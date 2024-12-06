Costco Shoppers Raving About 'Amazing' New Breakfast Sandwiches

Costco's shelves are absolutely packed with customer-approved breakfast options, from butter croissants to smoked salmon and heat-and-eat egg bites. Now, there's another new breakfast item debuting in Costco's freezer aisle—and it's already garnering rave reviews from shoppers.

Mason Dixie Foods, a frozen food brand based on an "amazing" Washington D.C. biscuit restaurant, just launched frozen Pancake Sandwiches (320 calories) at Costco warehouses in the Midwest. While the product initially debuted in early 2024, this is the first time it's been spotted at Costco.

The sandwiches feature savory pork sausage and freshly cracked eggs sandwiched between two pancakes with a hint of maple syrup. All in all, they're not all that different from McDonald's iconic Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles (550 calories), aside from the lack of cheese and the fact that you have to heat them up yourself.

Shoppers already love the Mason Dixie Foods' Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches sold at Costco warehouses, and the brand seems to have created another hit with its Pancake Sandwiches. Rave reviews for the frozen breakfast item have started pouring in on social media.

"Pancake lovers—we can eat breakfast sandwiches, too! This one reminds me of a better-for-you version of my favorite fast-food breakfast sandwich," the Costco fan account @discovering_costco captioned a post about the sandwiches this week.

In a Reddit post, another customer rated the sandwiches an "8.3/10" and said they're "definitely a rebuy" despite being light on the maple flavor.

Eight-count boxes of the Mason Dixie breakfast sandwiches were selling for $16.99 at a Louisville Costco, but as always, prices could vary. Those who lack a Costco membership or don't live in the Midwest can also purchase the Pancake Sandwiches online and in Whole Foods stores nationwide.

This isn't the only new Costco arrival that has gotten members buzzing lately. The warehouse club also recently brought back its popular Cranberry Walnut Loaf (200 calories per serving), a hearty bread that only appears in the bakery department at certain times of year. Customers love to enjoy the bread as a simple snack with butter or use it for sandwiches, French toast, and other culinary creations.

Costco shoppers have also been racing to buy the Kirkland Signature Pet Hoodies that recently came back in stock after selling out fast when they first debuted in 2023. While the hoodies are already listed as completely sold out online, interested customers should check with their local warehouses to see if any are left in stock in their areas.