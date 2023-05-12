9 Best Daily Habits for a Slim Waistline After 50

Want to know the easiest way to get lean and fit as you get older? No, it's not some short-lived fitness fad or juice cleanse; it's doing the simple and essential behaviors—every day—that are guaranteed to bring phenomenal results. We put together nine of the best daily habits for a slim waistline after 50 so you don't have to. All you have to do is add them to your routine!

The truth is, it's critical to do the right things often because your metabolism slows down as you age. Even worse, a large waistline is a strong predictor of future health problems so it's vital to keep your midsection slim and fit. Thankfully, it isn't complicated—just follow a few easy habits to transform your physique and lifestyle. If you put them into practice, everything will change with results backed by science.

1 Drink enough water.

Staying hydrated keeps your metabolism at optimal levels all day long. It's also great to flush out waste, raise energy, and maintain physical performance—yet almost half of all Americans don't consume nearly enough, CivicScience reports. Drink enough so your urine is light yellow. To help, start the morning by drinking a tall glass of water.

2 Get at least seven hours of solid sleep each night.

Sleep is an underrated part of fitness. Research shows that poor sleep is linked to larger waistlines and many types of health problems, such as obesity, depression, kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and stroke. Yet proper sleep helps your body and mind feel and perform their best, which means better health, weight, and longevity.

The Sleep Foundation recommends adults aged 18 and up should get at least seven hours of solid sleep on a nightly basis. Follow good sleep hygiene and avoid caffeinated, sugary, or alcoholic beverages close to bedtime.

3 Meditate.

Life can get stressful, and too much stress is terrible for your midsection. Research even shows a direct correlation between being overly stressed and abdominal fat. To relieve stress, meditation is a proven method—and research suggests it can even help with your weight loss efforts! Thankfully, you don't have to attain enlightenment; just a few minutes of mindfulness daily will do wonders for your body, mind, and spirit.

4 Eat whole foods.

Whole foods like veggies, fruits, lean meats, whole grains, and nuts are the key to a slim midsection. Focus on eating clean foods at least 80% of the time to get all the vitamins and micronutrients needed for a healthy and slim body. Also, try to "eat the rainbow," which means to eat a variety of colorful veggies so you get many different nutrients.

5 Eat protein.

Protein isn't just for bodybuilders—if you want to get lean, protein-packed foods help tremendously. They take more calories to burn than carbs and fat, and they keep you feeling full for longer so you'll be less likely to ruin your diet and succumb to unhealthy food cravings. Finally, as you lose fat, adequate protein prevents muscle loss. As a rule of thumb, to lose fat, eat roughly one gram of protein for every pound of your body weight.

6 Cook nourishing, homemade meals.

Cooking your meals at home is a fantastic way to get healthy foods minus the tons of oils, fats, and seasonings restaurants and takeout joints use. It can also improve your relationship with food because you use the right ingredients to support a healthy and fit body. To stay slim, cook as many meals as you can. (You can also make lots of leftovers to save time during the week.)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Exercise!

While you don't need an intense, butt-kicking workout, be physically active daily. Consider trying bodyweight exercises, jump rope, swimming, hiking, dancing, gardening, etc. Regular exercise melts fat as you burn calories and build physical endurance.

According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, you should get in 150 minutes of moderately intense physical activity, along with two days of muscle-strengthening exercises, each week. So choose the exercises, active hobbies, and sports you love, and get to them!

8 Take a walk.

Beyond exercise, walking works wonders for your health. Research shows that walking leads to less mortality for seniors as well as reduced body fat, even around the waist. It's also great stress relief and can even improve digestion.

Every day, walk for at least 10 to 15 minutes. If you can't do it all at once, try spreading it throughout your day.

9 Avoid junk.

An occasional treat is fine, but frequently eating fatty, sugary, or processed foods is guaranteed to add inches to your waist. And it's not just food—it's also drinks. Cut back on creamers, syrups, or canned beverages packed with empty calories and unhealthy additives. If you avoid eating junk on a daily basis, when it's time to indulge, you'll know you've earned it.