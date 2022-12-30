10 Most Beloved Costco Groceries of 2022, According to Shoppers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Another year is in the books, which means it is time to reflect on some of the best finds and popular items of 2022. If you happen to be a Costco member you likely already have your favorites picked out, but we did some digging to find out what customers were talking about the most this year. From high-quality items to foods that customers simply could not get enough of, Costco has no shortage of grocery goods that its members are totally obsessed with.

If you are curious to see what items are at the top of shoppers' grocery lists, or if you need some ideas on what to check out at your local Costco the next time you visit, keep this list handy. Here now are some of the most beloved Costco foods from 2022.

1 Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce

Sold in a two-pack, Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce offers both a tasty burst of flavor to your average bowl of pasta as well as a good value. The sauce was heralded as one of the best quality items you will find at Costco this year, and many fans seem to agree.

One Redditor loves the homemade quality of the sauce, reminding them of their dad's recipe. Others chimed in and pointed out the sauce is as good of a bargain as it is a great topping. Another Redditor kept their thoughts short and sweet, referring to Rao's sauce as the GOAT.

2 Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup

There are few breakfasts as beloved as a tall stack of pancakes, freshly made waffles, or savory french toast. In all of these instances, Costco shoppers have turned to the Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup time and time again.

In fact, fans think it's one of the best quality items you can find at Costco, in part due to the fact that it is a Grade A-certified product, meaning that it is only made with one simple ingredient: maple syrup. Zero additives, zero dyes, and zero flavors are added.

Redditors claim that the Kirkland-brand syrup is an absolute must-buy when shopping at Costco, with one commenter adding that they know of Costco members that always have multiple bottles stashed away in their pantries.

3 Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

The freezer section at Costco has a lot of great finds, but those truly in the know will head straight to the ice cream section in search of Kirkland's Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. The popular item went on sale earlier in 2022, with fans going berserk for the super creamy and rich dessert. Yes, when we say creamy, we mean it—keep your eyes peeled for that "super premium" on the label, and you'll know that the butterfat is packed in.

One Redditor joked that they needed to upgrade the size of their freezer to accommodate the amount of Kirkland ice cream they wish to purchase, with another adding that the Kirkland brand is the best ice cream they have ever tasted. That's high praise considering how much ice cream exists in the world.

4 Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

The most famous chicken in the industry needs no introduction. The rotisserie is a bit of an iconic feature of Costco's meat department, with dozens of chickens rotating on a spit as they cook before they are packaged and put on shelves (where they won't stay for very long, as shoppers are quick to pick these birds up).

The rotisserie chicken is ranked high among the best prepared foods you can buy at Costco, making it a super easy dinner idea. It is also a sure bet that you can always find it for under $5 apiece, making the item virtually inflation-proof.

While one Redditor cautions that other meats from Costco may not be a super bargain, the low sticker price on the rotisserie chicken specifically is hard to beat. Another suggested using the carcass of the rotisserie chicken to make your own chicken stock, which makes this particular Costco item a gift that keeps on giving.

5 Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Grocery shoppers of all ages and backgrounds seek out convenience whenever possible. One Costco item that checks off the boxes when it comes to convenience and taste is the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks.

The popcorn-style chicken has been a beloved find for months this year, thanks to a viral moment on TikTok. However, its price has skyrocketed from $12.99 to $19.99, which means you may be better off with the rotisserie chicken.

One Redditor confessed the chicken nuggets were slightly more beloved when the price tag was lower, but others continue to buy bags and come up with all kinds of recipe ideas.

6 Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

Few things can beat the convenience of a prepared foods section, especially at Costco where the options are generous. And one of the best things you'll find there is the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna.

But don't just take our word for it, shoppers also can't get enough of this item. One Redditor confessed that Costco's lasagna was as good as their homemade version, in part thanks to the real ingredients Costco uses. Another added that it is hard to beat how easy it is to heat up and serve.

7 Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza

As brand after brand jumps on the gluten-free train, the cauli crust pizza has seen a rise in popularity. But Costco shoppers swear there's only one brand that does this pizza justice, and that's Kirkland. Its Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza has gotten plenty of praise on social.

One Redditor noted that they are not gluten-free but love the Kirkland cauliflower crust pizza anyway, while another said that this particular frozen pizza is the only one they will eat now—which means you don't have to be on the gluten-free diet to enjoy it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

Frozen fruit might not be a glamorous item, but it can be a workhorse in your pantry—and Costco shoppers particularly love the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend for this reason. Amongst all the food items sold under the Kirkland banner, the frozen berries rank high as one of the items with the highest-quality ingredients. You won't find any added sugars or preservatives here, just berries and that's it.

One Redditor mentioned that frozen fruit is a must-buy every time they shop at Costco, and given that you can get a four-pound bag, it's a great value, too.

9 Kirkland Signature Butter Toffee Flavored Cashews

When the urge to snack inevitably shows up in the middle of the afternoon or after dinner, Costco shoppers love to turn to the Butter Toffee Flavored Cashews. It was ranked by our team as one of the best snacks you can find at Costco, and many on social media seem to agree.

What makes these so addictive? One Redditor noted that the snack is the perfect combination of sweet and salty, which is a tough act to beat.

10 Kinder's Teriyaki Marinade with Sesame & Ginger

The right condiments can really elevate a dish from average to mouth-watering, and Costco members agree that this Teriyaki Marinade with Sesame and Ginger does just the trick. The item was an insanely popular item at Costco earlier this year, with tons of buzz circulating around social media.

Not only is this sauce tasty, but it's also free of GMOs and comes with zero high fructose corn syrup. So, go ahead and pour it on top of anything and everything.