbell Lateral Raise (3 sets of 10 to 20 reps) Superset 3: Chest and Back

Dumbbell Press (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps)

Inverted Row (3 sets of as many as possible)

Dumbbell Press (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps) Inverted Row (3 sets of as many as possible) Superset 4: Biceps and Triceps

Incline Dumbbell Curl (3 sets of 10 to 20 reps)

Dumbbell Skullcrusher (3 sets of 10 to 20 reps)

Directions: Perform each superset group of exercises back-to-back, doing the prescribed number of sets and reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between supersets to maintain intensity and allow for recovery.

Superset 1: Legs

1a. Bodyweight Walking Lunges

Play

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with one leg and lower your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push back up to the starting position and repeat with the other leg. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 20 reps.

1b. Sumo Goblet Squats

Play

Hold a dumbbell vertically in front of your chest, close to your body. Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointing slightly outward. Keep your back straight and core engaged, and lower your hips as if sitting back in a chair. Drive through your heels to return to the starting position. Try 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

The #1 Fat-Blasting Workout for Women

Superset 2: Hamstrings & Shoulders

2a. Dumbbell Stiff-Legged Deadlift

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold dumbbells in front of your thighs. Hinge at your hips and lower the dumbbells toward the floor while keeping your back straight and core engaged. Maintain a slight bend in your knees throughout the movement. Drive your hips forward to return to the starting position. Aim for 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2b. Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold dumbbells at your sides with palms facing your body. Keeping your elbows slightly bent, raise the dumbbells to the sides until your arms are parallel to the floor. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 20 reps.

5 Best Toning Workouts for Women After 50

Superset 3: Chest and Back

3a. Dumbbell Chest Press

Play

Lie on a bench with your feet flat on the floor, holding dumbbells above your chest with palms facing forward. Lower the dumbbells toward your chest. Keep your elbows slightly bent. Push the dumbbells back to the starting position. Do 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

3b. Bodyweight Inverted Row

Play

Lie under a bar with your hands shoulder-width apart, palms facing down. Pull your chest toward the bar while keeping your body in a straight line. Lower yourself back down to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of as many as possible (AMRAP) with good form.

5 Workouts Women Should Do Every Week To Stay Fit

Superset 4: Biceps & Triceps

4a. Incline Dumbbell Bicep Curl

Play

Sit on an incline bench with your feet flat on the floor and hold dumbbells with your palms facing up. Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows tucked in. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Aim for 3 sets of 10 to 20 reps.

11 Exercises Women Should Do Every Day for Weight Loss

4b. Dumbbell Skull Crusher

Play

Lie on a bench with your feet flat on the floor, holding dumbbells above your head with palms facing each other. Lower the dumbbells toward your forehead while keeping your elbows tucked in. Extend your arms back to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 20 reps.