The #1 Bodyweight Workout for Women To Melt Hanging Belly Fat After 30

If you're a woman who's struggling to get rid of hanging belly fat, you're not alone. In fact, virtually every female client who comes to me after the age of 30 deals with some struggle pertaining to unwanted abdominal fat. While working out is a vital component of any belly fat-burning routine, if you're like many of my clients, the thought of going to a gym and lifting weights may be preventing you from doing any effective exercise at all. Don't fret, because I have the ultimate bodyweight workout for women to melt hanging belly fat after 30. If you cringe at the thought of going to the gym, listen up.

Bodyweight exercises offer an amazing alternative to traditional weight-lifting workouts. Whether you want to work out at home or outside at the park, bodyweight training provides an equipment-free option for burning belly fat with the power of resistance exercise.

The following is my top bodyweight workout for women to melt hanging belly fat after 30. Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, rest for 15 seconds, and then move on to the next exercise. Aim to complete at least three rounds, resting for one minute between each round. Work up to six rounds total for a 30-minute workout as you improve your fitness level. Complete the workout at least twice per week in conjunction with a healthy diet for the best results.

1 Planks

The plank is one of the most effective exercises for engaging the entire core, including the abdominal muscles, obliques, and lower back. This exercise also helps improve posture and stability, which is vital for overall health.

To perform a plank, begin in a forearm plank position with your elbows directly under your shoulders and your legs extended straight. Keep your spine aligned, and engage your core, thinking about pulling your lower ribs toward your pelvis. Hold this position without allowing your hips to sag or lift too high. Maintain a slight squeeze in the end range for about one second. Repeat for the target time.

2 Squats

Squats are powerful exercises for targeting the legs and glutes while also engaging the core muscles. The full-body movement helps to burn calories, thus assisting in melting belly fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing slightly outward. Engage your core as you begin to lower down, pushing through the full foot. Keep your chest up and your knees tracking over the toes as you lower your hips down to at least parallel with the knees. Push evenly through both feet to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target time.

3 Lunges

Lunges are excellent for targeting the thighs and glutes. They also engage the abdominal muscles, supporting a strong core.

To perform a lunge (left leg in the back position), start with your feet hip-width apart and then step your right foot forward and left foot back. Rotate your left foot inward slightly as you lower your left knee for optimal biomechanics. Lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle, pushing through the full foot. Return to the starting position by driving through the front foot. Repeat for the target time, then switch sides.

4 Hip Thrusts

Hip thrusts are particularly effective for working the glutes and hamstrings. They also involve the lower abs and core. The engagement of these muscles supports the reduction of belly fat.

To perform a hip thrust, sit on the floor with your upper back against a bench or couch and your feet flat on the ground. Visualize drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis, and engage your abs as you thrust your hips toward the ceiling. Keep your gaze forward and your chin tucked to maintain alignment. Lower your hips back down without resting on the floor, and squeeze the end range for about one second. Repeat for the target time.

5 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are fantastic for targeting the oblique muscles, giving a more defined look to the waistline. This exercise engages multiple muscles, including the abs and hip flexors, providing a more comprehensive core workout.

To perform a bicycle crunch, lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your knees bent. Lift your head and shoulders off the ground, engaging your core. Bring your right elbow and left knee together while extending your right leg. Switch sides, bringing your left elbow and right knee together while extending your left leg. Continue to alternate sides in a pedaling motion. Repeat for the target time.