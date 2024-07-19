10 Compound Arm Exercises To Boost Muscle Growth

When it comes to building muscle and increasing strength, compound exercises are your best friend. Unlike isolation exercises that target a single muscle group, compound movements engage multiple muscles and joints, leading to more efficient and effective workouts. This not only saves you time in the gym but also promotes balanced muscle development, better coordination, and enhanced functional strength. So, I've put together 11 of the best compound arm exercises to speed up muscle growth.

Incorporating compound exercises into a fitness routine is essential for my clients aiming to develop impressive, well-rounded arms. These exercises will help you build not only the biceps and triceps but also the forearms, shoulders, and even parts of your back and chest. By targeting several muscle groups simultaneously, compound exercises stimulate greater muscle growth and burn more calories, contributing to both hypertrophy and fat loss.

Now, let's explore the best compound arm exercises to boost muscle growth.

Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a fantastic compound exercise that primarily targets your back and biceps. They also engage your shoulders, core, and even your forearms.

Find a sturdy pull-up bar and grip it with your palms facing away from you (overhand grip) and hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Hang onto the bar with your arms fully extended. Pull your body up until your chin is above the bar, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower yourself back down in a controlled manner until your arms are fully extended.

Aim for three to four sets of six to 10 reps.

Chin-ups

Chin-ups are similar to pull-ups but with an underhand grip. This variation places more emphasis on your biceps while still working your back and shoulders.

Grip a pull-up bar with your palms facing you (underhand grip) and hands shoulder-width apart. Hang onto the bar with your arms fully extended. Pull your body up until your chin is above the bar, focusing on contracting your biceps. Lower yourself back down slowly until your arms are fully extended.

Perform three to four sets of six to 10 reps.

Bent-over Rows

Bent-over rows are excellent for targeting your upper back, lats, and biceps. They also engage your core for stability.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an overhand grip. Bend your knees slightly and hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back straight. Pull the barbell toward your lower chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the barbell back down in a controlled manner.

Complete three to four sets of eight to 12 reps.

Dips

Dips are a compound exercise that primarily targets the triceps but also works the chest and shoulders.

Position yourself on parallel bars with your arms straight and your body upright. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position by straightening your arms. Focus on keeping your core tight and your body upright throughout the movement.

Aim for three to four sets of eight to 12 reps.

Pushups

Pushups are a versatile compound exercise that works your chest, triceps, shoulders, and core.

Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows, keeping your body in a straight line. Push yourself back up to the starting position. Keep your core engaged, and avoid letting your hips sag.

Perform three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Close-Grip Bench Press

The close-grip bench press is a great variation that targets the triceps more than the traditional bench press while still working the chest and shoulders.

Lie on a bench with a barbell in your hands and grip it with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower the barbell slowly to your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body. Push the barbell back up to the starting position. Keep your feet flat on the ground and your core engaged.

Complete three to four sets of eight to 12 reps.

Standing Barbell Curl

The standing barbell curl is a staple for biceps training and also engages your forearms and core.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip. Curl the barbell toward your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower the barbell back down in a controlled manner. Avoid swinging your body to lift the weight.

Perform three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Arnold Press

The Arnold press is a variation of the shoulder press that targets the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest.

Begin standing tall or sit on a bench with back support, holding a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing you. Press the dumbbells overhead while rotating your palms outward. Lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position while rotating your palms inward. Keep your core engaged and back straight throughout the movement.

Aim for three to four sets of eight to 10 reps.

Tricep Dips

Tricep dips primarily target the triceps but also work the chest and shoulders, similar to traditional dips.

Sit on a bench or chair with your hands gripping the edge, fingers pointing forward. Extend your legs out in front of you and lift your hips off the bench. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Perform three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Hammer Curls

Hammer curls target the biceps and forearms, providing a different stimulus than traditional bicep curls.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a pair of dumbbells at your sides with your palms facing your body. Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders, keeping your palms facing each other. Lower the dumbbells back down in a controlled manner. Avoid using momentum to lift the weights.

Complete three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.