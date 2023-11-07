You know that annoying flab that sits around your hips and thighs and makes your lower body appear wider? Well, it turns out there's a name for it: "saddlebag" fat. Unfortunately, those "saddlebags" aren't easy to ditch. In fact, for many women, the fat around your hips and thighs is one of the most challenging parts to lose, even with diet and exercise. But fear not! Because the solution is simply to move a bit more every day to turn the tide, increase your calorie burn, boost your metabolism, and shed that fat. You don't even need a full-out, two-hour-long workout; just a few minutes daily with carefully selected exercises will do wonders. We have the #1 daily workout for women to melt saddlebag fat and sculpt a leaner lower body.

Below is an awesome workout you can do at home to help you drop those saddlebags. It's designed so you can do it every day—without crushing yourself—so you can make consistent results and improve your health. (But we do recommend you take one full day of rest once a week just to let your body and mind get some rest and recovery.) So without delay, let's get into the #1 daily workout for women to melt saddlebag fat. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're done, check out the 10 Best Exercises To Melt 'Turkey Wing' Fat in Time for the Holidays.

A1) Prisoner Hold Squats

Sets: 3, Reps: 8

Start with your hands behind your head. Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Squat down by sitting back, spreading your knees, and keeping your weight on your heels. Once your hips are below parallel, drive through your heels and rise. Keep your lower back flat.

A2) T-Pushups

Sets: 3, Reps: 5 each side

Start in a pushup position. Descend to the bottom, and as you're pushing up, extend one hand to the sky. Watch that hand with your eyes. Repeat, and reach up with the other arm. To make it more challenging, hold dumbbells.

A3) Y/T/W/Ls

Sets: 3, Reps: 8 each letter

Bend at your hips until your torso is almost parallel to the ground with your lower back flat. Raise your arms above your head in a Y-shape while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do this for eight reps. Then, lift your arms straight out to your side in a T-shape while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do this for eight reps. Next, with your elbows bent, make a W-shape with your arms, and lift your arms behind you while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do this for eight reps. Finally, keep your upper arms out to your side, and turn your wrists up to the sky while squeezing your shoulder blades together and keeping a 90-degree angle at your elbows. Do this for eight reps.

B1) Hip Bridges

Sets: 3, Reps: 8

Lie on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Drive through your heels, and squeeze your glutes to push your hips up. Repeat. Do not use your lower back to pull yourself up.

B2) Bear Crawls

Sets: 3, Reps: 15 yards

Get on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips; keep your knees an inch above the ground. Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time and alternate. Keep your hips low and your head up.

BONUS: Walk

Humans are made to walk—and this is something you should do every single day.

It's awesome for your overall health, and for saddlebags, it's an effective tool to burn extra calories without putting extra stress on your body. Aim for a total time of 70 minutes daily, which you can divide into smaller walks throughout the day.