All the Iconic Fast-Food Items Discontinued in 2024—So Far

The world of fast food is intensely competitive, and popular chains are constantly changing their menus in an effort to outshine their rivals. New food and drink options launch practically every day as chains seek to attract customers with flashy new options. Unfortunately, chains also discontinue menu items from time to time, and not even the most beloved options are necessarily safe from the chopping block.

In 2023, for example, fast-food fans had to say goodbye to Taco Bell's Quesarito, Dunkin's Dunkaccino, and Dairy Queen's Cherry Dipped Cone (though the ice cream chain recently confirmed that the cone is coming back). Though we're still not too far into 2024, customers have already lost scores of additional popular items at major chains.

Read on for a list—organized by chain—of every iconic fast-food item that has been discontinued so far in 2024. Just take note that this list doesn't include seasonal fast-food items that were only meant to stick around for a limited time from the start. Rather, it focuses on the offerings that were either meant to be permanent or never specifically designated as limited-time items.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread rolled out its biggest menu overhaul ever this year, introducing a handful of new menu items, upgrading the recipes for some old favorites, and dishing out bigger portions of chicken and steak on many of its salads and sandwiches. The downside to this menu revamp was that Panera discontinued scores of food and drink items so it could refocus on its core offerings of soups, salads, and sandwiches.

ETNT! recorded a full list of the options on Panera's old menu, compared them to the new menu after it launched, and found that dozens of items had been eliminated with the transformation. The discontinued options included all flatbread pizzas, all cold brews, all grain bowls, several sandwiches, multiple bagel flavors, and a handful of other bakery offerings. The full list of retired menu items can be viewed here.

Panera is also planning to eliminate its controversial Charged Lemonades, Bloomberg reported in early May, citing a company memo. The caffeinated drinks have been at the center of a series of lawsuits alleging that they caused customer health issues and even deaths, though Panera has stood by the safety of its products.

According to Bloomberg, Panera will replace the Charged Lemonades with four new beverage options: blueberry lavender lemonade, pomegranate hibiscus tea, citrus punch, and a tropical green smoothie.

Dunkin'

As consumers bid farewell to 2023, they also had to say goodbye to a popular line of drinks at Dunkin'.

The coffee and doughnut chain removed coconut milk from its menu at the end of last year, just a few years after it initially began offering the option nationwide in 2021. The removal eliminated one of Dunkin's few non-dairy milk varieties, leaving just almond milk and oat milk as options.

Because coconut milk was also a key ingredient in the Coconut Refreshers that launched at Dunkin' in 2021, that line of drinks has also been discontinued. Dunkin' customers can still order refresher drinks at the chain with a green tea base in lieu of coconut milk. But those who've developed a taste for coconut milk in their beverages will be out of luck from now on.

Taco Bell

Like Panera, Taco Bell recently discontinued a number of popular items to make room for some exciting new menu additions.

The Mexican-inspired chain introduced a revamped value menu in January with 10 options all under $3, including some completely brand-new items. Unfortunately, customers had to say goodbye to the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and $5 Classic Combo once the new menu debuted.

Taco Bell confirmed the discontinuations in a statement to ETNT!, writing that "with the addition of some new, even more satiating items, the brand removed some others like the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito to make room for new innovations on the menu."

Customers took the loss of the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito especially hard and lamented its retirement on social media.

"I just need to mourn for a minute," one wrote on Reddit at the time.

Wendy's

Wendy's dropped a new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Queso Fries to celebrate the start of football season in August 2023. Roughly six months later, the three cheesy items have already been pulled from menus at the burger giant.

Rumors began circulating online in March this year that Wendy's was gearing up to remove the three items, and ETNT! soon after received confirmation from several Wendy's employees that the claims were true. The burger, chicken sandwich, and fries were indeed no longer available by the time this article was published.

Wendy's also stopped offering its popular Vanilla Frosty in March 2024 to make room for its new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. However, a representative confirmed to us at the time that the vanilla version it won't be gone forever. It has left and returned to menus several times in the past.